Thanksgiving 2026: What's Open and Closed on Thanksgiving Day 2026 in US?
Forgot the cranberry sauce? While big-box giants like Walmart, Target, and Costco have locked their doors for Thanksgiving Day 2026, several major grocery chains and pharmacies remain open with modified holiday schedules.
Thanksgiving 2026 is officially here and millions of Americans are scrambling for last minute dinner ingredients or emergency travel supplies. And to learn what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2026 can save you a wasted trip across town.
Following a retail shift that solidified over the past few years, major big-box chains, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Costco, are completely shut down today, Thursday, Nov 26 which gives employees the day off ahead of early Black Friday openings.
But if your gravy burned or you ran out of butter then plenty of regional supermarkets, dollar stores, and national pharmacies are keeping their lights on with adjusted holiday hours.
Which Food Outlets are Open on Thanksgiving Day 2026 in US?
Most national restaurants operate on a franchise model in the US so local closing times often depend on neighborhood staffing.
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Restaurant and Fast Food
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Thanksgiving Day 2026 Status
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Holiday Hours and Notes
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McDonald's
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Open (Varies)
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Most locations open early;
McDonald's Thanksgiving hours vary by franchise,
many closing by mid-afternoon.
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Waffle House
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Open
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Open 24 hours across all locations with its full regular menu.
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IHOP
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Open
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Most participating restaurants run 7 a.m. to 10 pm local time.
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Golden Corral
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Open
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Serving its traditional Thanksgiving Holiday Buffet,
generally from 11 am to 4 pm
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Cracker Barrel
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Open
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Operating regular hours with a homestyle turkey-and-dressing meal starting at 11 a.m.
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Denny’s and Bob Evans
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Open
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Most Denny’s stay open 24 hours;
Bob Evans operates from 8 am to 7 pm
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Starbucks and Dunkin'
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Open (Varies)
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Most coffeehouses open on reduced holiday schedules;
check mobile apps before driving.
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Chick-fil-A and Raising Cane's
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Closed
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Closed nationwide by company policy.
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Chipotle and Taco Bell
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Closed
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Closed across almost all US locations today.
Which Grocery Stores are Open on Thanksgiving Day 2026?
Most supermarkets that open their doors on Thanksgiving shut down by mid-afternoon so staff can head home for dinner.
Note that state blue laws in Maine, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island prohibit most large grocery retailers from opening at all today for Thanksgiving celebration.
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Grocery Store
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Thanksgiving Day 2026 Closure Status
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Holiday Hours and Notes
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Kroger
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Open
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Most stores close between 3 pm and 5 pm;
pharmacies are closed.
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Whole Foods Market
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Open
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Operating on modified hours;
check your local store before driving.
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H-E-B
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Open
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Open 6 am to noon;
pharmacies are closed.
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Wegmans
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Open
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Most locations close early at 4 pm
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Sprouts Farmers Market
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Open
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Open 7 am to 2 pm
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Meijer
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Open
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Open 6 am to 5 pm
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Harris Teeter
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Open
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Stores close at 2 pm
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Trader Joe’s
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Closed
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Reopens Friday, Nov 27 for regular hours.
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Aldi and Publix
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Closed
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All US locations are closed nationwide.
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Costco and Sam’s Club
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Closed
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Warehouses reopen Friday morning.
Are Walmart, Target, and Major Retailers Closed Today?
According to official company holiday schedules nearly every major department store, home improvement chain, and warehouse club is closed across the country.
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Closed Nationwide: Walmart, Target, Best Buy, Costco, Sam’s Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Macy’s, Kohl’s, JCPenney, Home Depot, Lowe’s, Apple, IKEA, T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and HomeGoods.
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Open With Limited Hours: Dollar General (7 am to 8 pm in most states), Dollar Tree (8 am to 5 pm), Family Dollar (8 a.m. to 6 p.m., excluding MA, ME, and RI), and Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s (9 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
While physical storefronts are locked, Walmart, Target, and Costco are all running 24-hour online Black Friday preview sales today before unlocking their doors at 6 a.m. local time on Friday.
What Pharmacies, Banks, and Government Services Are Open?
Pharmacies and Convenience Stores
If you need over-the-counterA CVS spokesperson confirmed that most CVS Pharmacy locations are open today, though some pharmacy counters have reduced hours.
Walgreens stores are also open, many running 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. or regular schedules, while 7-Eleven and Wawa locations remain open 24 hours.
Banks, Post Offices, and Markets
Thanksgiving is a federal holiday, all US Postal Service (USPS) offices, federal courthouses, and non-essential government offices are closed.
Regular mail will not be delivered today. Major banks, including Chase, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and Citibank, are closed for in-person banking, though ATMs and mobile banking apps work normally.
On Wall Street, both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are closed today and will close early at 1 pm EST on Friday.Conclusion
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.