The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued an important clarification regarding the issuance of duplicate scorecards for students. Candidates who have lost or damaged their scorecards for examinations such as JEE Main, NEET and UGC NET can apply for a duplicate copy, as per the agency’s guidelines. In its latest update, NTA clarified that duplicate scorecards will be issued only in digital format and sent to candidates through email. The agency will not provide physical copies of duplicate scorecards. Earlier, candidates could opt for physical delivery by paying Rs. 200 through Speed Post or Rs. 500 for international courier services. Why Will NTA Issue Only Digital Copies? NTA has clarified that duplicate scorecards for the respective examinations are generated electronically. Therefore, the agency will provide these documents only in digital format through email. No hard copies will be dispatched to applicants.

Important Update: NTA Duplicate Scorecard will now be issued Digitally Only! Lost or damaged your NTA scorecard? Duplicate scorecards are now issued only as a digitally signed copy sent directly to your registered email. Swipe through all slides to check the 4-step application process, DigiLocker option, and Myth vs. Fact! Email: result@nta.gov.in Helpline: 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 Website: https://t.co/aJZVbmu3vA महत्वपूर्ण सूचना: NTA डुप्लीकेट स्कोरकार्ड अब केवल डिजिटल रूप में! क्या आपका NTA स्कोरकार्ड खो गया है या खराब हो गया है? अब डुप्लीकेट स्कोरकार्ड केवल डिजिटल रूप से हस्ताक्षरित (Digitally Signed) कॉपी के रूप में आपके पंजीकृत ईमेल पर भेजा जाएगा। आवेदन के 4 आसान चरण, डिजिलॉकर (DigiLocker) विकल्प और अन्य महत्वपूर्ण जानकारी के लिए सभी स्लाइड्स देखें! ईमेल: result@nta.gov.in हेल्पलाइन: 011-40759000 / 1800-180-4747 वेबसाइट: https://t.co/aJZVbmu3vA #NTA #NationalTestingAgency #DuplicateScorecard #DigitalCopy — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) November 27, 2026

How to Apply for a Duplicate Scorecard? According to the official NTA instructions, candidates can first check whether their scorecards are available for download through DigiLocker. Those seeking a duplicate scorecard need to submit an application form along with the required documents. These include an affidavit, indemnity bond, identity proof and photographs. Candidates are also required to pay the prescribed fee, which ranges from Rs. 1,500 to Rs. 2,500, depending on the year of the examination. All the required documents must be scanned and combined into a single Portable Document Format (PDF) file. Applicants must then email the application and supporting documents to result@nta.gov.in. Once the application is processed, the duplicate scorecard will be sent to the candidate’s registered email address.

Documents to Be Submitted via Email Candidates must scan and email the following documents to NTA for processing their duplicate scorecard request: 1. Application Form: A duly filled and signed application for a duplicate scorecard, following the format prescribed by NTA. 2. Affidavit: An affidavit prepared as per Annexure II and signed on the appropriate non-judicial stamp paper. 3. Police Complaint: A copy of the FIR, DDR, NCR or lost-article report filed regarding the missing or stolen scorecard. Candidates unable to obtain these documents must follow the alternative procedure mentioned in NTA’s guidelines. 4. Photographs: Two recent passport-size colour photographs with the required attestation. One must be attached to the application form and the other to the affidavit. 5. Admit Card or Registration Slip: A self-attested copy of the examination admit card or registration slip, if available. Submission of this document is optional.