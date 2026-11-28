Rishabh Pant Creates History: Becomes No. 1 Six-Hitter in WTC, Surpasses Ben Stokes
Rishabh Pant becomes the leading six-hitter in World Test Championship history with 89 sixes. Check the top 10 players, WTC records and his other achievements.
Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has created history by becoming the batter with the most sixes in the history of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). He achieved the milestone during the second Test against New Zealand at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on November 28, 2026. Pant hit his 89th six in the competition, surpassing former England captain Ben Stokes, who had 88 sixes. He reached the record in just 44 WTC matches, 20 fewer than Stokes. Keep reading to know in detail.
How Did Rishabh Pant Break the WTC Sixes Record?
Pant achieved the milestone on Day 2 of the second Test against New Zealand. During India’s first innings, he hit New Zealand fast bowler Jacob Duffy for a six over long-on. The shot took his WTC sixes tally to 89, helping him move past Ben Stokes on the all-time list. However, Pant could not convert his innings into a big score. He was dismissed for 23 runs off 39 deliveries, including one four and one six.
Most Sixes in World Test Championship History
Rishabh Pant now leads the list of batters with the most sixes in WTC history. Ben Stokes occupies the second position, while former India captain Rohit Sharma is third.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Innings
|Sixes
|1
|Rishabh Pant
|India
|44
|76
|89
|2
|Ben Stokes
|England
|64
|117
|88
|3
|Rohit Sharma
|India
|40
|69
|56
|4
|Shubman Gill
|India
|44
|78
|48
|5
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|India
|32
|58
|45
|6
|Harry Brook
|England
|37
|64
|44
|7
|Ravindra Jadeja
|India
|50
|76
|42
|8
|Travis Head
|Australia
|62
|106
|40
|9
|Daryl Mitchell
|New Zealand
|34
|58
|39
|10
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|63
|109
|35
Indian Players Who Feature in the Top Five WTC Six-Hitters
India has a strong presence in the WTC six-hitting list. Four Indian batters feature among the top five, showing the team’s attacking approach in Test cricket.
|Indian Player
|WTC Matches
|WTC Runs
|Sixes
|Rishabh Pant
|44
|3,099
|89
|Rohit Sharma
|40
|2,716
|56
|Shubman Gill
|44
|3,032
|48
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|32
|2,673
|45
|Ravindra Jadeja
|50
|2,675
|42
Who Has Hit the Most Sixes in Test Cricket?
Pant has also moved into second place on the overall Test cricket six-hitting list. Former England captain Ben Stokes remains at the top.
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Test Sixes
|1
|Ben Stokes
|England
|138
|2
|Rishabh Pant
|India
|109
|3
|Brendon McCullum
|New Zealand
|107
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