Assam’s New Silchar Airport Explained: Key Facts About the ₹2,014-Crore Doloo Project
The Union Cabinet has approved a ₹2,014-crore greenfield airport at Doloo near Silchar in Assam. Check its location, runway length, passenger capacity, funding and regional importance.
Assam is set to get a new greenfield airport near Silchar after the Union Cabinet approved a project worth ₹2,014 crore at Doloo in Cachar district. The proposed airport is expected to improve air connectivity across the Barak Valley and neighbouring northeastern states. The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the project on November 25, 2026. The Airports Authority of India (AAI) will develop the airport using its internal resources. Here are important things to know about Assam’s upcoming airport.
Assam’s New Airport at Doloo
|Particulars
|Details
|Airport location
|Doloo, Cachar district, Assam
|Nearest major city
|Silchar
|Project cost
|₹2,014 crore
|Approval date
|November 25, 2026
|Project developer
|Airports Authority of India (AAI)
|Airport type
|Greenfield airport
|Terminal area
|12,351 square metres
|Runway size
|2,705 metres × 45 metres
|Peak-hour capacity
|800 passengers
|Annual passenger capacity
|1.01 million
|Aircraft parking
|Six A-320 aircraft
Where Will the New Airport Be Built?
The proposed airport will be developed at Doloo in Assam’s Cachar district, near Silchar. It is located in the Barak Valley, an important region in southern Assam. According to the government project details, the proposed airport site is approximately 18 kilometres from the existing Silchar Airport by air and around 30 kilometres by road. The location is expected to improve access to the Barak Valley and neighbouring northeastern states, including Mizoram, Tripura, Manipur, Nagaland and Meghalaya.
Why Does Silchar Need a New Airport?
The existing Silchar Airport operates as a civil enclave at an Indian Air Force facility at Kumbhirgram. The Airports Authority of India manages civilian passenger operations, while the airport is located on defence land. Its existing infrastructure is suitable for A-320 and B-737-800 type aircraft.
What Will Be the Runway Length and Passenger Capacity?
The new airport will have a 2,705-metre-long and 45-metre-wide runway. It will follow Code 4C specifications and support operations by A-320 aircraft. Its passenger terminal will cover 12,351 square metres and will be designed to handle 800 passengers during peak hours.
|Airport Feature
|Proposed Specification
|Runway length
|2,705 metres
|Runway width
|45 metres
|Runway category
|Code 4C
|Aircraft compatibility
|A-320
|Terminal area
|12,351 square metres
|Peak-hour capacity
|800 passengers
|Arriving passengers per hour
|400
|Departing passengers per hour
|400
|Annual passenger capacity
|1.01 million
How Many Aircraft Can the New Airport Accommodate?
The proposed airport will have a new apron with parking facilities for six A-320 aircraft. It will also include a dedicated isolation bay.
|Infrastructure
|Details
|Aircraft parking capacity
|Six A-320 aircraft
|Apron
|New aircraft parking and movement area
|Isolation bay
|Dedicated facility
|Runway
|Code 4C-compliant
|Terminal
|Modern passenger facilities
Who Will Fund and Develop the ₹2,014-Crore Airport?
The Airports Authority of India will develop the greenfield airport at Doloo. The entire estimated project cost of ₹2,014 crore will be funded through AAI’s internal resources.
|Project Component
|Details
|Total investment
|₹2,014 crore
|Project developer
|Airports Authority of India
|Funding source
|AAI’s internal resources
|Approval authority
|Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs
|Approval date
|November 25, 2026
Executive - Editorial
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