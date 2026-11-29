RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026 OUT at sso.rajasthan.gov.in, Check Exam City Details PDF Link Here
RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026 has been released today, i.e., on November 29, for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2026 (RAS Prelims) on its official website. The written exam is scheduled to be held on December 06, 2026. Check City slip download steps, significance of the city slip, admit card updates, and more details here.
RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer, has released today i.e. on November 29, the RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026 on its official website. Candidates can download the city intimation slip for the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2026 (RAS Prelims), which is scheduled to be held on December 06, 2026. A total of 607 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive in different departments, including Rajasthan Administrative Service, Police Service, Accounts Service, Commercial Tax Service, Commercial Tax Service and others. Candidates can download the City Intimation Slip after using their login credentials to the link on the official website-sso.rajasthan.gov.in.
RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link
Once activated, candidates will be able to check their allotted exam district from November 29, 2026 onwards after using their login credentials to the link at the SSO Portal-https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in. You can download the RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026 directly through the link given below-
|RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026
|Download Link
City Slip/Admit Card
Candidates appearing in the Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Examination 2026 (RAS Prelims) should note that the city slip is different from the admit card for the same, which are likely to be released by the exam authority. The RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026 exam city intimation slip that displays the city where their test centre is situated. This will assist them in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance. But note that this city slip is not the admit card. The RPSC RAS Admit Card 2026 will be released separately and can be downloaded from the official website.
RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026 Key Highlights
Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer has released the RPSC RAS City Intimation Slip 2026 on its official website.
|Recruitment Organization
|Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Ajmer
|Exam Name
|Rajasthan State and Subordinate Services Combined Competitive (Pre) Exam 2026
|Advt. No.
|02/परीक्षा/RAS&RTS/RPSC/EP-I/2026-27
|Total Posts
|607
|Prelims Exam Date
|06 December 2026
|Exam Timing
|12:00 Noon to 3:00 PM
|Exam City Intimation Status
|Out
|Job Location
|Rajasthan
|Official Website
|rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.