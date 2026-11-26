The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is preparing to introduce a new facility that will allow members to withdraw their Provident Fund (PF) money through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The service is expected to be launched by the end of December 2026. According to reports, EPFO is considering a minimum transaction amount of ₹1,000 for UPI-based PF withdrawals. The facility is part of the organisation’s broader digital transformation programme, EPFO 3.0, which aims to make PF services faster and easier for millions of subscribers. Keep reading to know in detail.

EPFO UPI Withdrawal 2026: What Is the Latest Update?

The latest development is that EPFO is preparing to introduce UPI-based PF withdrawals by December-end 2026. The proposed minimum transaction amount is ₹1,000. According to officials quoted in a Business Standard report, the minimum limit is being considered to prevent multiple small-value claims from increasing the organisation’s transaction-processing workload.