Rohit Sharma has returned as the captain of Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027. Fans have high hopes from the former skipper. On Friday, MI made an announcement that Rohit will be their captain for the next season.

The man who led them to 5 IPL titles, the joint-most in the history of the league, has been regarded as one of the greatest T20 captains the world has ever seen. And that is quite visible in numbers as well.

Talking about the head-to-head records, Rohit has the upper hand against almost all the franchises, even their arch-rivals CSK.

In this article, we will be exploring Rohit Sharma's overall captaincy record, his head-to-head record against each team and the number of IPL titles he has won as captain and player.

Rohit Sharma's Overall IPL Captaincy Record

Rohit Sharma has captained Mumbai Indians in 158 matches, winning 87 and losing 67 matches. Below is his overall record as captain of Mumbai Indians.