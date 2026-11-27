UPPSC PCS City Intimation Slip 2026 Out at uppsc.up.gov.in, Download Exam City Slip Link Active
UPPSC PCS City Intimation Slip 2026 has been released on November 27, by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) for the UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2026 on its official website at uppsc.up.gov.in. The Commission is set to conduct the preliminary exam on December 06,2026 (Sunday) in two shifts. Check all details here.
UPPSC PCS City Intimation Slip 2026 Out: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the UPPSC PCS Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 on 27 November 2026 on its official website at uppsc.up.gov.in. The Commission is set to conduct the preliminary exam on December 06, 2026 (Sunday) in two shifts. The exam will be conducted at different exam venues located across all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who applied successfully for the UPPCS PCS exam can download their city slip after using their login credentials to the link at the official website: uppsc.up.gov.in.
UPPSC PCS City Intimation Slip 2026 Download Link
The UPPSC PCS Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 download link is activated on the official website of UPPSC-uppsc.up.gov.in. The City slip will provide you with details of the exam center venue assigned to the candidates. Candidates can access their allotted examination district by entering their registration number and OTP to the link given below-
|UPPSC PCS City Intimation Slip 2026
|Download Link
Why is the UPPSC Pre 2026 City Slip Important?
The UPPSC Pre City Intimation Slip 2026 is a very crucial document for all the candidates applied successfully for the UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2026. The document provides you with all the details regarding the examination city information for pcs exam. It will help you in details of the exam city location including the examination centres. This will assist the candidates in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance to avoid any delay in reaching the exam venue and locations.
UPPSC PCS Exam City 2026: Key Highlights
Candidates can access their UPPSC Pre City Intimation Slip 2026 district details by logging in using their registration number and OTP. Candidates should note that the city slip is different from the admit card as the former will only provide details of the allotted examination district and will not be accepted as an admit card.
|Particulars
|Details
|Exam Conducting Body
|Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission
|Exam Name
|UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2026
|Article Name
|UPPSC PCS Exam City 2026
|City slip status
|Out
|Exam City Slip Date
|November 27, 2026
|Admit Card Release Date
|December 01, 2026
|Exam Date
|December 06, 2026
|Exam Mode
|Offline
|Exam Shifts
|Two Shifts
|Total Districts
|75
|Official Website
|uppsc.up.nic.in
How to Download UPPSC Pre City Intimation Slip 2026?
Candidates appearing in the UPPSC PCS Preliminary Examination 2026 can download the UPPSC PCS Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 by visiting the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission. You can download the same after following the steps given below-
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Visit the official website of UPPSC at up.nic.in.
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Go to the What’s New section on the homepage.
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Click on the link for District Information Slip – PCS Preliminary Examination 2026.
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Now provide your OTR (One Time Registration) Number and other required login details to the link.
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Submit the details to access your exam city information.
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Your UPPSC PCS Exam City Intimation Slip 2026 will appear on the screen.
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Check your allotted examination district and download the same for future reference.
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