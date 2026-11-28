CAT Normalization Process 2026: CAT 2026 exam will be held tomorrow on November 29, 2026. The exam will be conducted in three slots and will begin from 8:30 in the morning. Before appearing for the exam, it is necessary to understand the scoring and equating (normalization) process of CAT 2026. Although it can be accessed on the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore at the official website iimcat.ac.in, we have provided a detailed guide to help you understand how IIM Indore calculates scaled and percentile into proper scores. The difficulty level for three exam slots will differe, and to provided a fair evaluation to all candidates, IIM Indore converts the marks of all candidates into scaled scores (VARC, DILR, and QA) on the basis of mean, standard deviation. Only top 0.1% of candidates' average score of that particular slot is calculated to figure out the total scaled score for calculating final percentiles. Find the complete process for CAT 2026 explained below.

Candidates aiming for top IIMs through CAT scores can check out the IIM Call Predictor tool shared below: IIM Call Predictor 2026-27 CAT 2026: Overview Check the CAT 2026 exam details provided in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Name Common Admission Test (CAT 2026) Conducting Body Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore Exam Level National Mode of Exam Computer-Based Test (CBT) CAT 2026 Exam Date Sunday, November 29, 2026 (Tomorrow) Admit Card November 6 to November 29, 2026 Exam Duration 120 Minutes (40 minutes per section, and 160 minutes for PwD) Exam Slots & Timings Slot 1: 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM



Slot 2: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM



Slot 3: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM Total Questions 68 Questions Total Marks 204 Marks Marking Scheme +3 for correct answer; and -1 for incorrect MCQ; 0 for TITA Expected Result Date Expected in the first week of January 2027 Official Website iimcat.ac.in

Check| CAT 2026 by IIM Indore: Why Aspirants Should Prepare for Changes in the Exam Pattern What is the CAT Normalization Process 2026? The process of CAT normalization 2026 published by IIM Indore, explains a statistical formula used to ensure that all three slots morning, afternoon, and evening have equal marks distribution. Each of the slots has a different set of questions and difficulty level, raw marks earned are converted into sectional scaled scores. The calculation is based on average performance, marks distribution, and top 0.1% performance for a particular slot. So for candidates who are going to appear for tomrrow’s CAT 2026 exam (November 26, 2026) if the slot had tougher question than others, the marks will be normalized accordingly while your performance will remain unaffected.

Also Read| Previous Year CAT exam analysis CAT 2026 Marking Scheme: Raw Score vs. Scaled Score The Raw Score in CAT 2026 is the direct score that you have scored on the basis of your performance (+3 for every right answer, -1 for every wrong MCQ, and 0 for non-attempted/TITA answers). The Scaled Score is the score that has been calculated after applying the normalization formula by IIM Indore, firstly to all the three exam slots and then to all the three sections. Step-by-Step CAT 2026 Scaled Score Calculation Formula To make sure that no candidate benefits or is penalized based on whether their exam slot was easy or difficult, IIM Indore normalizes your raw scores to give you a Scaled Score in each section VARC, DILR, and QA. The method adopted to normalize scores is based on an officially declared formula that compares your performance as per the three slots.

Check the step-by-step CAT 2026 scaled score calculator formula provided below: Step 1: Calculate the mean and standard deviation (SD) of raw scores in QA section for all candidates taking the examination in the morning session. Let Mean = M1 and SD = S1 and G1 = M1 + S1. Step 2: Calculate the mean and the standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in QA section for all candidates appearing in the afternoon session. Let Mean = M2 and SD = S2 and G2 = M2 + S2. Step 3: Calculate the mean and the standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in QA section for all candidates appearing in the evening session. Let Mean = M3 and SD = S3 and G3 = M3 + S3. Step 4: Calculate the mean and the standard deviation (SD) of the raw scores in QA section for all candidates appearing in CAT (i.e. including all the three sessions).

Let Mean = M and SD = S and G = M + S. Step 5: Calculate the mean raw score in QA section of the top 0.1% candidates in the morning session and denote it by 0.1 Step 6: Calculate the mean raw score in QA of top 0.1% candidates in the afternoon session and denote it by 0.1 Step 7: Calculate the mean raw score in QA of top 0.1% candidates in the evening session and denote it by 0.1 Step 8: Calculate the mean raw score in QA of top 0.1% candidates appearing in CAT (i.e. considering all the three sessions) and denote it by 0.1 Suppose now XYZ is a candidate who appeared in the morning session and her raw score in QA section is R. Then the scaled score of XYZ in QA, say ̂ given by:

In case XYZ is a candidate who appeared in the afternoon session and her raw score in QA section is R. Then the scaled score of XYZ in QA, say R ̂ given by:



In case XYZ is a candidate who appeared in the evening session and her raw score in QA section is R. Then the scaled score of XYZ in QA, say R ̂ given by: Note: A similar approach is used in calculating the scaled scores of other sections. In case the above formula produces any scaled score that is higher than 100, it is sored at 100. CAT 2026 Percentile Calculation Formula After your scaled scores for VARC, DILR, and QA are determined by the IIM Indore and calculated to give your overall scaled score, your percentile in the CAT 2026 is designated. While percentage tells us how much you scored out of 204, percentile tells you what percent of total test takers scored less than you. Official CAT 2026 Percentile Formula:

Here the symbol determines: (P) - Your CAT 2026 Percentile Score (with 2 decimal places, for example: 99.45).

(N)- Total number of candidates appearing for CAT 2026 in all three shifts.

r-The ranks according to your scaled scores (individual ranking according to VARC, DILR, QA, and Overall)