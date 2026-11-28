Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has created history by becoming the batter with the most sixes in the history of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). He achieved the milestone during the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 28, 2026. Pant hit his 89th six in the competition, surpassing former England captain Ben Stokes, who had 88 sixes. He reached the record in just 44 WTC matches, 20 fewer than Stokes. Keep reading to know in detail.

How Did Rishabh Pant Break the WTC Sixes Record?

Pant achieved the milestone on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand. During India’s first innings, he hit New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy for a six over long-on. The shot took his WTC sixes tally to 89, helping him move past Ben Stokes on the all-time list. However, Pant could not convert his innings into a big score. He was dismissed for 23 runs off 39 deliveries, including one four and one six.