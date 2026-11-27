CISF Admit Card 2026 Out: सीआईएसएफ कॉन्स्टेबल फायर, ड्राइवर और ट्रेडमैन का डमिट कार्ड जारी, हॉल टिकट डाउनलोड करें
CISF Admit Card 2026 Out: सीआईएसएफ ने विभिन्न पदों के एडमिट कार्ड जारी कर दिए हैं। जो उम्मीदवार 1 दिसंबर की परीक्षा में शामिल होने जा रहे हैं, वे नीचे दिए डायरेक्ट लिंक से हॉल टिकट डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
CISF Admit Card 2026 Out: केंद्रीय औद्योगिक सुरक्षा बल (CISF) ने कांस्टेबल ट्रेडमैन, कांस्टेबल फायर और ड्राइवर का एडमिट कार्ड जारी किया है। उम्मीदवार ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in पर जाकर हॉल टिकट डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं। ऑफिशियल नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार परीक्षा का आयोजन 1 दिसंबर, 2026 को किया जाएगा।
CISF Admit Card 2026 Download link
सीआईएसएफ एडमिट कार्ड 2026 डाउनलोड करने के लिए उम्मीदवार नीचे दिए लिंक पर क्लिक कर सकते हैं। जिसमें आपको अपने लॉगिन क्रेडेंशियल Registration ID और User Password दर्ज करना होगा।
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सीआईएसएफ एडमिट कार्ड 2026
CISF Admit Card 2026 ऑनलाइन कैसे डाउनलोड करें?
सीआईएसएफ एडमिट कार्ड 2026 ऑनलाइन डाउनलोड करने के लिए इन स्टेप्स को फॉलो करें:
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सबसे पहले ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट cisfrectt.cisf.gov.in पर जाएं।
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होमपेज पर दिए गए CISF Admit Card 2026 के लिंक पर क्लिक करें।
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अपना लॉगिन क्रेडेंशियल यानी Registration ID और User Password दर्ज करें।
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इसके बाद आपका हॉल टिकट स्क्रीन पर दिखाई देगा, जिसे आप डाउनलोड कर सकते हैं।
Executive - Editorial
Priyanka Pal is an accomplished Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience covering government jobs, recruitment notifications, board results, competitive examinations, and education-related news. She currently works with Jagran Josh, where she specializes in reporting on major recruitment and examination updates related to SSC, UPSC, BPSC, UPPSC, Railways, Banking, Defence and other government sectors.
Holding a Bachelor's degree in Journalism & Mass Communication from Ramlal Anand College (DU), Priyanka combines strong journalistic skills with a deep understanding of the education. She completed her schooling under the CBSE Board, where she developed a keen interest in writing and communication.
Priyanka has built expertise in creating accurate, reader-focused, and informative content that helps aspirants stay updated with the latest opportunities and examination developments. Her goal is to deliver content that not only informs but also empowers and inspires readers to achieve their academic and career aspirations.