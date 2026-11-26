UP Board Exam 2027: UPMSP Class 10th, 12th Final Exam Centre List Released; Download PDF at upmsp.edu.in
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has released the Class 10th, 12th final exam centre list for 8113 centres. Students can download the pdf, check the district wise pdf from the official website at upmsp.edu.in.
UP Board Exam 2027: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj has finalised the examination centres for the UP Board Exams 2027. According to the official tweet on November 26, 2026 the board has approved a total of 8,113 examination centres for the upcoming High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) examinations. The final centre list has been uploaded to the official website at upmsp.edu.in. The UP Board exam for Class 10 and Class 12 exams for 2027 will begin from February 5 and it will continue till February 24, 2027 Students can check their allotted examination centres through the district wise list.
UP Board Exam Centre List 2027: Key Highlights
The UPMSP has completed the examination centre allocation process after the approval of the District Level Centre Determination Committees. Check the important details related to the final examination centre list.
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Particulars
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Details
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Board Name
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Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP)
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Exam Name
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UP Board Exams 2027
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Classes
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Class 10 and 12
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Total Exam Centres
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8,113
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Notification Date
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November 26, 2026
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Centre List Status
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Released
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Academic Year
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2026–27
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Official Website
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upmsp.edu.in
UPMSP Exam Centre List 2027 PDF Download Link
The board has uploaded the final examination centre list on its official website. Students who will appear for the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations can visit the portal to check their respective district's centre allocation details. As per the official tweet 8,113 examination centres have been finalised following the approval of the committee. Check the direct link to download the UP Board Exam centre wise list
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UPMSP Exam Centre List 2027 Link
How to Check the UP Board Exam Centre List 2027?
Students can follow the steps given below to check the final UP Board examination centre list-
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Visit the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in.
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On the homepage look for the examination related notifications.
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Now click on the link titled UP Board Exam Centre List 2027.
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Select the respective district to download the centre list.
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Download the PDF and check the allotted examination centre details.
Where to Download UP Board District-Wise Exam Centre List 2027?
The final examination centre list is available through the UPMSP official portal. Students can check the district wise allocation to identify their respective examination centres. They must verify their school name and allotted centre details in the published list.
Candidates should regularly visit the official website for further examination-related announcements.
Executive - Editorial
Deepanshu Upadhayaya is an education journalist with expertise in covering recruitment examinations, government job notifications, and UPSC success stories. Over the course of his career, he has worked with leading media organizations such as Times Network Digital and is currently associated with Jagran New Media, where he covers competitive examinations, recruitment drives, admit cards, results, and exam preparation-related content. A graduate of Motilal Nehru College, University of Delhi, Deepanshu brings a strong understanding of the education sector, through his accurate, timely, and reader-friendly approach. He also holds Master's degrees in Economics and Mass Communication. Apart from covering education news, Deepanshu enjoys singing, playing cricket, and reading books. He can be reached at deepanshu.upadhayaya@jagrannewmedia.com.