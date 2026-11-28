IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection is likely to release the IBPS RRB Clerk Admit Card 2026. The admit card download link is likely to be activated soon on its official website at ibps.in.All those candidates who have applied successfully for the IBPS RRB Office Assistant posts can download their hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link, once the link is activated. A total of 8,222 RRB Office Assistant vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check here all the details, including steps to download the admit card, instructions, reporting requirements, and others.

The IBPS RRB Clerk (Office Assistant) Exam 2026 is scheduled to be held on 6th, 12th and 13th December 2026 across the country.

IBPS RRB Clerk Prelims Admit Card 2026 Link