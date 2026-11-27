AP Police Recruitment 2026: Application Process Begins For 2100+ SI, Constable, Firemen And Other Posts, Check Eligibility
AP Police Recruitment 2026 for 2197 various posts has been released by the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh (SLPRB AP), Mangalagiri. The online application process is commencing today, i.e., on November 27, and you can apply online till December 16, 2026, at slprb.ap.gov.in. Check all details here.
AP Police Recruitment 2026: The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh (SLPRB AP), Mangalagiri has released the detailed AP Police Constable Notification 2026 on its official website. The online application process for 2197 various posts, including Sub Inspector, Police Constable, Firemen, Warder, Scientific Assistant (FSL) and Driver Operator, commences today i.e., on November 27, 2026. Out of 2197 various posts announced, 378 are for SI and 1156 Police Constable posts (Civil, AR, Firemen and Warders) in the Police and other departments of Andhra Pradesh. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 16, 2026, at slprb.ap.gov.in.
AP Police Notification PDF 2026 Download Link
The detailed PDF recruitment notification for the AP Police Recruitment is available on the official website of the State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh (SLPRB AP). The PDF will provide all the crucial details required to fill the much-awaited recruitment drive launched across the state. Candidates are advised to download the detailed notification pdf before applying for these posts. You can download the AP Police Notification PDF 2026 directly through the link given below-
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Download Link
|PDF Download Link
AP Police Recruitment 2026: Highlights
The State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh (SLPRB AP), Mangalagiri has released the detailed AP Police Constable Notification 2026 on its official website. Check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-
|Recruitment Organization
|State Level Police Recruitment Board, Andhra Pradesh (SLPRB AP)
|Post Name
|SI, Police Constable, Firemen, Warder, Scientific Assistant, Driver Operator
|Total Vacancy
|2197
|Apply Mode
|Online
|Apply Dates (SI & PC)
|27.11.2026 to 16.12.2026
|Apply Online Starts
|November 26, 2026
|Last date to apply
|December 16, 2026
|Job Location
|Andhra Pradesh
|Official Website
|slprb.ap.gov.in
AP Police Recruitment 2026 Apply Online
The apply online link for the AP Police Recruitment 2026 will be activated today i.e on November 27, 2027 at the official website. You can apply online for these posts through the link given below-
AP Police Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link(Active from 27th November)
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Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.