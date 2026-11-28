IIT Kharagpur NIRF Ranking 2026: Candidates aiming for different disciplines to pursue in Indian Institute of Kharagpur must check for the performance of institutions in NIRF Ranking. The year, category and parameter wise rank analysis provided here offers a clarity as to which area IIT Kharagpur has excelled and which parameter has seen its dip in performance. Through this candidates will be able to figure out their preferences, as per teaching, outreach, research, perception, and graduation outcomes.

The Ministry of Education has not yet released the official NIRF 2026 rankings on its official website, therefore, NIRF 2025 remains the latest official release for comparison. In the latest cycle, IIT Kharagpur has maintained its position at 5 in Engineering and 6 in Overall. Check complete category-wise comparison based on previous year NIRF rank and scores, along with NIRF parameters shared below.