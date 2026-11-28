The Telangana government has introduced the Chief Minister’s Overseas Employment Scheme (CMOES) to help unemployed youth from economically weaker sections (EWS) secure jobs abroad. Under the scheme, eligible candidates can receive financial assistance of up to Rs 1.75 lakh towards expenses related to overseas employment.

The government aims to provide assistance to 7,000 candidates during the 2026-27 financial year. The scheme will be implemented through the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM).

Telangana Overseas Employment Scheme: Subsidy Details

The scheme provides financial assistance under two categories: