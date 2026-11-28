IIITs Cutoff 2026: Final round JoSAA closing ranks for Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) programs at various Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) provide a very clear tier-wise picture of JEE Main 2026 counseling admissions. In the 2026 counseling session, the general category (All-India, gender-neutral) closing ranks for CSE ranged between 8,888 for ABV-IIITM Gwalior and 9,175 for IIIT Lucknow on the higher side, to 50,027 for IIIT Agartala and 59,813 for IIIT Manipur on the lower side, offering candidates a chance of getting a core CSE program with a Common Rank List (CRL) rank up to ~60,000. While the premier colleges, suc as ABV-IIITM Gwalior (6.7% tougher) and IIIT Sri City (12.6% tougher), have witnessed stiff competition for seats compared to the previous year, the remaining 21 out of 24 IIITs have reduced their final closing ranks by an average of about 3,500 ranks (9.9%) from 2025. Here goes the complete IIITs CSE Closing Ranks analysis for 2026 vs. 2025 and more.

JEE Main CSE Cut-Offs - All 29 IIITs The range of CSE closing ranks at all 29 IIITs was between 1,577 in IIIT Delhi and 1,687 in IIIT Hyderabad to 50,027 in IIIT Agartala and 59,813 in IIIT Senapati, Manipur in 2026. Eight institutes had increased their closing ranks in 2026, with IIIT Hyderabad (3,865 to 1,687), IIIT Bangalore (6,942 to 4,969), IIIT Kalyani (44,154 to 40,390), IIIT Kottayam (40,217 to 36,830), and IIIT Sri City (26,387 to 23,052) along with IIIT Allahabad, ABV-IIITM Gwalior, IIIT Lucknow, and IIIT Nagpur being the key among them. In turn, ten institutes witnessed increased (relaxed) closing ranks in 2026 in comparison with 2025, which included IIIT Vadodara (24,840 to 31,686), IIIT Ranchi (38,063 to 43,556), IIIT Bhagalpur (44,476 to 48,416), IIIT Bhopal (27,095 to 30,996), IIIT Kota (27,400 to 31,149), and IIIT Una (33,468 to 36,689), whereas data on CSE closing ranks in 2025 are unavailable for ten IIITs.

IIIT Name 2026 CSE CR 2025 CSE CR IIIT Hyderabad 1,687 3,865 IIIT Delhi (Outside Delhi / Delhi) 1,577 1,243 IIIT Bangalore 4,969 6,942 IIIT Allahabad (IT-BI / IT) 5,420 6,094 ABV-IIITM Gwalior 8,888 9,527 IIIT Lucknow 9,175 9,580 IIITDM Jabalpur 15,371 14,787 IIITDM Kancheepuram 20,654 - IIIT Pune 21,116 21,029 IIIT Sri City 23,052 26,387 IIIT Guwahati 25,246 - IIIT Nagpur 27,872 29,123 IIIT Tiruchirappalli 27,913 - IIIT Surat 28,141 - IIIT Bhopal 30,996 27,095 IIIT Kota 31,149 27,400 IIIT Vadodara 31,686 24,840 IIIT Una 36,689 33,468 IIIT Kottayam 36,830 40,217 IIITDM Kurnool 37,282 - IIIT Sonepat 37,632 - IIIT Kalyani 40,390 44,154 IIIT Ranchi 43,556 38,063 IIIT Raichur 43,701 - IIIT Dharwad 45,308 - IIIT Vadodara (Diu Campus) 46,054 - IIIT Bhagalpur 48,416 44,476 IIIT Agartala 50,027 - IIIT Senapati, Manipur 59,813 58,080

IIITs Cutoff 2026: Top 5 IIITs Closing Rank Analysis Given below candidates can find top five IIITs (Indian Institutes of Information Technology) and its closing ranks for Computer Sceince Engineering admission provided below. B.Tech CSE Cutoff 2026: IIIT Hyderabad In the case of B.Tech admissions in CSE at IIIT-Hyderabad, two merit pools are created without any reservation for any category. Common Pool consists of 75 seats available for all categories and had a latest closing rank of 1,687. Female Diversity Pool provides 25 seats to only those girls who belong to the 1st percentile without considering EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwD reservations. Category Seat Split Latest CR Common Pool (All Categories) 75 Seats 1,687 Female Diversity Pool 25 Seats Top 1 percentile eligible EWS / OBC / SC / ST / PwD - Not Applicable