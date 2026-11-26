Tamil Nadu Announces 15 Days Paternity Leave: Who Is Eligible, When Can Fathers Take Time Off?
Tamil Nadu has introduced 15 days of paternity leave for married male government employees. Check eligibility, when the leave can be taken, rules and other details.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced 15 days of paternity leave for married male government employees, introducing the provision for the first time in the state. The announcement was made on November 26, 2026. Under the new provision, eligible employees can take the leave either 15 days before the expected date of childbirth or within six months after the birth of the child. The decision follows requests from male government employees seeking formal paternity leave benefits. Keep reading to know in detail.
Tamil Nadu Paternity Leave 2026: What Is the Latest Update?
The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a 15-day paternity leave provision for married male employees working in state government departments. The announcement allows eligible employees to take time off around childbirth to support their wives and participate in the early care of their newborns.
|Key details
|Information
|State
|Tamil Nadu
|Announcement date
|November 26, 2026
|Chief Minister
|C Joseph Vijay
|Paternity leave
|15 days
|Eligible employees
|Married male state government employees
|Leave period
|15 days before expected childbirth or within six months after birth
|Main objective
|Support mothers and newborns
|Existing maternity leave
|365 days for female state government employees
Who Is Eligible for 15 Days of Paternity Leave in Tamil Nadu?
The newly announced benefit is applicable to married male employees working in the Tamil Nadu state government. The provision is intended to help fathers remain with their wives during childbirth and assist with newborn care.
When Can Male Government Employees Take Paternity Leave?
Tamil Nadu has provided flexibility in choosing when to use the 15 days of paternity leave. Eligible employees can take the leave during either of the following periods:
|Option
|Permitted period
|Before childbirth
|Starting 15 days before the expected date of delivery
|After childbirth
|Within six months from the date of the child’s birth
|Total leave
|15 days
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