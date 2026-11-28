SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 OUT Today at ssc.gov.in: Download Re-Exam CBT Hall Ticket PDF, Link Soon
SSC CPO Admit Card 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the re-examination admit card facility for SSC CPO Paper 1 on its official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the November 26 Shift 1 exam can download their revised hall tickets. Check the latest details here.
Key Points
- SSC CPO Re-Exam Admit Card released on November 28, 2026, on ssc.gov.in.
- The re-examination for affected candidates is scheduled for December 2, 2026.
- Shift 1 exam on November 26, 2026, was cancelled due to repeated questions.
SSC CPO Admit Card 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC Central Police Organization (CPO) CBT 1 Admit Card 2026 for the re-examination paper today November 28, 2026 on its official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Shift 1 examination conducted on November 26, 2026 will have to appear for the re-exam after the commission cancelled the earlier examination due to the repetition of questions asked in the question paper. As per the official notice the SSC CPO re-exam will be conducted on December 2, 2026. The SSC CPO Paper 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 23, 2026 to November 28, 2026.
SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 Re-Exam: Overview
The Staff Selection Commission has released a new examination date for candidates affected by the cancellation of the November 26 Shift 1 paper. Candidates can check the important examination details in the table.
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Particulars
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Details
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Exam Name
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Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination 2026
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Conducting Body
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Staff Selection Commission
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Total Vacancies
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1871
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Admit Card
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SSC CPO Admit Card 2026
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Exam Type
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Paper 1 (CBT)
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Previous Exam Date
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November 26, 2026
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Affected Shift
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Shift 1
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Re-Exam Date
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December 2, 2026
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Admit Card Facility
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November 28, 2026
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Official Website
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ssc.gov.in
SSC CPO Re-Exam 2026 Date and Admit Card Release Details
The commission has cancelled the SSC CPO Paper 1 examination held in Shift 1 on November 26, 2026 after observing repetition of questions in the question paper. Following this SSC decided to conduct a re-examination for all candidates who appeared in the affected shift. The re-examination will take place on December 2, 2026 (Wednesday).
Candidates must remember that this re-examination is applicable only to those who appeared in Shift 1 on November 26. Other candidates are not covered under this cancellation notice.
How to Download SSC CPO Re-Exam Admit Card 2026?
Candidates can download their SSC CPO Re-Exam Admit Card 2026 by following these steps once the download facility is activated-
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Visit the official website at ssc.gov.in.
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On the homepage you have to visit the candidate login section Now click on the Login or Register Section.
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After that you have to enter login credentials such as registration number, password and captcha code.
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Submit the details to download your admit card.
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Check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket once.
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Download the admit card and take a printout of the same for the examination day.
Details Mentioned on SSC CPO Admit Card 2026
Candidates must check the following details mentioned on their SSC CPO Re-Exam Admit Card 2026-
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Candidate's Name
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Roll Number and Registration Number
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Photograph and Signature
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Examination Name
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Exam Date and Shift Timing
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Reporting Time
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Examination Centre Name and Address
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Exam Centre Code
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Important Exam Day Instructions
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Documents Required for Verification
For more details please visit the official website regularly.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.