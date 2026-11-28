IIITs Cutoff 2026: Check CSE Closing Rank Analysis
The 2026 JoSAA counseling saw IIITs CSE closing ranks range from 8,888 to 59,813. While top IIITs like Gwalior and Sri City became tougher, 21 out of 24 IIITs relaxed their closing ranks on average.
IIITs Cutoff 2026: Final round JoSAA closing ranks for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) programs at various Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) provide a very clear tier-wise picture of JEE Main 2026 counseling admissions. In the 2026 counseling session, the general category (All-India, gender-neutral) closing ranks for CSE ranged between 8,888 for ABV-IIITM Gwalior and 9,175 for IIIT Lucknow on the higher side, to 50,027 for IIIT Agartala and 59,813 for IIIT Manipur on the lower side, offering candidates a chance of getting a core CSE program with a Common Rank List (CRL) rank up to ~60,000. While the premier colleges, suc as ABV-IIITM Gwalior (6.7% tougher) and IIIT Sri City (12.6% tougher), have witnessed stiff competition for seats compared to the previous year, the remaining 21 out of 24 IIITs have reduced their final closing ranks by an average of about 3,500 ranks (9.9%) from 2025. Here goes the complete IIITs CSE Closing Ranks analysis for 2026 vs. 2025 and more.
JEE Main CSE Cut-Offs - All 29 IIITs
The range of CSE closing ranks at all 29 IIITs was between 1,577 in IIIT Delhi and 1,687 in IIIT Hyderabad to 50,027 in IIIT Agartala and 59,813 in IIIT Senapati, Manipur in 2026. Eight institutes had increased their closing ranks in 2026, with IIIT Hyderabad (3,865 to 1,687), IIIT Bangalore (6,942 to 4,969), IIIT Kalyani (44,154 to 40,390), IIIT Kottayam (40,217 to 36,830), and IIIT Sri City (26,387 to 23,052) along with IIIT Allahabad, ABV-IIITM Gwalior, IIIT Lucknow, and IIIT Nagpur being the key among them. In turn, ten institutes witnessed increased (relaxed) closing ranks in 2026 in comparison with 2025, which included IIIT Vadodara (24,840 to 31,686), IIIT Ranchi (38,063 to 43,556), IIIT Bhagalpur (44,476 to 48,416), IIIT Bhopal (27,095 to 30,996), IIIT Kota (27,400 to 31,149), and IIIT Una (33,468 to 36,689), whereas data on CSE closing ranks in 2025 are unavailable for ten IIITs.
|
IIIT Name
|
2026 CSE CR
|
2025 CSE CR
|
IIIT Hyderabad
|
1,687
|
3,865
|
IIIT Delhi (Outside Delhi / Delhi)
|
1,577
|
1,243
|
IIIT Bangalore
|
4,969
|
6,942
|
IIIT Allahabad (IT-BI / IT)
|
5,420
|
6,094
|
ABV-IIITM Gwalior
|
8,888
|
9,527
|
IIIT Lucknow
|
9,175
|
9,580
|
IIITDM Jabalpur
|
15,371
|
14,787
|
IIITDM Kancheepuram
|
20,654
|
-
|
IIIT Pune
|
21,116
|
21,029
|
IIIT Sri City
|
23,052
|
26,387
|
IIIT Guwahati
|
25,246
|
-
|
IIIT Nagpur
|
27,872
|
29,123
|
IIIT Tiruchirappalli
|
27,913
|
-
|
IIIT Surat
|
28,141
|
-
|
IIIT Bhopal
|
30,996
|
27,095
|
IIIT Kota
|
31,149
|
27,400
|
IIIT Vadodara
|
31,686
|
24,840
|
IIIT Una
|
36,689
|
33,468
|
IIIT Kottayam
|
36,830
|
40,217
|
IIITDM Kurnool
|
37,282
|
-
|
IIIT Sonepat
|
37,632
|
-
|
IIIT Kalyani
|
40,390
|
44,154
|
IIIT Ranchi
|
43,556
|
38,063
|
IIIT Raichur
|
43,701
|
-
|
IIIT Dharwad
|
45,308
|
-
|
IIIT Vadodara (Diu Campus)
|
46,054
|
-
|
IIIT Bhagalpur
|
48,416
|
44,476
|
IIIT Agartala
|
50,027
|
-
|
IIIT Senapati, Manipur
|
59,813
|
58,080
IIITs Cutoff 2026: Top 5 IIITs Closing Rank Analysis
Given below candidates can find top five IIITs (Indian Institutes of Information Technology) and its closing ranks for Computer Sceince Engineering admission provided below.
B.Tech CSE Cutoff 2026: IIIT Hyderabad
In the case of B.Tech admissions in CSE at IIIT-Hyderabad, two merit pools are created without any reservation for any category. Common Pool consists of 75 seats available for all categories and had a latest closing rank of 1,687. Female Diversity Pool provides 25 seats to only those girls who belong to the 1st percentile without considering EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwD reservations.
|
Category
|
Seat Split
|
Latest CR
|
Common Pool (All Categories)
|
75 Seats
|
1,687
|
Female Diversity Pool
|
25 Seats
|
Top 1 percentile eligible
|
EWS / OBC / SC / ST / PwD
|
-
|
Not Applicable
Note: IIIT Hyderabad and IIIT Bangalore follow purely merit-based admissions with no category reservation (IIIT Hyderabad only maintains a 25% female diversity pool).
IIT Delhi - B.Tech CSE Cut-Off
|
Category
|
Delhi Region
|
Outside Delhi
|
General
|
5,473
|
1,577
|
EWS
|
24,471
|
-
|
OBC
|
52,567
|
-
|
SC
|
1,43,771
|
-
|
ST
|
3,18,748
|
-
IIIT Bangalore - B.Tech CSE Cut-Off
|
Category
|
2026 CR
|
General / Merit (All India)
|
4,969
|
EWS / OBC / SC / ST / PwD
|
Not Applicable
IIIT Allahabad - B.Tech IT
|
Category
|
Gender-Neutral CR
|
Female-Only CR
|
OPEN
|
5,420
|
9,396
|
GEN-EWS
|
917
|
1,944
|
OBC-NCL
|
2,508
|
5,920
|
SC
|
1,662
|
2,771
|
ST
|
1,023
|
1,103
ABV-IIITM Gwalior - B.Tech CSE Cut-Off
|
Category
|
Latest CR
|
OPEN
|
8,888
|
GEN-EWS
|
1,271
|
OBC-NCL
|
3,413
|
SC
|
2,092
|
ST
|
933
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.