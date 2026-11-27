India Now Stores 84% of Its Gold Reserves Domestically: RBI Brings Back 60 Tonnes From Overseas Vaults, What Is The Total Value? Check Details
The RBI has brought back 60.08 tonnes of gold from overseas vaults between April and September 2026. India now stores nearly 84% of its total gold reserves domestically. Find out how much the gold is worth, why the RBI is bringing it home and where it is stored.
Gold reserves in India: With the latest news officially released by the central bank, India's gold reserves have just received an update. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is steadily bringing its gold treasure back home, and the latest figures show just how much has changed.
According to its half-yearly report released on November 25, 2026, the central bank has brought back over 60.08 metric tonnes of gold from overseas vaults between April and September 2026 alone.
Why does this matter? As a result, India now stores 740.13 tonnes of its total 880.52 tonnes of gold reserves domestically, within the country.
This gold reserve is now valued at a significant amount, accounting for nearly 84% of its entire gold stockpile. But this is more than just a change of address for the yellow metal.
Why is the RBI moving its gold back, how much is this treasure worth, and does its homecoming have any impact on retail gold prices? Let's find out.
How Much Gold Does the RBI Hold in India?
According to the RBI's Half-Yearly Report on Management of Foreign Exchange Reserves: April–September 2026, India's total gold reserves stood at 880.52 metric tonnes as of September 30, 2026.
Of this, nearly 84% is stored domestically, while the remaining gold is held in overseas vaults.
|
Storage Location
|
Gold Holdings
|
Share of Total Reserves
|
Domestic Vaults (India)
|
740.13 tonnes
|
84.05%
|
Overseas Vaults (Bank of England and BIS)
|
140.39 tonnes
|
15.95%
|
Total RBI Gold Reserves
|
880.52 tonnes
|
100%
Note: The RBI's total gold holdings remained unchanged at 880.52 tonnes over the six-month period. The increase in domestic storage reflects the relocation of existing gold from overseas vaults rather than fresh purchases.
In March 2026, India held 680.05 tonnes domestically, accounting for approximately 77.23% of its total gold reserves.
Why Is the RBI Bringing Its Gold Reserves Back to India?
- Reducing Geopolitical Risks: Bringing gold home is a strategic move. The freezing of Russia's overseas reserves showed how foreign-held assets can face sanctions. Bringing gold home reduces such risks.
- Greater Physical Control: Domestic storage gives the RBI direct access to its gold during global crises or financial uncertainty.
- Better Reserve Management: Bringing gold home reduces dependence on foreign vaults and gives India greater control over its national assets.
What Is The Total Value of India's Gold Reserves?
According to the RBI report, the value of India's gold reserves declined by approximately $9.32 billion between March and September 2026, despite the total quantity remaining unchanged.
|
Particulars
|
March 2026
|
September 2026
|
Total Gold Reserves
|
880.52 tonnes
|
880.52 tonnes
|
Value of Gold Reserves
|
$115.40 billion
|
$106.08 billion
|
Share in Total Forex Reserves
|
16.70%
|
14.38%
Note: The decline in value was largely influenced by changes in international gold prices, not a reduction in the RBI's physical gold holdings.
Where Does the RBI Store Its Gold in India?
Many people get curious about how the RBI stores its gold in the nation. The RBI stores its domestic gold reserves in highly secure vaults in Mumbai and Nagpur. These facilities ensure the safe custody of India's precious metal reserves, an important part of the country's foreign exchange assets.
Also Read: Gold Rate Today: Why Is Gold Cheaper In Delhi Than In Chennai? Check 24K, 22K And 18K Prices Across 20 Cities, Including Hyderabad, Bengaluru And Mumbai
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
Having worked with reputed organizations like ZEE, TV9, News24, and NewsX, she is no stranger to the newsroom hustle and the demands of real-time storytelling. Her writing style is fast-paced, engaging, and crafted to connect seamlessly with diverse audiences across platforms. She approaches every story from the reader’s point of view, breaking down complex topics into clear, relatable narratives backed by solid facts and credible sources. While she’s confident in expressing strong viewpoints, she ensures balance with insights. Sharp, fact-driven content that informs, engages, and keeps readers coming back for more.