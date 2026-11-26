UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: Apply Online for Worker, Helper, & Sahayika Posts; Check Eligibility, Vacancy & Direct Link Here
UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2026: UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 is open in many districts, such as Lucknow. Women aged 18 to 35 can apply for Worker, Helper, and Sahayika posts. Selection is based on merit, without a written exam. Last dates differ for each district.
Key Points
- UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 is open for Worker, Helper, and Sahayika posts.
- Female candidates with Class 10/12 qualifications can apply online district-wise.
- Last dates for active districts range from Nov 26 to Dec 16, 2026; check notices.
UP Anganwadi Bharti 2026: The Women and Child Development Department of Uttar Pradesh has started Anganwadi recruitment 2026 in many districts. The district Programme Officers of ICDS have released separate notifications for Anganwadi Worker, Anganwadi Helper, and Anganwadi Sahayika posts. Districts such as Lucknow, Hardoi, Ballia, Ghazipur, Pilibhit, Mirzapur and Sant Kabir Nagar have active notices. Candidates with Class 10 or Class 12 qualifications can apply, depending on the post. Only women candidates can apply, and they must usually live in the same village or ward. The last dates are different for each district, so candidates should read their district notification carefully before applying.
UP Anganwadi Bharti 2026 Overview
The Uttar Pradesh Anganwadi recruitment is held district by district. This table gives the main points common to the active UP notifications.
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Name
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UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2026
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Conducting Body
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District Programme Officer, ICDS / Women and Child Development Department, Uttar Pradesh
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Posts
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Anganwadi Worker, Anganwadi Helper, Anganwadi Sahayika
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Active Districts
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Lucknow, Hardoi, Ballia, Ghazipur, Pilibhit, Mirzapur, Sant Kabir Nagar (plus Ghaziabad)
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Educational Qualification
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Class 10 or Class 12, depending on the post and district
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Gender
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Female candidates
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Selection Process
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Merit-based, no written exam for Worker and Helper posts
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Application Mode
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Online (district-wise; check each notification)
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Official Website
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upanganwadibharti.in
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Last Date
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Different for each district (26 November to 16 December 2026)
Steps to Apply for UP Anganwadi Bharti 2026
Candidates can apply for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 apply online through the process given in their district notification. Most districts use the official UP Anganwadi portal. Some notices may ask for an offline form, so check the notification first.
1. Visit the official website, upanganwadibharti.in.
2. Select your district and the post (Worker, Helper or Sahayika).
3. Open the district notification and check the eligibility, vacancy and last date.
4. Check that you meet the qualification, age and local residence conditions.
5. Click the application link and fill in your personal and educational details.
6. Upload or submit the documents asked for in the notification.
7. Pay the fee only if the notification asks for it.
8. Submit the form before the last date and save the acknowledgement or a printout.
What documents are required to Apply Online for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2026
Candidates must keep these documents with them while applying online for UP Anganwadi Bharti 2026:
• Educational certificates (Class 10 or 12)
• Proof of age
• Residence certificate
• Caste certificate (if applicable)
• Identity proof
• Recent photograph and signature
UP Anganwadi District-Wise Worker Vacancy 2026
UP Anganwadi vacancies are released district by district. The table below therefore lists the active notifications by district on 26 November 2026. Each district has its own post details, qualifications, and last date.
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District Name
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Total Posts
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Last Date
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Details
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Status
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Sant Kabir Nagar
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112
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09-12-2026
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Sant Kabir Nagar - Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Ghaziabad
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174
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09-12-2026
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Ghaziabad – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Pilibhit
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283
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03-12-2026
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Pilibhit – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Lucknow
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428
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03-12-2026
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Lucknow - Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Kannauj
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125
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16-07-2026
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Kannauj – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Closed
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Baghpat
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374
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16-07-2026
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Baghpat – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Closed
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Meerut
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180
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17-07-2026
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Meerut – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Closed
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Farrukhabad
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292
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20-07-2026
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Farrukhabad – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Closed
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Mathura
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236
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24-07-2026
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Mathura – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Closed
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Aligarh
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237
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20-07-2026
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Aligarh – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Closed
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Pratapgarh
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270
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28-07-2026
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Pratapgarh – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Closed
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Agra
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708
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20-07-2026
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Agra – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Closed
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Bhadohi
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108
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25-07-2026
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Bhadohi – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Closed
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Varanasi
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187
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31-07-2026
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Varanasi – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Closed
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Moradabad
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207
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23-07-2026
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Moradabad – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Closed
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Chandauli
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210
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25-07-2026
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Chandauli – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Closed
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Shravasti
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128
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27-07-2026
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Shravasti – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Closed
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Auraiya
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473
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28-07-2026
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Auraiya – Anganwadi Recruitment Notification
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Closed
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Siddharthnagar
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353
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28-07-2026
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Siddharthnagar Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
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Prayagraj
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137
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15/07/2026
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Prayagraj Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
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Kanpur Nagar
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259
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15/07/2026
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Kanpur City Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
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Lalitpur
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75
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09/07/2026
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Lalitpur Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
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Bijnor
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41
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15/07/2026
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Bijnor Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
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Budaun
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391
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24/11/2026
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Budaun Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Kasganj
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208
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14/11/2026
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Kasganj Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Mau
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203
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06/05/2026
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Mau Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
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Sambhal
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203
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05/05/2026
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Sambhal Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
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Azamgarh
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159
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15/04/2026
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Azamgarh Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
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Hardoi
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662
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26/11/2026
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Hardoi Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Rampur
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227
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01/04/2026
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Rampur Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
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Banda
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11
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28/03/2026
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Banda Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
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Shamli
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57
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08/03/2026
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Shamli Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
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Bahraich
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214
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09/03/2026
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Bahraich Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
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Gorakhpur
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15
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08/03/2026
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Gorakhpur Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
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Saharanpur
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23
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03/03/2026
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Saharanpur Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
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Mirzapur
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167
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16/12/2026
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Mirzapur Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Ballia
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13
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26/11/2026
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Ballia Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Jalaun
|
06
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21/02/2026
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Jalaun Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
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Fatehpur
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25
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21/02/2026
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Fatehpur Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
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Unnao
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27
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19/02/2026
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Unnao Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
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Muzaffarnagar
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74
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19/02/2026
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Muzaffarnagar Anganwadi Worker 2026
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Closed
UP Anganwadi 2026 Selection Process
The selection for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2026 is done at the district level by the District Programme Officer. There is no written exam or interview for Worker and Helper posts. The main points of the process are given below.
• No written exam: There is no written exam. Selection is merit-based on academic marks.
• Merit for Worker: Merit is prepared on the marks obtained in Intermediate or the equivalent qualification.
• Tie-break: If two candidates have equal marks, the older candidate gets priority. If age is also equal, the candidate with the higher qualification ranks first.
• Local priority: In rural areas, priority goes to candidates living in the same gram sabha or ward.
• Special priority: One source says there is a priority order for widows, divorced women and BPL candidates.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com