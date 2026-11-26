Key Points Online applications for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 began on Nov 26, 2026.

13,152 Class 3 vacancies available across Lokrakshak, PSI, and Technical cadres.

Apply online via ojas.gujarat.gov.in by December 16, 2026 (11:59 PM).

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) has started the online application process for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 today. Under this drive, the board has released four notifications to fill 13,152 Class 3 vacancies in the Lokrakshak, Police Sub Inspector (PSI) and Police Technical cadres. Candidates can apply through the Online Job Application System (OJAS) at ojas.gujarat.gov.in from 26 November 2026, 2:00 PM, until 16 December 2026, 11:59 PM. Both 12th-pass candidates and graduates are eligible, depending on the post. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before filling out the application form. Gujarat Police Constable 2026 Highlights The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has released the detailed notifications for Class 3 posts in the state police force. Candidates can check the key details of the recruitment drive in the table below.

Particulars Details Recruiting Body Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) Recruitment Name Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Cadres Lokrakshak, Police Sub Inspector (PSI), Police Technical Total Vacancies 13,152 Advertisement Numbers GPRB/202627/1 to GPRB/202627/4 Apply Online Starts 26 November 2026 (2:00 PM) Last Date to Apply 16 December 2026 (11:59 PM) Mode of Application Online Qualification 12th pass / Graduate (post-wise) Job Location Gujarat Official Websites ojas.gujarat.gov.in, gprb.gujarat.gov.in GPRB Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link The online application link for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 is now active on the official OJAS portal. Eligible candidates can apply for Lokrakshak, PSI and Police Technical cadre posts until December 16, 2026. Candidates are advised to apply well before the last date to avoid any last-minute technical issues. The direct link to apply is given below.

Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Apply Link Click Here How to Apply Online for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026? Candidates can apply for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 only through the online mode on the OJAS portal. No offline application will be accepted. Candidates should keep their documents, photograph and signature ready before starting the application. Follow the steps given below to fill out the form: • Step 1: Visit the official OJAS website, ojas.gujarat.gov.in. • Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Online Application" and select "Apply". • Step 3: Choose "GPRB – Gujarat Police Recruitment Board" from the list of departments. • Step 4: Select the relevant advertisement (Lokrakshak, PSI or Technical cadre) and click on "Apply". • Step 5: Fill in your personal, educational and contact details carefully.