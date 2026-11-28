Rohit Sharma IPL Captaincy Record Against Each Team: Check Head-to-Head Stats
Rohit Sharma holds a stellar record as Mumbai Indians skipper in IPL. Check out his overall captaincy record, head-to-head stats against each team and 5 title-winning campaigns.
Rohit Sharma has returned as the captain of Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2027. Fans have high hopes from the former skipper. On Friday, MI made an announcement that Rohit will be their captain for the next season.
The man who led them to 5 IPL titles, the joint-most in the history of the league, has been regarded as one of the greatest T20 captains the world has ever seen. And that is quite visible in numbers as well.
Talking about the head-to-head records, Rohit has the upper hand against almost all the franchises, even their arch-rivals CSK.
In this article, we will be exploring Rohit Sharma's overall captaincy record, his head-to-head record against each team and the number of IPL titles he has won as captain and player.
Rohit Sharma's Overall IPL Captaincy Record
Rohit Sharma has captained Mumbai Indians in 158 matches, winning 87 and losing 67 matches. Below is his overall record as captain of Mumbai Indians.
|
Particulars
|
Record
|
Total Matches
|
158
|
Won
|
87
|
Lost
|
67
|
Tied
|
4
|
No Result
|
0
Rohit Sharma's Head-to-Head Record Against Each Team
As of now, Rohit Sharma has a better head-to-head record against almost every IPL franchise as a skipper. Lucknow Super Giants are the only team leading against him with a 3-1 record. Below is the complete breakdown.
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Won
|
Lost
|
KKR
|
21
|
14
|
7
|
CSK
|
22
|
12
|
10
|
SRH
|
21
|
12
|
9
|
DC
|
20
|
11
|
9
|
PBKS
|
20
|
11
|
9
|
RCB
|
19
|
11
|
8
|
RR
|
16
|
10
|
6
|
GT
|
4
|
2
|
2
|
LSG
|
4
|
1
|
3
Rohit Sharma's Record Against Arch-Rivals
Rohit Sharma vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
One of the most intense rivalries in IPL history is between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. Rohit Sharma has the upper hand against CSK with a 12-10 record as a skipper, which includes 3 IPL final victories as well in 2013, 2015 and 2019.
-
Total Matches: 22
-
Won: 12
-
Lost: 10
Rohit Sharma vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
Against RCB too, Rohit Sharma has a very good record with 11 wins and 8 defeats. It will be one of the most exciting contests ahead in IPL 2027.
-
Total Matches: 19
-
Won: 11
-
Lost: 8
Rohit Sharma vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
Rohit Sharma has an exceptional record against KKR in the IPL as a skipper, with 14 wins and only 7 losses. He has the best record against the Kolkata-based franchise among the current IPL teams.
-
Total Matches: 21
-
Won: 14
-
Lost: 7
How Many IPL Titles Has Rohit Sharma Won as Captain and Player?
Rohit Sharma has led Mumbai Indians to 5 IPL titles, which came in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.
MI last won the title with Rohit as captain in 2020. He would be looking to win the sixth one for the franchise and become the highest title-winning team in the league's history.
Apart from this, Rohit also won the IPL title as a player with Deccan Chargers in 2009.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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