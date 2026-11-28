Telangana Offers Up To Rs 1.75 Lakh Subsidy For Youth Seeking Jobs Abroad
Telangana has introduced the Chief Minister’s Overseas Employment Scheme to help unemployed youth from economically weaker families find jobs abroad. Eligible candidates can receive up to Rs 1.75 lakh in financial assistance during the 2026-27 financial year.
The Telangana government has introduced the Chief Minister’s Overseas Employment Scheme (CMOES) to help unemployed youth from economically weaker sections (EWS) secure jobs abroad. Under the scheme, eligible candidates can receive financial assistance of up to Rs 1.75 lakh towards expenses related to overseas employment.
The government aims to provide assistance to 7,000 candidates during the 2026-27 financial year. The scheme will be implemented through the Telangana Overseas Manpower Company Limited (TOMCOM).
Telangana Overseas Employment Scheme: Subsidy Details
The scheme provides financial assistance under two categories:
- Direct overseas employment: Candidates whose jobs do not require foreign-language training can receive a 50% subsidy on eligible visa and air travel expenses. The maximum assistance is Rs 50,000 against eligible expenses of up to Rs 1 lakh.
- Foreign-language-based employment: Candidates applying for jobs that require knowledge of a foreign language can receive a 50% subsidy of up to Rs 1.75 lakh against eligible expenses of Rs 3.5 lakh.
Candidates will have to bear the remaining 50% of the eligible expenses. The government will also coordinate with nationalised banks to help candidates who need financial assistance.
Eligibility Criteria
Candidates applying under the scheme must meet the following conditions:
- Applicants must be between 18 and 40 years of age.
- They must be residents of Telangana and should have studied from Class 6 to Class 10 in the state.
- They must belong to families meeting the prescribed EWS income criteria.
- Applicants should generally have at least two years of work experience in the relevant field, subject to applicable exemptions.
- They must have a valid passport with at least six months of validity.
- Only one person from each family will be eligible for financial assistance under the scheme.
Which Sectors Are Covered?
The scheme will support overseas employment in several sectors, including:
- Construction and infrastructure
- Manufacturing and industrial work
- Automobile and mechanical sectors
- Electrical and electronics
- Transport and logistics
- Healthcare support services
- Hospitality and tourism
- Facility management
- Repair and maintenance
- Domestic and personal services
TOMCOM will also help candidates with skill development, foreign-language training, international certifications and pre-departure guidance. The initiative aims to help young people access overseas employment through legal and safe recruitment channels.
Telangana Overseas Employment Scheme: Key Details
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Particulars
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Details
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Scheme name
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Chief Minister’s Overseas Employment Scheme
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Implementing agency
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TOMCOM
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Financial year
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2026-27
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Target beneficiaries
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7,000
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Maximum subsidy
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Rs 1.75 lakh
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Minimum age
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18 years
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Maximum age
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40 years
Executive - Editorial
Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.