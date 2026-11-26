Key Points UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 is open for Worker, Helper, and Sahayika posts.

Female candidates with Class 10/12 qualifications can apply online district-wise.

Last dates for active districts range from Nov 26 to Dec 16, 2026; check notices.

UP Anganwadi Bharti 2026: The Women and Child Development Department of Uttar Pradesh has started Anganwadi recruitment 2026 in many districts. The district Programme Officers of ICDS have released separate notifications for Anganwadi Worker, Anganwadi Helper, and Anganwadi Sahayika posts. Districts such as Lucknow, Hardoi, Ballia, Ghazipur, Pilibhit, Mirzapur and Sant Kabir Nagar have active notices. Candidates with Class 10 or Class 12 qualifications can apply, depending on the post. Only women candidates can apply, and they must usually live in the same village or ward. The last dates are different for each district, so candidates should read their district notification carefully before applying. UP Anganwadi Bharti 2026 Overview The Uttar Pradesh Anganwadi recruitment is held district by district. This table gives the main points common to the active UP notifications.

Particulars Details Recruitment Name UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Conducting Body District Programme Officer, ICDS / Women and Child Development Department, Uttar Pradesh Posts Anganwadi Worker, Anganwadi Helper, Anganwadi Sahayika Active Districts Lucknow, Hardoi, Ballia, Ghazipur, Pilibhit, Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar (plus Ghaziabad) Educational Qualification Class 10 or Class 12, depending on the post and district Gender Female candidates Selection Process Merit-based, no written exam for Worker and Helper posts Application Mode Online (district-wise; check each notification) Official Website upanganwadibharti.in Last Date Different for each district (26 November to 16 December 2026) Steps to Apply for UP Anganwadi Bharti 2026

Candidates can apply for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 apply online through the process given in their district notification. Most districts use the official UP Anganwadi portal. Some notices may ask for an offline form, so check the notification first. 1. Visit the official website, upanganwadibharti.in. 2. Select your district and the post (Worker, Helper or Sahayika). 3. Open the district notification and check the eligibility, vacancy and last date. 4. Check that you meet the qualification, age and local residence conditions. 5. Click the application link and fill in your personal and educational details. 6. Upload or submit the documents asked for in the notification. 7. Pay the fee only if the notification asks for it. 8. Submit the form before the last date and save the acknowledgement or a printout.

What documents are required to Apply Online for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 Candidates must keep these documents with them while applying online for UP Anganwadi Bharti 2026: • Educational certificates (Class 10 or 12) • Proof of age • Residence certificate • Caste certificate (if applicable) • Identity proof • Recent photograph and signature UP Anganwadi District-Wise Worker Vacancy 2026 UP Anganwadi vacancies are released district by district. The table below therefore lists the active notifications by district on 26 November 2026. Each district has its own post details, qualifications, and last date. District Name Total Posts Last Date Details Status Sant Kabir Nagar 112 09-12-2026 Sant Kabir Nagar - Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Active Ghaziabad 174 09-12-2026 Ghaziabad – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Active Pilibhit 283 03-12-2026 Pilibhit – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Active Lucknow 428 03-12-2026 Lucknow - Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Active Kannauj 125 16-07-2026 Kannauj – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Closed Baghpat 374 16-07-2026 Baghpat – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Closed Meerut 180 17-07-2026 Meerut – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Closed Farrukhabad 292 20-07-2026 Farrukhabad – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Closed Mathura 236 24-07-2026 Mathura – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Closed Aligarh 237 20-07-2026 Aligarh – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Closed Pratapgarh 270 28-07-2026 Pratapgarh – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Closed Agra 708 20-07-2026 Agra – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Closed Bhadohi 108 25-07-2026 Bhadohi – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Closed Varanasi 187 31-07-2026 Varanasi – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Closed Moradabad 207 23-07-2026 Moradabad – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Closed Chandauli 210 25-07-2026 Chandauli – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Closed Shravasti 128 27-07-2026 Shravasti – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Closed Auraiya 473 28-07-2026 Auraiya – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification Closed Siddharthnagar 353 28-07-2026 Siddharthnagar Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed Prayagraj 137 15/07/2026 Prayagraj Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed Kanpur Nagar 259 15/07/2026 Kanpur City Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed Lalitpur 75 09/07/2026 Lalitpur Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed Bijnor 41 15/07/2026 Bijnor Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed Budaun 391 24/11/2026 Budaun Anganwadi Worker 2026 Active Kasganj 208 14/11/2026 Kasganj Anganwadi Worker 2026 Active Mau 203 06/05/2026 Mau Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed Sambhal 203 05/05/2026 Sambhal Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed Azamgarh 159 15/04/2026 Azamgarh Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed Hardoi 662 26/11/2026 Hardoi Anganwadi Worker 2026 Active Rampur 227 01/04/2026 Rampur Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed Banda 11 28/03/2026 Banda Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed Shamli 57 08/03/2026 Shamli Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed Bahraich 214 09/03/2026 Bahraich Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed Gorakhpur 15 08/03/2026 Gorakhpur Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed Saharanpur 23 03/03/2026 Saharanpur Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed Mirzapur 167 16/12/2026 Mirzapur Anganwadi Worker 2026 Active Ballia 13 26/11/2026 Ballia Anganwadi Worker 2026 Active Jalaun 06 21/02/2026 Jalaun Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed Fatehpur 25 21/02/2026 Fatehpur Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed Unnao 27 19/02/2026 Unnao Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed Muzaffarnagar 74 19/02/2026 Muzaffarnagar Anganwadi Worker 2026 Closed

UP Anganwadi 2026 Selection Process The selection for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 is done at the district level by the District Programme Officer. There is no written exam or interview for Worker and Helper posts. The main points of the process are given below. • No written exam: There is no written exam. Selection is merit-based on academic marks. • Merit for Worker: Merit is prepared on the marks obtained in Intermediate or the equivalent qualification. • Tie-break: If two candidates have equal marks, the older candidate gets priority. If age is also equal, the candidate with the higher qualification ranks first. • Local priority: In rural areas, priority goes to candidates living in the same gram sabha or ward. • Special priority: One source says there is a priority order for widows, divorced women and BPL candidates.