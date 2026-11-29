Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars Final 2026: Pakistan Shaheens will face Sri Lanka A in the final of the DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, November 29, 2026. The final will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.

The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time). Pakistan Shaheens will be led by Abdul Samad, while Pavan Rathnayake will captain Sri Lanka A.

Both teams will compete for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 title. Pakistan Shaheens have players such as Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Sufyan Moqim and Rohail Nazir in their squad. Sri Lanka A will rely on players including Nishan Madushka, Janith Liyanage, Nipun Dhananjaya and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.