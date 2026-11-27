UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026-27: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a revised exam calendar for its upcoming recruitment exams. The notice (No. 128/2026-27) was issued from Haridwar on November 27, 2026. It gives the proposed dates for 11 exams, including the Combined State Civil/Upper Subordinate Services Prelims, Lecturer Government Inter College, Review Officer/Assistant Review Officer, Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer exams. The schedule starts with the Upper Subordinate Prelims on November 29, 2026, and ends with the JE Mains from June 26 to July 1, 2027. Candidates should check the full schedule and plan their preparation accordingly.

UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 Highlights

The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission has released the revised exam calendar for its upcoming recruitment exams. Candidates can check the key details of the UKPSC Exam Calendar 2026-27 in the table below.