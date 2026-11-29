SSC CPO Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) Answer Key 2026 soon on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have taken part in the Paper 2 examination can check and download their provisional answer key and response sheet once the link is activated. The commission conducted the SSC CPO Paper 2 examination on November 28, 2026 for the English Language and Comprehension subject. Earlier the commission had released the PET & PST Result on October 29, 2026. A total of 10, 676 were eligible to appear for Paper 2.

Candidates can also check and calculate their expected scores and raise objections, if required within the prescribed dates.

SSC CPO Answer Key 2026 Download Link

The SSC CPO CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 download link will be activated on the official website shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can then access their question paper, recorded responses and provisional answer key through the candidate login portal. To download the response sheet candidates must enter their registration number and password. We will also provide a direct link to download the SSC CPO Answer Key 2026 below.