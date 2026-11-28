IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026 Out Today at ibps.in: Phase I Call Letter Direct Link Active Soon
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection for the RRB Office Assistant posts. A total of 8,222 RRB Office Assistant vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check here all the details, including steps to download the admit card, instructions, reporting requirements, and others.
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is likely to release the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2026. The admit card download link is likely to be activated soon on its official website at ibps.in.All those candidates who have applied successfully for the IBPS RRB Office Assistant posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link, once the link is activated. A total of 8,222 RRB Office Assistant vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check here all the details, including steps to download the admit card, instructions, reporting requirements, and others.
The IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on 6th, 12th and 13th December 2026 across the country.
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026 Link
The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026 download link for the Office Assistant posts will be activated shortly by the IBPS on its official website-ibps.in. Candidates who applied successfully for these posts are advised to keep their login credentials ready to download the hall ticket once the link is activated. The call letter will provide you all the details about the exam date, reporting time, examination centre address, and others. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026:
|Link Actie (Shorty)
IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Call Letter 2026: Key Highlights
The IBPS RRB Clerk Call Letter 2026 download link is likely to be activated for the IBPS RRB Office Assistant (Multipurpose) posts under advt. no. CRP RRB XV Notification. The written exam will be held on 6th, 12th and 13th December 2026. You can find below the key highlights of the recruitment drive given below-
|IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2026
|Conducting Authority
|Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)
|Exam Name
|IBPS RRB Clerk 2026 (CRP RRBs XV)
|Post Name
|Office Assistant (Multipurpose)
|Total Vacancies
|8,222
|Admit Card status
|Todsy
|IBPS RRB Clerk Exam Dates
|6th, 12th, 13th December 2026
|Mode of Exam
|Computer-Based Test
|Selection Process
|Prelims Exam/Mains Exam/DV
|Official Portal
|ibps.in
How To Download IBPS RRB Office Assistant Admit Card 2026?
The IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026 download link for the Office Assistant posts will be activated shortly by the IBPS on its official website, ibps.in. Candidates can download their hall ticket after following the steps given below-
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Visit the official IBPS website at ibps.in.
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Click on the CRP RRBs link displayed on the homepage.
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Now open the admit card link for Office Assistant.
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Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Password or Date of Birth.
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Click on Submit to view your admit card.
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Check your personal details, exam date, reporting time, and exam centre address.
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Download the admit card PDF and save the same for future reference.
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.