Thanksgiving 2026 is officially here and millions of Americans are scrambling for last minute dinner ingredients or emergency travel supplies. And to learn what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Day 2026 can save you a wasted trip across town.

Following a retail shift that solidified over the past few years, major big-box chains, including Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Costco, are completely shut down today, Thursday, Nov 26 which gives employees the day off ahead of early Black Friday openings.

But if your gravy burned or you ran out of butter then plenty of regional supermarkets, dollar stores, and national pharmacies are keeping their lights on with adjusted holiday hours.

Which Food Outlets are Open on Thanksgiving Day 2026 in US?

Most national restaurants operate on a franchise model in the US so local closing times often depend on neighborhood staffing.