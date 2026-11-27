KPSC KAS Prelims Marks 2026 (OUT) at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in: Download PDF - Link Active Here
KPSC KAS Prelims Marks 2026 have been released by the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) for the Gazetted Probationers - 2026-27 preliminary examination on its official website. Candidates can now check their Paper 1 and Paper 2 marks obtained in the exam. Check all details here.
KPSC KAS Prelims Marks 2026: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) has released the KPSC KAS Prelims Marks 2026 download link for the Gazetted Probationers - 2026-27 preliminary examination on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) Gazetted Probationers - 2026-27 Preliminary Examination can now check their Paper 1 and Paper 2 marks obtained in the exam. The PDF for the marks obtained in the exam is available in PDF format on the official website at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in.
A total of 319 vacancies are to be filled through the recruitment drive, including 117 Group 'A' posts and 202 Group 'B' posts.
KAS Prelims Marks 2026 PDF Download Link
The KPSC KAS Prelims Marks 2026 PDF download link has been activated on the official website-kpsc.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can check and download the Karnataka Administrative Services (KAS) Gazetted Probationers - 2026-27 Preliminary Examination marks pdf through the link given below-
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KPSC KAS Prelims Marks 2026 Link
Details Mentioned in KPSC KAS 2026 Marksheet
The KPSC KAS Prelims Marks 2026 for the Paper 1 and Paper 2 has been released on the official website at kpsc.karnataka.gov.in. Students appeared in the exam must make sure the details mentioned in the online scorecard are correct because those will be later published on the final result marksheet for the Gazetted Probationers - 2026-27 preliminary examination. The online scorecard will carry the following details:
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Name of a candidate
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Category
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Exam date
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Subject details
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Marks obtained
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Total Marks
KPSC KAS Prelims Result 2026 Out
KPSC KAS Prelims Marks 2026: Key Highlights
A total of 319 various posts under Gazetted Probationers - 2026-27 are to be filled through the recruitment drive, including 117 Group 'A' posts and 202 Group 'B'. Check the overview of the recruitment drive launched across the state.
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Authority
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Karnataka Public Service Commission
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Exam Name
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KPSC KAS Prelims Exam 2026
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Post Name
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Karnataka Administrative Services
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Total Vacancies
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319
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Exam Stage
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Preliminary Examination
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Exam Date
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November 15, 2026
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Marks Status
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Out
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Next Stage
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Mains Examination
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Official Website
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kpsc.karnataka.gov.in
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