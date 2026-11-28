JKSSB Class 4 Cutoff 2026: JKSSB Class 4 Cut Off 2026: In preparation for the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Class IV/Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) job openings Advertisement No. 09/2026 for 2,863 posts, a study of past merit standards plays an essential role in determining reasonable score cutoffs. With total number of jobs falling by about 66.6% as compared to the 2020-21 year (8,575 posts), districtwise and category wise cutoff scores in UT, Divisional (Jammu & Kashmir) and 20 Districts cadres will increase by +2 to +4 marks as against short listing cut-offs of 2021. While Pulwama (57.20-59.20) and Kulgam (56.23-58.23) cadres will be the leading districts in the Open Merit (OM) cadre, the other cadres, particularly the divisional ones like DIV JAMMU (49.56-51.56) and DIV KASHMIR (50.80-52.80) will be relatively easier to qualify.

JKSSB Class 4 Exam: Overview The table contains JKSSB Class 4 exam details provided below. Particulars Details Conducting Body Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Post Names Class-IV (Multi-Tasking Staff / MTS) & Sanitation Worker Cadre Distribution UT Cadre, Divisional Cadre (Jammu & Kashmir), and 20 District Cadres Educational Qualification MTS: Minimum Matric (10th), Maximum 10+2

Sanitation Worker: Minimum 8th Pass, Maximum 10+2 Age Limit (as on 01.01.2026) 18- 40 Years (General / Open Merit; relaxation for reserved categories) Domicile Requirement Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir Exam Mode & Medium Objective-Type Written Exam (MCQs) in English only Negative Marking 1/4th (0.25 marks) deducted for every wrong answer Selection Process Written Exam + Additional Cadre/Social Weightage Points (Total 100 Marks) & Document Verification Official Website jkssb.nic.in

JKSSB Class IV Expected Cut-Off 2026 For the JKSSB Class IV Expected Cut-off 2026, the projected expected increment for all 20 districts, DIV JAMMU, DIV KASHMIR, and UT CADRE comes out to be +2 to +4 marks for nine categories (OM, SC, RBA, ST, EWS, ALC/IB, PSP, Social Caste, and ESM). Among the district cadres, the expected OM cut-off for Pulwama district is highest, ranging from 57.20 – 59.20, Kulgam second-highest (56.23- 58.23), Samba third-highest (56-58), whereas lowest expected OM district cadre cut-off range is Baramulla, i.e., 51.08-53.08. For the broad cadre, expected OM is highest for UT CADRE, i.e., 55.55- 57.55, whereas expected OM cut-off range for DIV KASHMIR and DIV JAMMU is lowest, which ranges from 50.80-52.80 and 49.56-51.56, respectively. For the reserved category, lowest expected range is for ESM, i.e., 21.51 – 23.51 in DIV KASHMIR to 40.02 – 42.02 in Samba, whereas highest district range is for SC in Samba (51.50 – 53.50), RBA in Kulgam (53.32 – 55.32), ST in Poonch (48.51 – 50.51), EWS in Pulwama and Samba (53.26 – 55.26 each), ALC/IB in Pulwama (52.54 – 54.54), PSP in Poonch (48.32 – 50.32), and Social Caste in Pulwama (55.28 – 57.28).

District / Cadre OM SC RBA ST EWS ALC/IB PSP Social Caste ESM Anantnag 53.75 - 55.75 42.69 - 44.69 50 - 52 41 - 43 46.75 - 48.75 44.76 - 46.76 41.25 - 43.25 50.25 - 52.25 27.87 - 29.87 Bandipora 53.99 - 55.99 46.90 - 48.90 50.33 - 52.33 46.29 - 48.29 50.03 - 52.03 47.99 - 49.99 45.03 - 47.03 52 - 54 32 - 34 Baramulla 51.08 - 53.08 41.30 - 43.30 47.50 - 49.50 38.97 - 40.97 43.97 - 45.97 42.65 - 44.65 40.88 - 42.88 47.02 - 49.02 25.86 - 27.86 Budgam 52.25 - 54.25 43.32 - 45.32 49 - 51 39.73 - 41.73 46.38 - 48.38 43.99 - 45.99 39.23 - 41.23 47.65 - 49.65 27.38 - 29.38 Doda 51.99 - 53.99 45.17 - 47.17 48.99 - 50.99 41.30 - 43.30 48.25 - 50.25 46 - 48 43 - 45 49.64 - 51.64 30.17 - 32.17 Ganderbal 55.66 - 57.66 46.63 - 48.63 51.25 - 53.25 46.23 - 48.23 52.75 - 54.75 51.50 - 53.50 46.34 - 48.34 53.16 - 55.16 33.25 - 35.25 Jammu 52.75 - 54.75 48.52 - 50.52 47.99 - 49.99 41.29 - 43.29 46.56 - 48.56 48.52 - 50.52 39.25 - 41.25 49.92 - 51.92 33 - 35 Kathua 51.99 - 53.99 44.85 - 46.85 47.99 - 49.99 41.23 - 43.23 47.36 - 49.36 45.75 - 47.75 40 - 42 49.64 - 51.64 30.17 - 32.17 Kishtwar 53.99 - 55.99 46.90 - 48.90 51.08 - 53.08 44.23 - 46.23 50.50 - 52.50 48.99 - 50.99 45.33 - 47.33 52.54 - 54.54 32.86 - 34.86 Kulgam 56.23 - 58.23 47 - 49 53.32 - 55.32 43.24 - 45.24 51 - 53 48.99 - 50.99 44.50 - 46.50 51.99 - 53.99 35 - 37 Kupwara 53.24 - 55.24 44.66 - 46.66 50.17 - 52.17 42.05 - 44.05 47.56 - 49.56 45.74 - 47.74 45.17 - 47.17 50.50 - 52.50 29.75 - 31.75 Poonch 54.75 - 56.75 47 - 49 51.08 - 53.08 48.51 - 50.51 53.16 - 55.16 51.28 - 53.28 48.32 - 50.32 52.54 - 54.54 35.63 - 37.63 Pulwama 57.20 - 59.20 47.36 - 49.36 52 - 54 43.99 - 45.99 53.26 - 55.26 52.54 - 54.54 45.33 - 47.33 55.28 - 57.28 35 - 37 Rajouri 52.50 - 54.50 44.34 - 46.34 48.99 - 50.99 45.02 - 47.02 48.99 - 50.99 48.50 - 50.50 44.92 - 46.92 49.75 - 51.75 32.28 - 34.28 Ramban 53.75 - 55.75 46.34 - 48.34 50.42 - 52.42 44.23 - 46.23 50.42 - 52.42 49.75 - 51.75 45.03 - 47.03 51.25 - 53.25 32.23 - 34.23 Reasi 53.99 - 55.99 46.90 - 48.90 50.50 - 52.50 43.75 - 45.75 50.68 - 52.68 50.03 - 52.03 45.03 - 47.03 52.69 - 54.69 33.52 - 35.52 Samba 56 - 58 51.50 - 53.50 51.09 - 53.09 45.52 - 47.52 53.26 - 55.26 52.36 - 54.36 45.33 - 47.33 53.96 - 55.96 40.02 - 42.02 Shopian 55.28 - 57.28 47.99 - 49.99 51.90 - 53.90 43 - 45 51.99 - 53.99 49.75 - 51.75 46.16 - 48.16 51.99 - 53.99 34.25 - 36.25 Srinagar 52.75 - 54.75 43.97 - 45.97 48.66 - 50.66 40.53 - 42.53 46.99 - 48.99 46 - 48 41 - 43 48.99 - 50.99 28.81 - 30.81 Udhampur 52.65 - 54.65 45.77 - 47.77 49 - 51 41.63 - 43.63 48.25 - 50.25 46.23 - 48.23 41.50 - 43.50 49.64 - 51.64 30.77 - 32.77 DIV_JAMMU 49.56 - 51.56 43.34 - 45.34 45.60 - 47.60 39.17 - 41.17 40 - 42 42.20 - 44.20 35.60 - 37.60 45.06 - 47.06 25.74 - 27.74 DIV_KASHMIR 50.80 - 52.80 40.06 - 42.06 47.12 - 49.12 37.77 - 39.77 40.02 - 42.02 39.06 - 41.06 36 - 38 45.62 - 47.62 21.51 - 23.51 UT_CADRE 55.55 - 57.55 46.91 - 48.91 52.05 - 54.05 42.73 - 44.73 48.90 - 50.90 47.80 - 49.80 43.16 - 45.16 51.45 - 53.45 30.12 - 32.12

JKSSB Class IV Cut off 2021 District-wise Cut-off The JKSSB Class IV Cut-off 2021 consists of the last merit points for 20 districts and DIV JAMMU, DIV KASHMIR, and UT CADRE in nine different categories (OM, SC, RBA, ST, EWS, ALC/IB, PSP, Social Caste, and ESM). In district cadres, Pulwama had the highest OM cut-off score of 55.2, followed by Kulgam (54.23) and Samba (54); on the other hand, Baramulla had the lowest district OM cut-off of 49.08. For other cadres, UT_CADRE was at 53.55 OM, while DIV_KASHMIR and DIV_JAMMU had cut-offs of 48.8 and 47.56, respectively. In the case of reserved category cut-offs, ESM had the lowest cut-off points, which were 19.51 for DIV_KASHMIR to 38.02 for Samba; for others, it was SC – Samba (49.5), RBA – Kulgam (51.32), ST – Poonch (46.51), EWS – Pulwama/Samba (51.26), ALC/IB – Pulwama (50.54), PSP – Poonch (46.32), and Social Caste – Pulwama (53.28).