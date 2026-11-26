School Holiday on November 27 2026: Are Schools Closed in Delhi, UP, Tamil Nadu, Punjab? Check State-Wise Updates
Check if there is a school holiday on November 27, 2026, across Delhi, UP, Punjab, Haryana, Bihar and Tamil Nadu. Check the state-wise school holiday update, fog alerts and rain updates in the article below.
Key Points
- No nationwide or statewide gazetted holiday is scheduled for schools on Friday, November 27, 2026.
- Most schools in major states will remain open on Nov 27, 2026, local closures depend on weather.
- IMD forecasts fog in North, rain in South for Nov 27, 2026, J and K schools have revised timings.
As students and parents look ahead to Friday, November 27, 2026, there is no nationwide or statewide gazetted holiday scheduled across India. As per the official state academic calendars and education departments' updates, schools in major states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Odisha are expected to remain open and follow their regular class schedules. However, district administrations in several northern and southern states are closely monitoring local weather conditions, including the dense morning fog in North India and northeast monsoon rainfall in parts of South India. Any localised school closures or timing revisions for November 27, 2026 will depend on District Magistrate (DM) orders issued.
School Holiday on November 27, 2026: Check State-Wise Update
Given below is a state-wise update for the school holiday on November 27, 2026:-
|
State or UT
|
Status
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Key Weather and Administrative Update
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Delhi-NCR
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Expected to Remain Open (Regular Classes)
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No holiday order or snowfall; morning mist expected.
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Uttar Pradesh
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Expected to Remain Open (Regular Classes)
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No statewide closure notification issued.
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Punjab and Haryana
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Expected To Remain (Subject to Local Orders)
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Students are advised to keep a regular check on local orders related to IMD alerts for dense fog at isolated places.
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Bihar and Rajasthan
|
Open (Regular Classes to Continue)
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Normal academic schedule across all districts.
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Tamil Nadu and Kerala
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Expected to Remain Open (Watch for Rain Alerts)
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Local DMs may declare rain holidays if heavy showers hit. It is important that students and parents keep a regular check on any official notice.
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
Expected to Remain Open (With Revised Timings)
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Kashmir division schools will be running from 10:30 AM to 2:30 to 3:30 PM.
Also check, UP Board Practical Exam Date 2027 Out: Check Class 10, 12 Phase-Wise Schedule
What Parents Should Check Before Morning and Weather Alerts?
The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted dense fog conditions at isolated places across Punjab and Haryana through November 27, 2026, while Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Kerala, and coastal Karnataka may experience scattered rainfall. In the Kashmir division, schools are already operating under the revised winter timings from 10:30 AM to 2:30 PM for Classes up to 8 and 10:30 AM to 3:30 PM for Classes 9 to 12. Parents and students are advised to check their official school WhatsApp groups, mobile apps, and local district administration notices before leaving home on Friday morning for any last-minute weather-related updates.
Also check, CBSE 3-Language Rule Update: Supreme Court Says Schools Cannot Force Students to Switch Language Options
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.