UP Board Exam 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj has finalised the examination centres for the UP Board Exams 2027. According to the official tweet on November 26, 2026 the board has approved a total of 8,113 examination centres for the upcoming High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations. The final centre list has been uploaded to the official website at upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board exam for Class 10 and Class 12 exams for 2027 will begin from February 5 and it will continue till February 24, 2027 Students can check their allotted examination centres through the district wise list.

UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: Key Highlights

The UPMSP has completed the examination centre allocation process after the approval of the District Level Centre Determination Committees. Check the important details related to the final examination centre list.