JKSSB Class 4 Cutoff 2026: Check Expected Merit List and District-Wise Trend Analysis
The JKSSB Class 4 Cutoff for 2026 is projected to increase by 2-4 marks compared to 2021 due to a significant reduction in available posts. This analysis provides expected district-wise and category-wise merit lists for the upcoming Multi-Tasking Staff recruitment.
JKSSB Class 4 Cutoff 2026: JKSSB Class 4 Cut Off 2026: In preparation for the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) Class IV/Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) job openings Advertisement No. 09/2026 for 2,863 posts, a study of past merit standards plays an essential role in determining reasonable score cutoffs. With total number of jobs falling by about 66.6% as compared to the 2020-21 year (8,575 posts), districtwise and category wise cutoff scores in UT, Divisional (Jammu & Kashmir) and 20 Districts cadres will increase by +2 to +4 marks as against short listing cut-offs of 2021. While Pulwama (57.20-59.20) and Kulgam (56.23-58.23) cadres will be the leading districts in the Open Merit (OM) cadre, the other cadres, particularly the divisional ones like DIV JAMMU (49.56-51.56) and DIV KASHMIR (50.80-52.80) will be relatively easier to qualify.
JKSSB Class 4 Exam: Overview
The table contains JKSSB Class 4 exam details provided below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Conducting Body
|
Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
|
Post Names
|
Class-IV (Multi-Tasking Staff / MTS) & Sanitation Worker
|
Cadre Distribution
|
UT Cadre, Divisional Cadre (Jammu & Kashmir), and 20 District Cadres
|
Educational Qualification
|
|
Age Limit (as on 01.01.2026)
|
18- 40 Years (General / Open Merit; relaxation for reserved categories)
|
Domicile Requirement
|
Domicile of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir
|
Exam Mode & Medium
|
Objective-Type Written Exam (MCQs) in English only
|
Negative Marking
|
1/4th (0.25 marks) deducted for every wrong answer
|
Selection Process
|
Written Exam + Additional Cadre/Social Weightage Points (Total 100 Marks) & Document Verification
|
Official Website
|
jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB Class IV Expected Cut-Off 2026
For the JKSSB Class IV Expected Cut-off 2026, the projected expected increment for all 20 districts, DIV JAMMU, DIV KASHMIR, and UT CADRE comes out to be +2 to +4 marks for nine categories (OM, SC, RBA, ST, EWS, ALC/IB, PSP, Social Caste, and ESM). Among the district cadres, the expected OM cut-off for Pulwama district is highest, ranging from 57.20 – 59.20, Kulgam second-highest (56.23- 58.23), Samba third-highest (56-58), whereas lowest expected OM district cadre cut-off range is Baramulla, i.e., 51.08-53.08. For the broad cadre, expected OM is highest for UT CADRE, i.e., 55.55- 57.55, whereas expected OM cut-off range for DIV KASHMIR and DIV JAMMU is lowest, which ranges from 50.80-52.80 and 49.56-51.56, respectively. For the reserved category, lowest expected range is for ESM, i.e., 21.51 – 23.51 in DIV KASHMIR to 40.02 – 42.02 in Samba, whereas highest district range is for SC in Samba (51.50 – 53.50), RBA in Kulgam (53.32 – 55.32), ST in Poonch (48.51 – 50.51), EWS in Pulwama and Samba (53.26 – 55.26 each), ALC/IB in Pulwama (52.54 – 54.54), PSP in Poonch (48.32 – 50.32), and Social Caste in Pulwama (55.28 – 57.28).
|
District / Cadre
|
OM
|
SC
|
RBA
|
ST
|
EWS
|
ALC/IB
|
PSP
|
Social Caste
|
ESM
|
Anantnag
|
53.75 - 55.75
|
42.69 - 44.69
|
50 - 52
|
41 - 43
|
46.75 - 48.75
|
44.76 - 46.76
|
41.25 - 43.25
|
50.25 - 52.25
|
27.87 - 29.87
|
Bandipora
|
53.99 - 55.99
|
46.90 - 48.90
|
50.33 - 52.33
|
46.29 - 48.29
|
50.03 - 52.03
|
47.99 - 49.99
|
45.03 - 47.03
|
52 - 54
|
32 - 34
|
Baramulla
|
51.08 - 53.08
|
41.30 - 43.30
|
47.50 - 49.50
|
38.97 - 40.97
|
43.97 - 45.97
|
42.65 - 44.65
|
40.88 - 42.88
|
47.02 - 49.02
|
25.86 - 27.86
|
Budgam
|
52.25 - 54.25
|
43.32 - 45.32
|
49 - 51
|
39.73 - 41.73
|
46.38 - 48.38
|
43.99 - 45.99
|
39.23 - 41.23
|
47.65 - 49.65
|
27.38 - 29.38
|
Doda
|
51.99 - 53.99
|
45.17 - 47.17
|
48.99 - 50.99
|
41.30 - 43.30
|
48.25 - 50.25
|
46 - 48
|
43 - 45
|
49.64 - 51.64
|
30.17 - 32.17
|
Ganderbal
|
55.66 - 57.66
|
46.63 - 48.63
|
51.25 - 53.25
|
46.23 - 48.23
|
52.75 - 54.75
|
51.50 - 53.50
|
46.34 - 48.34
|
53.16 - 55.16
|
33.25 - 35.25
|
Jammu
|
52.75 - 54.75
|
48.52 - 50.52
|
47.99 - 49.99
|
41.29 - 43.29
|
46.56 - 48.56
|
48.52 - 50.52
|
39.25 - 41.25
|
49.92 - 51.92
|
33 - 35
|
Kathua
|
51.99 - 53.99
|
44.85 - 46.85
|
47.99 - 49.99
|
41.23 - 43.23
|
47.36 - 49.36
|
45.75 - 47.75
|
40 - 42
|
49.64 - 51.64
|
30.17 - 32.17
|
Kishtwar
|
53.99 - 55.99
|
46.90 - 48.90
|
51.08 - 53.08
|
44.23 - 46.23
|
50.50 - 52.50
|
48.99 - 50.99
|
45.33 - 47.33
|
52.54 - 54.54
|
32.86 - 34.86
|
Kulgam
|
56.23 - 58.23
|
47 - 49
|
53.32 - 55.32
|
43.24 - 45.24
|
51 - 53
|
48.99 - 50.99
|
44.50 - 46.50
|
51.99 - 53.99
|
35 - 37
|
Kupwara
|
53.24 - 55.24
|
44.66 - 46.66
|
50.17 - 52.17
|
42.05 - 44.05
|
47.56 - 49.56
|
45.74 - 47.74
|
45.17 - 47.17
|
50.50 - 52.50
|
29.75 - 31.75
|
Poonch
|
54.75 - 56.75
|
47 - 49
|
51.08 - 53.08
|
48.51 - 50.51
|
53.16 - 55.16
|
51.28 - 53.28
|
48.32 - 50.32
|
52.54 - 54.54
|
35.63 - 37.63
|
Pulwama
|
57.20 - 59.20
|
47.36 - 49.36
|
52 - 54
|
43.99 - 45.99
|
53.26 - 55.26
|
52.54 - 54.54
|
45.33 - 47.33
|
55.28 - 57.28
|
35 - 37
|
Rajouri
|
52.50 - 54.50
|
44.34 - 46.34
|
48.99 - 50.99
|
45.02 - 47.02
|
48.99 - 50.99
|
48.50 - 50.50
|
44.92 - 46.92
|
49.75 - 51.75
|
32.28 - 34.28
|
Ramban
|
53.75 - 55.75
|
46.34 - 48.34
|
50.42 - 52.42
|
44.23 - 46.23
|
50.42 - 52.42
|
49.75 - 51.75
|
45.03 - 47.03
|
51.25 - 53.25
|
32.23 - 34.23
|
Reasi
|
53.99 - 55.99
|
46.90 - 48.90
|
50.50 - 52.50
|
43.75 - 45.75
|
50.68 - 52.68
|
50.03 - 52.03
|
45.03 - 47.03
|
52.69 - 54.69
|
33.52 - 35.52
|
Samba
|
56 - 58
|
51.50 - 53.50
|
51.09 - 53.09
|
45.52 - 47.52
|
53.26 - 55.26
|
52.36 - 54.36
|
45.33 - 47.33
|
53.96 - 55.96
|
40.02 - 42.02
|
Shopian
|
55.28 - 57.28
|
47.99 - 49.99
|
51.90 - 53.90
|
43 - 45
|
51.99 - 53.99
|
49.75 - 51.75
|
46.16 - 48.16
|
51.99 - 53.99
|
34.25 - 36.25
|
Srinagar
|
52.75 - 54.75
|
43.97 - 45.97
|
48.66 - 50.66
|
40.53 - 42.53
|
46.99 - 48.99
|
46 - 48
|
41 - 43
|
48.99 - 50.99
|
28.81 - 30.81
|
Udhampur
|
52.65 - 54.65
|
45.77 - 47.77
|
49 - 51
|
41.63 - 43.63
|
48.25 - 50.25
|
46.23 - 48.23
|
41.50 - 43.50
|
49.64 - 51.64
|
30.77 - 32.77
|
DIV_JAMMU
|
49.56 - 51.56
|
43.34 - 45.34
|
45.60 - 47.60
|
39.17 - 41.17
|
40 - 42
|
42.20 - 44.20
|
35.60 - 37.60
|
45.06 - 47.06
|
25.74 - 27.74
|
DIV_KASHMIR
|
50.80 - 52.80
|
40.06 - 42.06
|
47.12 - 49.12
|
37.77 - 39.77
|
40.02 - 42.02
|
39.06 - 41.06
|
36 - 38
|
45.62 - 47.62
|
21.51 - 23.51
|
UT_CADRE
|
55.55 - 57.55
|
46.91 - 48.91
|
52.05 - 54.05
|
42.73 - 44.73
|
48.90 - 50.90
|
47.80 - 49.80
|
43.16 - 45.16
|
51.45 - 53.45
|
30.12 - 32.12
JKSSB Class IV Cut off 2021 District-wise Cut-off
The JKSSB Class IV Cut-off 2021 consists of the last merit points for 20 districts and DIV JAMMU, DIV KASHMIR, and UT CADRE in nine different categories (OM, SC, RBA, ST, EWS, ALC/IB, PSP, Social Caste, and ESM). In district cadres, Pulwama had the highest OM cut-off score of 55.2, followed by Kulgam (54.23) and Samba (54); on the other hand, Baramulla had the lowest district OM cut-off of 49.08. For other cadres, UT_CADRE was at 53.55 OM, while DIV_KASHMIR and DIV_JAMMU had cut-offs of 48.8 and 47.56, respectively. In the case of reserved category cut-offs, ESM had the lowest cut-off points, which were 19.51 for DIV_KASHMIR to 38.02 for Samba; for others, it was SC – Samba (49.5), RBA – Kulgam (51.32), ST – Poonch (46.51), EWS – Pulwama/Samba (51.26), ALC/IB – Pulwama (50.54), PSP – Poonch (46.32), and Social Caste – Pulwama (53.28).
|
District / Cadre
|
OM
|
SC
|
RBA
|
ST
|
EWS
|
ALC/IB
|
PSP
|
Social Caste
|
ESM
|
Anantnag
|
51.75
|
40.69
|
48
|
39
|
44.75
|
42.76
|
39.25
|
48.25
|
25.87
|
Bandipora
|
51.99
|
44.9
|
48.33
|
44.29
|
48.03
|
45.99
|
43.03
|
50
|
30
|
Baramulla
|
49.08
|
39.3
|
45.5
|
36.97
|
41.97
|
40.65
|
38.88
|
45.02
|
23.86
|
Budgam
|
50.25
|
41.32
|
47
|
37.73
|
44.38
|
41.99
|
37.23
|
45.65
|
25.38
|
Doda
|
49.99
|
43.17
|
46.99
|
39.3
|
46.25
|
44
|
41
|
47.64
|
28.17
|
Ganderbal
|
53.66
|
44.63
|
49.25
|
44.23
|
50.75
|
49.5
|
44.34
|
51.16
|
31.25
|
Jammu
|
50.75
|
46.52
|
45.99
|
39.29
|
44.56
|
46.52
|
37.25
|
47.92
|
31
|
Kathua
|
49.99
|
42.85
|
45.99
|
39.23
|
45.36
|
43.75
|
38
|
47.64
|
28.17
|
Kishtwar
|
51.99
|
44.9
|
49.08
|
42.23
|
48.5
|
46.99
|
43.33
|
50.54
|
30.86
|
Kulgam
|
54.23
|
45
|
51.32
|
41.24
|
49
|
46.99
|
42.5
|
49.99
|
33
|
Kupwara
|
51.24
|
42.66
|
48.17
|
40.05
|
45.56
|
43.74
|
43.17
|
48.5
|
27.75
|
Poonch
|
52.75
|
45
|
49.08
|
46.51
|
51.16
|
49.28
|
46.32
|
50.54
|
33.63
|
Pulwama
|
55.2
|
45.36
|
50
|
41.99
|
51.26
|
50.54
|
43.33
|
53.28
|
33
|
Rajouri
|
50.5
|
42.34
|
46.99
|
43.02
|
46.99
|
46.5
|
42.92
|
47.75
|
30.28
|
Ramban
|
51.75
|
44.34
|
48.42
|
42.23
|
48.42
|
47.75
|
43.03
|
49.25
|
30.23
|
Reasi
|
51.99
|
44.9
|
48.5
|
41.75
|
48.68
|
48.03
|
43.03
|
50.69
|
31.52
|
Samba
|
54
|
49.5
|
49.09
|
43.52
|
51.26
|
50.36
|
43.33
|
51.96
|
38.02
|
Shopian
|
53.28
|
45.99
|
49.9
|
41
|
49.99
|
47.75
|
44.16
|
49.99
|
32.25
|
Srinagar
|
50.75
|
41.97
|
46.66
|
38.53
|
44.99
|
44
|
39
|
46.99
|
26.81
|
Udhampur
|
50.65
|
43.77
|
47
|
39.63
|
46.25
|
44.23
|
39.5
|
47.64
|
28.77
|
DIV_JAMMU
|
47.56
|
41.34
|
43.6
|
37.17
|
38
|
40.2
|
33.6
|
43.06
|
23.74
|
DIV_KASHMIR
|
48.8
|
38.06
|
45.12
|
35.77
|
38.02
|
37.06
|
34
|
43.62
|
19.51
|
UT_CADRE
|
53.55
|
44.91
|
50.05
|
40.73
|
46.9
|
45.8
|
41.16
|
49.45
|
28.12
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.