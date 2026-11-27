Rohit Sharma Confirmed as Mumbai Indians Captain for IPL 2027: Check Details and Updated Squad
Mumbai Indians have finally made their much-awaited announcement at 5:45 PM IST today. Is Rohit Sharma returning as captain for IPL 2027? Check the latest update, MI's captains list and squad.
Mumbai Indians have finally unveiled the much awaited announcement of the day, with Rohit Sharma returning as the captain of the 5 time champions.
It is a massive development, given that Rohit has been the joint most successful skipper in the history of the league. His return will further boost the franchise's confidence going into next year's tournament.
The last time Mumbai Indians won the IPL title was in 2020. Since then, it has been a forgettable story for the champion side.
Mumbai Indians Announce Rohit Sharma's Return as Captain
Mumbai Indians announced this through a social media post. The franchise shared the announcement at 5:45 PM IST, confirming Rohit Sharma's return as captain for IPL 2027.
The post said: Aala re aala, Mumbai cha Raja aala! Mumbai Indians cha captain, Rohit Hitman Sharma aala!
View this post on Instagram
Rohit Sharma Replaces Hardik Pandya as MI Captain
Rohit Sharma was the captain of Mumbai Indians until 2023. Hardik Pandya returned to MI after captaining Gujarat Titans and took over the leadership role.
Since then, the franchise has made it to the playoffs but has not been able to get its hands on the trophy.
From 2024 to 2026, several questions were raised over Hardik Pandya's captaincy, with the team boasting some of the most prominent Indian names in world cricket.
Now, it is a new beginning for Mumbai Indians, with Rohit Sharma expected to lead the franchise once again.
List of Mumbai Indians Captains in IPL History
Mumbai Indians have had the following captains since the inception of the IPL:
Mumbai Indians Captains Year-Wise
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2008: Sachin Tendulkar
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2009: Sachin Tendulkar
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2010: Sachin Tendulkar
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2011: Sachin Tendulkar
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2012: Harbhajan Singh
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2013: Rohit Sharma
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2014: Rohit Sharma
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2015: Rohit Sharma
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2016: Rohit Sharma
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2017: Rohit Sharma
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2018: Rohit Sharma
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2019: Rohit Sharma
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2020: Rohit Sharma
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2021: Rohit Sharma
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2022: Rohit Sharma
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2023: Rohit Sharma
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2024: Hardik Pandya
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2025: Hardik Pandya
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2026: Hardik Pandya
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2027: Rohit Sharma
MI’s updated squad for IPL 2027
Below is Mumbai Indian’s updated squad after all the releases and trades ahead of the next season. MI was part of one of the most high profile trades ahead of next season where Hardik Pandya transferred from MI to Punjab Kings in exchange for Arshdeep Singh.
Arshdeep Singh, Ashwani Kumar, Corbin Bosch, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell Santner, Naman Dhir, Quinton de Kock, Raghu Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton, Shardul Thakur, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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