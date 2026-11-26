EPFO May Allow UPI Payments by December-End 2026: What are the New Rules for PF Withdrawal? Explained
EPFO may launch UPI-based PF withdrawals by December-end 2026. Check the proposed ₹1,000 minimum transaction, withdrawal process, testing results, eligibility rules and latest updates.
The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to introduce a new facility that will allow members to withdraw their Provident Fund (PF) money through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The service is expected to be launched by the end of December 2026. According to reports, EPFO is considering a minimum transaction amount of ₹1,000 for UPI-based PF withdrawals. The facility is part of the organisation’s broader digital transformation programme, EPFO 3.0, which aims to make PF services faster and easier for millions of subscribers. Keep reading to know in detail.
EPFO UPI Withdrawal 2026: What Is the Latest Update?
The latest development is that EPFO is preparing to introduce UPI-based PF withdrawals by December-end 2026. The proposed minimum transaction amount is ₹1,000. According to officials quoted in a Business Standard report, the minimum limit is being considered to prevent multiple small-value claims from increasing the organisation’s transaction-processing workload.
|Key details
|Latest information
|Organisation
|Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO)
|Proposed facility
|PF withdrawal through UPI
|Expected launch
|December-end 2026
|Proposed minimum transaction
|₹1,000
|Payment platform
|UPI
|App mentioned for the facility
|BHIM
|Technology partner
|Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)
|Payment network
|National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI)
|Programme
|EPFO 3.0
|Current status
|Testing completed in two rounds; technical improvements underway
Can You Withdraw ₹1,000 From Your PF Account Through UPI?
EPFO is considering ₹1,000 as the initial minimum transaction amount for UPI-based withdrawals. This means the proposed limit relates to the minimum amount that can be withdrawn through the new payment facility.
When Will EPFO Launch the UPI-Based PF Withdrawal Facility?
The UPI withdrawal facility is expected to be introduced by the end of December 2026. The organisation had earlier planned to introduce the service by the end of the 2025-26 financial year. However, delays in technology integration and testing pushed the expected rollout further.
|Development
|Details
|March 28, 2025
|The 113th Executive Committee meeting of the Central Board of Trustees reviewed the progress of the UPI withdrawal initiative.
|October 13, 2025
|The 238th CBT meeting approved a broader digital transformation framework under EPFO 3.0.
|2026
|UPI-based withdrawal technology underwent testing and integration.
|November 2026
|Two rounds of testing were reported to have been completed.
|December-end 2026
|Expected launch timeline, subject to resolution of technical issues.
How Much PF Money Can You Withdraw Through UPI?
The amount available for withdrawal will depend on the member’s eligibility and the existing EPFO withdrawal rules. The UPI facility is expected to change the payment method, not automatically increase the amount a member is allowed to withdraw. Reports have indicated that members may be able to access up to 75% of their eligible PF balance under applicable rules, while a portion remains in the account.
|Withdrawal detail
|What members should know
|Minimum UPI transaction
|₹1,000 proposed
|Maximum withdrawal
|Subject to applicable EPFO rules
|Eligibility
|Depends on the reason for withdrawal and other conditions
|Claim approval
|Required before payment
|Payment method
|UPI-based bank transfer
|Remaining PF balance
|Subject to applicable minimum-balance and withdrawal rules
Executive - Editorial
Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.