RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026 : Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer, has released today i.e. on November 29, the RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026 on its official website. Candidates can download the city intimation slip for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2026 (RAS Prelims), which is scheduled to be held on December 06, 2026. A total of 607 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different departments, including Rajasthan Administrative Service, Police Service, Accounts Service, Commercial Tax Service, Commercial Tax Service and others. Candidates can download the City Intimation Slip after using their login credentials to the link on the official website-sso.rajasthan.gov.in.

Once activated, candidates will be able to check their allotted exam district from November 29, 2026 onwards after using their login credentials to the link at the SSO Portal-https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in. You can download the RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026 directly through the link given below-

RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link

City Slip/Admit Card

Candidates appearing in the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2026 (RAS Prelims) should note that the city slip is different from the admit card for the same, which are likely to be released by the exam authority. The RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026 exam city intimation slip that displays the city where their test centre is situated. This will assist them in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance. But note that this city slip is not the admit card. The RPSC RAS Admit Card 2026 will be released separately and can be downloaded from the official website.