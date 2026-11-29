Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars Final 2026: Date, Time, Venue and Full Squads
Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars Final 2026 on November 29. Check match time, venue, full squads and live streaming details.
Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A Asia Cup Rising Stars Final 2026: Pakistan Shaheens will face Sri Lanka A in the final of the DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 on Sunday, November 29, 2026. The final will be played at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar.
The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (1:00 PM local time). Pakistan Shaheens will be led by Abdul Samad, while Pavan Rathnayake will captain Sri Lanka A.
Both teams will compete for the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 title. Pakistan Shaheens have players such as Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Sufyan Moqim and Rohail Nazir in their squad. Sri Lanka A will rely on players including Nishan Madushka, Janith Liyanage, Nipun Dhananjaya and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.
IT’S FINALS DAY! 🏆🏏 Sri Lanka A take on Pakistan A in the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars Final today. First ball at 3:30 PM SL time. Let’s bring it home! 💙🇱🇰 #SLvPAK #AsiaCupRisingStars https://t.co/yq6EVxrMlk— Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) November 29, 2026
Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A Final 2026: Date, Time and Venue
Here are the important details of the Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A final match in the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026.
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Match Details
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Information
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Tournament
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DP World Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
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Match
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Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A
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Match Number
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Final
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Date
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Sunday, November 29, 2026
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Day
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Sunday
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Time (IST)
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3:30 PM
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Local Time
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1:00 PM Doha Time
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GMT
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10:00 AM
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Venue
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West End Park International Cricket Stadium
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City
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Doha
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Country
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Qatar
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Pakistan Shaheens Captain
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Abdul Samad
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Sri Lanka A Captain
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Pavan Rathnayake
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Match Format
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T20
Important: The final will be played in the 50-over format (ODI), not T20.
Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A Final 2026: Match Format and Stadium Details
The final will take place at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar. The stadium has a seating capacity of approximately 13,000 spectators.
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Stadium Information
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Details
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Stadium Name
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West End Park International Cricket Stadium
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Location
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Doha, Qatar
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Capacity
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13,000
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Match Format
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50 Overs
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Tournament
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ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
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Match
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Final
Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A: Road to the Final
Pakistan Shaheens and Sri Lanka A secured their places in the final after winning their respective semi-final matches.
Sri Lanka A defeated India A by eight wickets in the first semi-final. India A scored 317/8 in 50 overs, while Sri Lanka A chased down the target, scoring 318/2 in 41.3 overs.
Pakistan Shaheens qualified for the final after defeating Bangladesh A by five wickets in the second semi-final. Bangladesh A scored 232/8 in 50 overs, and Pakistan Shaheens reached the target with 233/5 in 45.2 overs.
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Team
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Semi-Final Opponent
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Result
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Sri Lanka A
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India A
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SL Won by 8 wickets
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Pakistan Shaheens
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Bangladesh A
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Pakistan Won by 5 wickets
Sri Lanka A Squad for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
Sri Lanka A will be led by Pavan Rathnayake in the final. The 15-member squad includes Nishan Madushka, Lasith Croospulle, Janith Liyanage and Vijayakanth Viyaskanth.
Sri Lanka A Full Squad:
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No.
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Player Name
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Role
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1
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Pavan Rathnayake (C)
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Batter
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2
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Nishan Madushka (WK)
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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3
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Lasith Croospulle
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Batter
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4
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Sineth Jayawardena
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Batter
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5
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Nipun Dhananjaya
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Batter
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6
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Janith Liyanage
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Batting Allrounder
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7
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Wanuja Sahan
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Bowling Allrounder
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8
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Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
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Bowler
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9
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Ravindu Fernando
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Allrounder
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10
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Lahiru Samarakoon
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Allrounder
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11
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Garuka Sanketh
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Bowler
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12
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Duvindu Ranatunga
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Bowler
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13
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Chamika Heenatigala
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Bowler
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14
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Dulaj Samuditha
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Bowler
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15
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Sharujan Shanmuganathan
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
Pakistan Shaheens Squad for Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026
Pakistan Shaheens will be captained by Abdul Samad in the final. The squad features experienced young players, including Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Rohail Nazir and Sufyan Moqim.
Pakistan Shaheens Full Squad:
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No.
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Player Name
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Role
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1
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Abdul Samad (C)
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Batter
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2
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Rohail Nazir (WK)
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Wicketkeeper-Batter
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3
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Shamyl Hussain
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Batter
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4
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Maaz Sadaqat
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Allrounder
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5
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Shahzaib Khan
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Batter
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6
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Hasan Nawaz
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Batter
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7
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Farhan Yousaf
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Batter
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8
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Mohammad Imran Randhawa
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Allrounder
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9
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Ahmed Daniyal
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Bowler
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10
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Sufyan Moqim
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Bowler
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11
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Ali Raza
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Bowler
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12
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Saad Masood
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Allrounder
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13
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Haider Ali
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Batter
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14
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Mohammad Hasnain
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Bowler
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15
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Danish Aziz
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Allrounder
Note: C stands for Captain and WK stands for Wicketkeeper.
Where to Watch Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A Final Live?
Cricket fans in India can watch the Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 final through Sony's television and digital platforms.
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Broadcast Details
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Information
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TV Telecast
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Sony Sports Network
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Live Streaming
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SonyLIV
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Match Date
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Sunday, November 29, 2026
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Match Time
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3:30 PM IST
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Venue
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West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
Executive - Editorial
Prabhat Mishra is a Subject Matter Expert and digital journalist with an extensive background in the competitive exam landscape and over 4 years of experience in education, national and international news, and current affairs. Over his tenure with top knowledge platforms like Mentorship India, IAS BABA, IAS SARTHI, and now Jagran Josh, he has a deep understanding of government exams like UPSC and State PCS, including UP and Bihar, as he has already qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains. With his core expertise in history, polity, geography & current affairs, he specialises in creating well-researched, aspirant-centric content and simplifying complex topics for competitive examinations.