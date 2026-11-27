UPPSC PCS City Intimation Slip 2026 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC PCS Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 on 27 November 2026 on its official website at uppsc.up.gov.in. The Commission is set to conduct the preliminary exam on December 06, 2026 (Sunday) in two shifts. The exam will be conducted at different exam venues located across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who applied successfully for the UPPCS PCS exam can download their city slip after using their login credentials to the link at the official website: uppsc.up.gov.in.

UPPSC PCS City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link

The UPPSC PCS Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 download link is activated on the official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.gov.in. The City slip will provide you with details of the exam center venue assigned to the candidates. Candidates can access their allotted examination district by entering their registration number and OTP to the link given below-