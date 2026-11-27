The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Andhra Pradesh, has announced the AP Police Constable Recruitment 2026 for 827 regular vacancies under Civil and Armed Reserve (AR) categories, along with other constable-level posts. Candidates interested in Police Constable (Civil and AR) positions must meet the prescribed age limit, educational qualification and physical standards to apply. According to the recruitment notification, candidates must have passed Intermediate (Class 12) or an equivalent examination recognised by the Andhra Pradesh government. The prescribed age limit is 18 to below 24 years as of July 1, 2026, with applicable relaxations for reserved categories. The notification also specifies separate height, chest and weight requirements for male and female applicants. Scroll for more details.

AP Police Constable Eligibility 2026: Overview Candidates can check the major eligibility requirements for the Andhra Pradesh Police Constable recruitment below. Particulars Details Recruitment Authority State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh Post Name SCT Police Constable (Civil and AR) Notification Number Rc.No.91/SLPRB/Rect.2/2026 Minimum Age 18 years Maximum Age Below 24 years Age Calculation Date July 1, 2026 Educational Qualification Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent Age Relaxation Applicable as per category Physical Test PMT and PET Application Mode Online Official Website slprb.ap.gov.in AP Police Constable Educational Qualification 2026 Candidates applying for AP Police Constable (Civil and AR) posts must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or an equivalent examination recognised by the Andhra Pradesh government. However, the notification provides a special educational qualification provision for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories. The educational qualification requirements are as follows:

Candidate Category Required Qualification General/OC Passed Intermediate (10+2) or equivalent EWS BC SC Passed SSC and studied Intermediate, appearing for both years of the Intermediate examination ST SC and ST candidates who have passed SSC and studied Intermediate, appearing for both years of the examination, are also eligible under the specified provision. Candidates should ensure that they meet the educational qualification requirements by the prescribed date of July 1, 2026. AP Police Constable Age Limit 2026 The minimum age required to apply for AP Police Constable (Civil and AR) posts is 18 years, while the upper age limit is below 24 years. The age of applicants will be calculated as of July 1, 2026.Candidates must meet the prescribed age conditions on the specified date to be considered eligible for recruitment.

Category Minimum Age Maximum Age General/OC 18 years Below 24 years EWS BC SC ST AP Police Constable Age Relaxation 2026 The recruitment rules provide upper-age relaxation for candidates belonging to eligible reserved categories. EWS, BC, SC and ST candidates are entitled to relaxation of up to five years in the upper age limit. Other special provisions may apply to eligible candidates, including certain serving government employees, ex-servicemen and other categories specified in the official notification. Candidates claiming age relaxation must provide the relevant certificates and supporting documents during the application and verification process. AP Police Constable Physical Standards 2026 Physical fitness and measurements are important eligibility requirements for candidates applying for Andhra Pradesh Police Constable posts. Applicants must meet the minimum height, chest and weight requirements prescribed by SLPRB. The physical measurement requirements differ for male and female candidates.

1. Physical Standards for Male Candidates Male candidates applying for Police Constable posts must meet the following physical requirements: Physical Measurement Required Standard Minimum Height 167.6 cm Minimum Chest Measurement 86.3 cm Minimum Chest Expansion 5 cm Male candidates must have a minimum height of 167.6 cm and a chest measurement of 86.3 cm with at least 5 cm of expansion. 2. Physical Standards for Female Candidates Female candidates must fulfil the following physical measurement requirements: Physical Measurement Required Standard Minimum Height 152.5 cm Minimum Weight 40 kg Note: Female applicants must have a minimum height of 152.5 cm and weigh at least 40 kg. 3. Physical Relaxation for Aboriginal Scheduled Tribe Candidates The recruitment notification also provides relaxed physical standards for Aboriginal Scheduled Tribe (ABO-ST) candidates belonging to the specified Agency areas.

Candidate Category Minimum Height Chest (Male) Minimum Weight (Female) General Physical Standards Male: 167.6 cm; Female: 152.5 cm 86.3 cm with 5 cm expansion 40 kg Aboriginal ST candidates Male: 160 cm; Female: 150 cm 80 cm with 3 cm expansion 38 kg These relaxed standards apply only to eligible candidates covered by the notification's specific Agency-area provisions. Candidates should check the official notification to confirm whether they qualify for this relaxation. AP Police Constable Selection Process 2026 Candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility conditions must also qualify in the different stages of the recruitment process. The selection process for AP Police Constable posts includes the following stages: Preliminary Written Test: Candidates must appear for the preliminary examination and secure the prescribed qualifying marks. Physical Measurement Test (PMT): Candidates who qualify in the preliminary examination are assessed against the prescribed physical standards. Physical Efficiency Test (PET): Eligible candidates must complete the prescribed physical activities. Final Written Examination: Candidates must appear for the final written examination as per the recruitment rules. Document Verification: Candidates must provide their educational, category and other required certificates for verification.

Meeting the basic eligibility requirements does not guarantee selection. Candidates must qualify at the applicable stages and satisfy all the conditions mentioned in the recruitment notification. Where to Check AP Police Constable Eligibility 2026? Candidates can check the complete eligibility requirements, physical standards, educational qualifications and age relaxation rules in the official recruitment notification issued by SLPRB Andhra Pradesh. Follow these steps to access the notification: Visit the official website at slprb.ap.gov.in. Open the recruitment or notifications section. Find the Police Constable Recruitment 2026 notification. Download the PDF carrying reference number Rc.No.91/SLPRB/Rect.2/2026. Read the eligibility conditions and physical measurement requirements carefully.

Also Check: AP Police Constable Salary AP Police Constable Cut Off AP Police Recruitment 2026 FAQs on AP Police Constable Eligibility 2026 Q1. What is the age limit for AP Police Constable 2026? The prescribed age limit is 18 to below 24 years as of July 1, 2026, for Police Constable (Civil and AR) posts. Eligible reserved-category candidates receive applicable age relaxation. Q2. What is the educational qualification for AP Police Constable Recruitment 2026? Candidates must have passed Intermediate (10+2) or an equivalent examination recognised by the Andhra Pradesh government. A special provision is available for eligible SC and ST candidates. Q3. What is the minimum height required for male candidates? Male candidates must have a minimum height of 167.6 cm. Eligible Aboriginal ST candidates from specified Agency areas have a relaxed height requirement of 160 cm.

Q4. What is the minimum height required for female candidates? Female candidates must have a minimum height of 152.5 cm and a minimum weight of 40 kg. Relaxed standards apply to eligible Aboriginal ST candidates from specified Agency areas. Q5. Is there age relaxation for SC and ST candidates? SC and ST candidates are eligible for up to five years of upper-age relaxation under the prescribed recruitment rules. Q6. Can 10th-pass candidates apply for AP Police Constable 2026? Ordinarily, candidates must have passed Intermediate or an equivalent examination. However, eligible SC and ST candidates who have passed SSC, studied Intermediate and appeared for both years of the examination can also apply under the specified provision. Q7. What is the official website for AP Police Constable Recruitment 2026?