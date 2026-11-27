AP Police Recruitment 2026: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh (SLPRB AP), Mangalagiri has released the detailed AP Police Constable Notification 2026 on its official website. The online application process for 2197 various posts, including Sub Inspector, Police Constable, Firemen, Warder, Scientific Assistant (FSL) and Driver Operator, commences today i.e., on November 27, 2026. Out of 2197 various posts announced, 378 are for SI and 1156 Police Constable posts (Civil, AR, Firemen and Warders) in the Police and other departments of Andhra Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 16, 2026, at slprb.ap.gov.in.

AP Police Notification PDF 2026 Download Link

The detailed PDF recruitment notification for the AP Police Recruitment is available on the official website of the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh (SLPRB AP). The PDF will provide all the crucial details required to fill the much-awaited recruitment drive launched across the state. Candidates are advised to download the detailed notification pdf before applying for these posts. You can download the AP Police Notification PDF 2026 directly through the link given below-