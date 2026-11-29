SSC CPO Answer Key 2026 at ssc.gov.in: Download CBT 2 Response Sheet PDF Link Soon
SSC CPO Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission is expected to release the SSC CPO Paper 2 Answer Key 2026 soon at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their response sheets, check answers and raise objections once the link is activated. Check all details here.
Key Points
- The SSC CPO Paper 2 Answer Key 2026 will be released soon on ssc.gov.in.
- The Paper 2 examination was conducted on November 28, 2026.
- The PET & PST Result was released earlier on October 29, 2026.
SSC CPO Answer Key 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC Central Police Organisation (CPO) Answer Key 2026 soon on the official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who have taken part in the Paper 2 examination can check and download their provisional answer key and response sheet once the link is activated. The commission conducted the SSC CPO Paper 2 examination on November 28, 2026 for the English Language and Comprehension subject. Earlier the commission had released the PET & PST Result on October 29, 2026. A total of 10, 676 were eligible to appear for Paper 2.
Candidates can also check and calculate their expected scores and raise objections, if required within the prescribed dates.
SSC CPO Answer Key 2026 Download Link
The SSC CPO CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 download link will be activated on the official website shortly. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can then access their question paper, recorded responses and provisional answer key through the candidate login portal. To download the response sheet candidates must enter their registration number and password. We will also provide a direct link to download the SSC CPO Answer Key 2026 below.
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SSC CPO CBT 2 Answer Key 2026 Link
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Click Here (Active Soon)
SSC CPO Answer Key 2026: Overview
The SSC has earlier announced a total of 5,308 vacancies for the Sub-Inspector (Executive) in Delhi Police and Sub-Inspector (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces. Candidates can check the important details related to the exam below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission (SSC)
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Exam Name
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SSC CPO 2026
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Post Name
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Sub-Inspector
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Total Vacancies
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5308
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Exam Stage
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Paper 2 (CBT 2)
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Exam Date
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November 28, 2026
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Subject
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English Language and Comprehension
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Answer Key Status
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Awaited
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Response Sheet
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To Be Released
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Objection Facility
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To Be Announced
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Official Website
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ssc.gov.in
How to Download SSC CPO CBT 2 Answer Key 2026?
Candidates can follow the steps given below to download their SSC CPO Paper 2 answer key and response sheet once released.
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Visit the official website of the SSC at ssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage you have to visit the candidates login section.
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A new window will open where you have to enter your login credentials.
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Submit the required details to access your candidate dashboard.
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Your SSC CPO Answer Key and response sheet will appear on the screen.
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Download the PDF and save it for future reference.
SSC CPO Answer Key 2026: What's Next?
After the release of the provisional answer key, the commission will open the objection window. Those who find any mistakes in the answers can submit their challenges online within the prescribed dates by paying the fees. After reviewing all the challenges received SSC will release the final answer key and the final merit list would be subsequently released.
For more details and official announcements related to the SSC CPO Exam 2026 candidates must refer to the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.