IIT Kharagpur NIRF Ranking 2026: Check Year-Wise Complete Trend Analysis
This article provides a detailed analysis of IIT Kharagpur's NIRF Ranking for 2026, comparing its performance across various categories and parameters. It highlights the institution's consistent top positions in Engineering and Overall, alongside shifts in Management, Law, and Architecture rankings.
IIT Kharagpur NIRF Ranking 2026: Candidates aiming for different disciplines to pursue in Indian Institute of Kharagpur must check for the performance of institutions in NIRF Ranking. The year, category and parameter wise rank analysis provided here offers a clarity as to which area IIT Kharagpur has excelled and which parameter has seen its dip in performance. Through this candidates will be able to figure out their preferences, as per teaching, outreach, research, perception, and graduation outcomes.
The Ministry of Education has not yet released the official NIRF 2026 rankings on its official website, therefore, NIRF 2025 remains the latest official release for comparison. In the latest cycle, IIT Kharagpur has maintained its position at 5 in Engineering and 6 in Overall. Check complete category-wise comparison based on previous year NIRF rank and scores, along with NIRF parameters shared below.
Check| IIT Delhi NIRF Ranking 2026: Check Complete 5 year Rank Analysis Here
IIT Kharagpur NIRF Ranking 2026: Year-Wise Rank and Overall Score
Check the year-wise overall NIRF Rank and overall score comparison to understand the dip and growth in rankings for IIT Kharagpur.
|
Year
|
Overall Rank
|
Overall Score
|
2025
|
6
|
73.99
|
2024
|
6
|
74.77
|
2023
|
7
|
71.82
|
2022
|
6
|
75.94
|
2021
|
6
|
75.62
|
2020
|
5
|
75.85
IIT Kharagpur NIRF Ranking 2026: Category-Wise Score Distribution
The table highlights category-wise previous year score distribution shared below.
|
Year
|
Overall
|
Engineering
|
Research
|
Architecture & Planning
|
Law
|
Management
|
Innovation
|
2025
|
6
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
12
|
4
|
2024
|
6
|
5
|
5
|
2
|
7
|
19
|
9
|
2023
|
7
|
6
|
5
|
3
|
9
|
14
|
-
|
2022
|
6
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
6
|
12
|
-
|
2021
|
6
|
5
|
5
|
3
|
5
|
9
|
-
|
2020
|
5
|
5
|
-
|
1
|
4
|
5
|
-
Parameter Breakdown (2024 vs. 2025)
When comparing the IIT Kharagpur as per the parameters, from 2024 to 2025, it maintained the 6 Overall ranking and the 5 Engineering ranking.
-
As per the five criteria under assessment including Teaching, Learning & Resources (30%) have become better by +1.08 in Overall (76.65 to 77.73) and +7.04 in Engineering.
-
Graduation Outcomes (20%) have been better by +1.34 in Overall and +0.66 in Engineering , and Outreach & Inclusivity (10%) have become better by +3.34 in Overall and +6.41 in Engineering.
-
At the same time, Research & Professional Practice (30%) have gone down by -3.73 in Overall and -1.72 in Engineering, and Perception (10%) has become worse by -5.73 in Overall and 5.69 in Engineering.
|
Evaluation Parameter
|
Weightage
|
Overall (2024)
|
Overall (2025)
|
Overall Change
|
Engineering (2024)
|
Engineering (2025)
|
Engineering Change
|
Teaching, Learning & Resources (TLR)
|
30%
|
76.65
|
77.73
|
+1.08
|
78.22
|
85.26
|
+7.04
|
Research & Professional Practice (RP)
|
30%
|
74.94
|
71.21
|
-3.73
|
79.28
|
77.56
|
-1.72
|
Graduation Outcomes (GO)
|
20%
|
80.18
|
81.52
|
+1.34
|
79.16
|
79.82
|
+0.66
|
Outreach & Inclusivity (OI)
|
10%
|
57.29
|
60.63
|
+3.34
|
57.83
|
64.24
|
+6.41
|
Perception (PR)
|
10%
|
75.24
|
69.51
|
-5.73
|
80.26
|
74.57
|
-5.69
|
Composite Score / Rank
|
100%
|
74.77 (6)
|
73.99 (6)
|
Retained 6
|
76.88 (5)
|
78.69 (5)
|
Retained 5
Category-Wise Rank Shift for 2024 vs. 2025
During the 2024 to 2025 time period, IIT Kharagpur saw rise in three different categories, while remained stagnant in one.
-
Management (VGSoM) saw the greatest rise, rising +7 positions from 19 to 12 (score: 66.97) and becoming the second highest-ranked IIT business school program behind IIT Delhi.
-
Innovation Institutions rose +5 positions from 9 to 4 due to high Patent/IP Commercialization (79.61) and FSI (72.57) scores. While Law (RGSOIPL) rose +1 position from 7 to 6 (score: 74.09), still remaining the highest-ranked IIT law school program.
-
Moreover, Research Institutions remained in the same position at 5 (score: 71.61) in every year since the category's introduction in 2021.
-
While Architecture & Planning fell -1 position from 2 to 3 (score: 77.38). It has been surpassed by NIT Calicut (ranked 2), with IIT Roorkee ranked at 1.
|
Category
|
2024 Rank
|
2025 Rank
|
2025 Score
|
YoY Rank Shift
|
Architecture & Planning
|
2
|
3
|
77.38
|
-1 Rank
|
Innovation Institutions
|
9
|
4
|
-
|
+5 Ranks
|
Research Institutions
|
5
|
5
|
71.61
|
Unchanged
|
Law (RGSOIPL)
|
7
|
6
|
74.09
|
+1 Rank
|
Management (VGSoM)
|
19
|
12
|
66.97
|
+7 Ranks
Check| NIRF 2026 Innovation Ranking: Check India’s Most Innovative Institutes in Higher Education
Executive - Editorial
Jaya Gupta is an Education Content professional with over four years of experience in writing marketing and academic content, alongside a year of experience working with an indie publishing house. Currently, she is covering higher education content for Jagran Josh (Jagran New Media), leveraging her academic knowledge. She specializes in covering management, engineering, law, medical colleges, study abroad and GATE exams. She holds a Master's degree in English Literature, successfully qualified the 2024 UGC NET, and has guided more than 100 students in framing effective study-abroad academic essays. Her writing interests vary across education, creative expression, and digital culture.