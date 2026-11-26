The 25% US Tariff on India: According to reports, if the proposed tariffs are implemented in India, several things could become significantly more expensive at the ground level. If the proposed tariffs hit the 25% slab, the business ecosystem is likely to take a major hit.

This could affect Indian exporters, businesses and consumers in different ways. On November 25, 2026, the United States proposed a 25% tariff on Indian imports. But there is a major catch in Washington's entire stance towards India.

Washington came up with a proposal stating that the rate could be reduced to 17% if both countries finalise a bilateral trade agreement.

However, the proposal is not yet final, and the duties are not currently in effect. The US has opened a public consultation process until January 5, 2027.

The hearings are scheduled to begin later in the month, from January 25. Until negotiations conclude, the impact on prices will remain uncertain.