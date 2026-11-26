Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has announced 15 days of paternity leave for married male government employees, introducing the provision for the first time in the state. The announcement was made on November 26, 2026. Under the new provision, eligible employees can take the leave either 15 days before the expected date of childbirth or within six months after the birth of the child. The decision follows requests from male government employees seeking formal paternity leave benefits. Keep reading to know in detail.

Tamil Nadu Paternity Leave 2026: What Is the Latest Update?

The Tamil Nadu government has introduced a 15-day paternity leave provision for married male employees working in state government departments. The announcement allows eligible employees to take time off around childbirth to support their wives and participate in the early care of their newborns.