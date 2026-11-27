UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026-27: Check Revised Exam Dates for RO ARO & Other Posts Here
UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026-27: UKPSC has released its revised Exam Calendar 2026-27, listing proposed dates for 11 recruitment exams. The schedule begins with the Upper Subordinate Prelims on November 29, 2026, and ends with the JE Mains from June 26 to July 1, 2027.
Key Points
- UKPSC released its revised exam calendar for 2026-27 on November 27, 2026.
- The calendar outlines proposed dates for 11 recruitment exams.
- Exams span from November 29, 2026, to July 1, 2027, including Prelims and Mains.
UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026-27: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a revised exam calendar for its upcoming recruitment exams. The notice (No. 128/2026-27) was issued from Haridwar on November 27, 2026. It gives the proposed dates for 11 exams, including the Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims, Lecturer Government Inter College, Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer exams. The schedule starts with the Upper Subordinate Prelims on November 29, 2026, and ends with the JE Mains from June 26 to July 1, 2027. Candidates should check the full schedule and plan their preparation accordingly.
UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 Highlights
The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the revised exam calendar for its upcoming recruitment exams. Candidates can check the key details of the UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC)
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Notice Name
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UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 (Revised)
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Notice Number
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128/2026-27
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Date of Release
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November 23, 2026 (published online November 27, 2026)
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Place of Issue
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Haridwar
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Total Exams Listed
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11
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First Exam
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Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims – November 29, 2026
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Last Exam
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Junior Engineer Mains – June 26 to July 1, 2027
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Major Exams
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Upper & Lower Subordinate Prelims, Lecturer GIC, Personal Assistant, Tax & Revenue Inspector, Veterinary Officer, AE, RO/ARO, JE
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Exam Mode
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Offline (Objective/Written)
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Official Website
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psc.uk.gov.in
UKPSC Revised Exam Calendar 2026-27 Check Full Schedule
UKPSC has announced the proposed dates for 11 recruitment exams to be held between November 2026 and July 2027. The list includes prelims, mains and written exams for several state departments. Candidates can check the complete exam-wise schedule in the table below.
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S.No.
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Exam Name/Post
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Department
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Exam Date
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Day
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1
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Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Exam 2026 (Prelims)
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Personnel Department
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November 29, 2026
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Sunday
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2
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Lecturer Government Inter College Exam 2025 – Arts (Mains, Objective)
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Secondary Education Department
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December 6, 2026
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Sunday
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3
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Combined State Civil/Lower Subordinate Services Exam 2026 (Prelims)
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Personnel Department
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December 27, 2026
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Sunday
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4
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Personal Assistant 2025 (Objective and Written/Conventional)
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High Court, Nainital (Establishment Section)
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January 6, 2027
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Wednesday
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5
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Lecturer Government Inter College Exam 2025 – Home Science (Mains, Objective)
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Secondary Education Department
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January 30, 2027
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Saturday
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6
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Tax and Revenue Inspector (Written, Objective)
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Urban Development Department
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April 25, 2027
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Sunday
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7
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Veterinary Officer (Written, Objective)
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Animal Husbandry Department
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May 1 and 2, 2027
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Saturday and Sunday
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8
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Assistant Engineer – Civil/Mechanical/Electrical/Agriculture/IT (Mains)
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Rural Works, Minor Irrigation, Urban Development, Drinking Water, Energy and others
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May 8 to 14, 2027
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Saturday to Friday
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9
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Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer Exam 2026 (Screening/Prelims)
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Uttarakhand Secretariat and UKPSC
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May 30, 2027
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Sunday
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10
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Review Officer (Accounts) and Assistant Review Officer (Accounts) Exam 2026 (Screening/Prelims)
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Secretariat Administration
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June 6, 2027
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Sunday
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11
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Junior Engineer (Mains)
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PWD, Rural Works, Minor Irrigation, Urban Development, Agriculture, Energy and others
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June 26 to July 1, 2027
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Saturday to Thursday
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com