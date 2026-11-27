KPSC KAS Prelims Marks 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the KPSC KAS Prelims Marks 2026 download link for the Gazetted Probationers - 2026-27 preliminary examination on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) Gazetted Probationers - 2026-27 Preliminary Examination can now check their Paper 1 and Paper 2 marks obtained in the exam. The PDF for the marks obtained in the exam is available in PDF format on the official website at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in.

A total of 319 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive, including 117 Group 'A' posts and 202 Group 'B' posts.

KAS Prelims Marks 2026 PDF Download Link

The KPSC KAS Prelims Marks 2026 PDF download link has been activated on the official website-kpsc.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can check and download the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) Gazetted Probationers - 2026-27 Preliminary Examination marks pdf through the link given below-