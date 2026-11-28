SSC CPO Admit Card 2026: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the SSC Central Police Organization (CPO) CBT 1 Admit Card 2026 for the re-examination paper today November 28, 2026 on its official website at ssc.gov.in. Candidates who appeared in the Shift 1 examination conducted on November 26, 2026 will have to appear for the re-exam after the commission cancelled the earlier examination due to the repetition of questions asked in the question paper. As per the official notice the SSC CPO re-exam will be conducted on December 2, 2026. The SSC CPO Paper 1 exam is scheduled to be conducted from November 23, 2026 to November 28, 2026.

SSC CPO Admit Card 2026 Re-Exam: Overview

The Staff Selection Commission has released a new examination date for candidates affected by the cancellation of the November 26 Shift 1 paper. Candidates can check the important examination details in the table.