Gold reserves in India: With the latest news officially released by the central bank, India's gold reserves have just received an update. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is steadily bringing its gold treasure back home, and the latest figures show just how much has changed.

According to its half-yearly report released on November 25, 2026, the central bank has brought back over 60.08 metric tonnes of gold from overseas vaults between April and September 2026 alone.

Why does this matter? As a result, India now stores 740.13 tonnes of its total 880.52 tonnes of gold reserves domestically, within the country.

This gold reserve is now valued at a significant amount, accounting for nearly 84% of its entire gold stockpile. But this is more than just a change of address for the yellow metal.

Why is the RBI moving its gold back, how much is this treasure worth, and does its homecoming have any impact on retail gold prices? Let's find out.