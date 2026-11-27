Assam is set to get a new greenfield airport near Silchar after the Union Cabinet approved a project worth ₹2,014 crore at Doloo in Cachar district. The proposed airport is expected to improve air connectivity across the Barak Valley and neighbouring northeastern states. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the project on November 25, 2026. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will develop the airport using its internal resources. Here are important things to know about Assam’s upcoming airport.

Where Will the New Airport Be Built?

The proposed airport will be developed at Doloo in Assam’s Cachar district, near Silchar. It is located in the Barak Valley, an important region in southern Assam. According to the government project details, the proposed airport site is approximately 18 kilometres from the existing Silchar Airport by air and around 30 kilometres by road. The location is expected to improve access to the Barak Valley and neighbouring northeastern states, including Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya.

Why Does Silchar Need a New Airport?

The existing Silchar Airport operates as a civil enclave at an Indian Air Force facility at Kumbhirgram. The Airports Authority of India manages civilian passenger operations, while the airport is located on defence land. Its existing infrastructure is suitable for A-320 and B-737-800 type aircraft.