The Mont Cenis Base Tunnel is also known as the Turin-Lyon Base Tunnel. It is a major railway infrastructure project being jointly developed by France and Italy. It will pass beneath the Alps and connect the railway networks of the two countries. The tunnel will be approximately 57.5 kilometres long. Once completed, it is expected to become the world’s longest railway tunnel, surpassing Switzerland’s Gotthard Base Tunnel, which is around 57.1 kilometres long. Keep reading to read in detail.

How Much Time Will the Tunnel Save Between Paris and Milan?

The new railway connection is expected to reduce the Paris-Milan journey from around seven hours to approximately four hours and 30 minutes. This means passengers could save nearly 2.5 hours on the journey.

The tunnel will also reduce travel time on other important routes between France and Italy.