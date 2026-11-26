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Key Points No nationwide or statewide gazetted holiday is scheduled for schools on Friday, November 27, 2026.

Most schools in major states will remain open on Nov 27, 2026, local closures depend on weather.

IMD forecasts fog in North, rain in South for Nov 27, 2026, J and K schools have revised timings.

As students and parents look ahead to Friday, November 27, 2026, there is no nationwide or statewide gazetted holiday scheduled across India. As per the official state academic calendars and education departments' updates, schools in major states like Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Odisha are expected to remain open and follow their regular class schedules. However, district administrations in several northern and southern states are closely monitoring local weather conditions, including the dense morning fog in North India and northeast monsoon rainfall in parts of South India. Any localised school closures or timing revisions for November 27, 2026 will depend on District Magistrate (DM) orders issued. School Holiday on November 27, 2026: Check State-Wise Update

Given below is a state-wise update for the school holiday on November 27, 2026:- State or UT Status Key Weather and Administrative Update Delhi-NCR Expected to Remain Open (Regular Classes) No holiday order or snowfall; morning mist expected. Uttar Pradesh Expected to Remain Open (Regular Classes) No statewide closure notification issued. Punjab and Haryana Expected To Remain (Subject to Local Orders) Students are advised to keep a regular check on local orders related to IMD alerts for dense fog at isolated places. Bihar and Rajasthan Open (Regular Classes to Continue) Normal academic schedule across all districts. Tamil Nadu and Kerala Expected to Remain Open (Watch for Rain Alerts) Local DMs may declare rain holidays if heavy showers hit. It is important that students and parents keep a regular check on any official notice. Jammu and Kashmir Expected to Remain Open (With Revised Timings) Kashmir division schools will be running from 10:30 AM to 2:30 to 3:30 PM.