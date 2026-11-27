Mumbai Indians have finally unveiled the much awaited announcement of the day, with Rohit Sharma returning as the captain of the 5 time champions.

It is a massive development, given that Rohit has been the joint most successful skipper in the history of the league. His return will further boost the franchise's confidence going into next year's tournament.

The last time Mumbai Indians won the IPL title was in 2020. Since then, it has been a forgettable story for the champion side.

Mumbai Indians Announce Rohit Sharma's Return as Captain

Mumbai Indians announced this through a social media post. The franchise shared the announcement at 5:45 PM IST, confirming Rohit Sharma's return as captain for IPL 2027.

The post said: Aala re aala, Mumbai cha Raja aala! Mumbai Indians cha captain, Rohit Hitman Sharma aala!