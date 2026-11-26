Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026: Apply Online Begins for 13152 for Lokrakshak Posts; Check Vacancy & Direct Link Here
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has started online applications for 13,152 Lokrakshak, PSI, and Police Technical cadre posts. Eligible 12th-pass and graduate candidates can apply on ojas.gujarat.gov.in from November 26 to December 16, 2026 (11:59 PM).
Key Points
- Online applications for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 began on Nov 26, 2026.
- 13,152 Class 3 vacancies available across Lokrakshak, PSI, and Technical cadres.
- Apply online via ojas.gujarat.gov.in by December 16, 2026 (11:59 PM).
Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026: The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB) has started the online application process for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 today. Under this drive, the board has released four notifications to fill 13,152 Class 3 vacancies in the Lokrakshak, Police Sub Inspector (PSI) and Police Technical cadres. Candidates can apply through the Online Job Application System (OJAS) at ojas.gujarat.gov.in from 26 November 2026, 2:00 PM, until 16 December 2026, 11:59 PM. Both 12th-pass candidates and graduates are eligible, depending on the post. Candidates are advised to read the official notification carefully before filling out the application form.
Gujarat Police Constable 2026 Highlights
The Gujarat Police Recruitment Board has released the detailed notifications for Class 3 posts in the state police force. Candidates can check the key details of the recruitment drive in the table below.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruiting Body
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Gujarat Police Recruitment Board (GPRB)
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Recruitment Name
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Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026
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Cadres
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Lokrakshak, Police Sub Inspector (PSI), Police Technical
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Total Vacancies
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13,152
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Advertisement Numbers
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GPRB/202627/1 to GPRB/202627/4
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Apply Online Starts
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26 November 2026 (2:00 PM)
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Last Date to Apply
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16 December 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Mode of Application
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Online
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Qualification
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12th pass / Graduate (post-wise)
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Job Location
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Gujarat
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Official Websites
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ojas.gujarat.gov.in, gprb.gujarat.gov.in
GPRB Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
The online application link for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 is now active on the official OJAS portal. Eligible candidates can apply for Lokrakshak, PSI and Police Technical cadre posts until December 16, 2026. Candidates are advised to apply well before the last date to avoid any last-minute technical issues. The direct link to apply is given below.
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Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
How to Apply Online for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026?
Candidates can apply for Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026 only through the online mode on the OJAS portal. No offline application will be accepted. Candidates should keep their documents, photograph and signature ready before starting the application. Follow the steps given below to fill out the form:
• Step 1: Visit the official OJAS website, ojas.gujarat.gov.in.
• Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Online Application" and select "Apply".
• Step 3: Choose "GPRB – Gujarat Police Recruitment Board" from the list of departments.
• Step 4: Select the relevant advertisement (Lokrakshak, PSI or Technical cadre) and click on "Apply".
• Step 5: Fill in your personal, educational and contact details carefully.
• Step 6: Upload your recent photograph and signature in the prescribed format.
• Step 7: Save the application and note down your application number.
• Step 8: Confirm your application using your application number and date of birth.
• Step 9: Pay the application fee, if applicable.
• Step 10: Download and print the confirmed application form for future reference.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com