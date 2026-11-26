World’s Longest Railway Tunnel to Cut Paris-Milan Travel Time by 2.5 Hours
The new railway tunnel connecting France and Italy is expected to reduce Paris-Milan travel time by around 2.5 hours. Know its length, route, construction details and expected benefits.
The Mont Cenis Base Tunnel is also known as the Turin-Lyon Base Tunnel. It is a major railway infrastructure project being jointly developed by France and Italy. It will pass beneath the Alps and connect the railway networks of the two countries. The tunnel will be approximately 57.5 kilometres long. Once completed, it is expected to become the world’s longest railway tunnel, surpassing Switzerland’s Gotthard Base Tunnel, which is around 57.1 kilometres long. Keep reading to read in detail.
How Much Time Will the Tunnel Save Between Paris and Milan?
The new railway connection is expected to reduce the Paris-Milan journey from around seven hours to approximately four hours and 30 minutes. This means passengers could save nearly 2.5 hours on the journey.
The tunnel will also reduce travel time on other important routes between France and Italy.
|Railway route
|Current travel time
|Expected travel time
|Paris to Milan
|Around 7 hours
|4 hours 30 minutes
|Turin to Lyon
|Around 3 hours 47 minutes
|1 hour 47 minutes
|Turin to Paris
|Around 5 hours 30 minutes
|Around 4 hours
Key Details of the World’s Longest Railway Tunnel
|Feature
|Details
|Name
|Mont Cenis Base Tunnel
|Other name
|Turin-Lyon Base Tunnel
|Length
|57.5 km
|Countries connected
|France and Italy
|French section
|Around 45 km
|Italian section
|Around 12.5 km
|Larger railway project
|Lyon-Turin railway link
|Total corridor length
|Around 270 km
|Main purpose
|Passenger and freight transport
|Target completion
|Early 2030s
How Is the Tunnel Being Constructed Under the Alps?
The tunnel is being built beneath the Alpine mountain range, with its route passing between Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne in France and Susa in Italy. The main structure will consist of two parallel railway tubes. Each tube will carry trains in one direction, helping improve capacity and safety. The project also includes emergency passages connecting the two tubes at intervals of approximately 333 metres. These passages will allow passengers and railway staff to move to the other tunnel in an emergency.
Which Is the World’s Longest Railway Tunnel Currently?
Switzerland’s Gotthard Base Tunnel currently holds the record for the world’s longest railway tunnel, measuring approximately 57.1 kilometres. The Mont Cenis Base Tunnel, at 57.5 kilometres, is expected to take the top position once it is completed.
Top 5 Longest Railway Tunnels in the World
The world’s longest railway tunnels are located across Europe and Asia. Switzerland, Japan, France, the United Kingdom, South Korea and China have some of the longest operational railway tunnels.
|Rank
|Railway tunnel
|Country
|Length
|Year opened
|1
|Gotthard Base Tunnel
|Switzerland
|57.1 km
|2016
|2
|Seikan Tunnel
|Japan
|53.85 km
|1988
|3
|Channel Tunnel
|France and United Kingdom
|50.45 km
|1994
|4
|Yulhyeon Tunnel
|South Korea
|50.3 km
|2016
|5
|Shanghai Airport Tunnel
|China
|40.19 km
|2024
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.