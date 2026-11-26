Wiaan Mulder Creates History: A Feat Never Seen Before in 149 Years of Test Cricket
Wiaan Mulder achieved a remarkable feat in Test cricket during the South Africa vs Bangladesh 2nd Test in Centurion. Check out details of his historic achievement, career, batting and bowling statistics.
South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder wrote his name in the history books with a special feat the cricketing world has never seen before. He became the first-ever cricketer to score a triple century and register a seven-wicket haul in Test cricket.
Mulder scored a triple century in 2025 and followed it up with a sensational 7 wicket haul against Bangladesh in November 2026. With his brilliant bowling performance, he also earned the Player of the Match award for his contribution to South Africa's victory.
Check out more details about his historic achievement, career and statistics.
A look at the seven wickets that Wiaan Mulder picked up to bowl South Africa to a massive win in Centurion 🎯 https://t.co/5CYVzEUE7b— Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) November 26, 2026
What Did Wiaan Mulder Achieve?
In the second Test against Bangladesh in November 2026, South Africa elected to field first and did a phenomenal job with the ball, bowling out the visitors for just 91 runs.
In reply, South Africa scored 494 runs, powered by centuries from MJ Ackerman and Wiaan Mulder.
Meanwhile, when Bangladesh were struggling to avoid an innings defeat, Mulder stepped up and ripped through their batting lineup, picking up 7 wickets for just 31 runs in his 11 overs.
What made this performance even more special was that 4 of his 7 wickets came through bowled dismissals.
This was Mulder's first-ever seven-wicket haul in Test cricket.
When Did Wiaan Mulder Score His Triple Century in Test Cricket?
Wiaan Mulder scored his first-ever triple century in Test cricket in 2025 against Zimbabwe. He surprisingly declared the innings after scoring 367 runs when he had the golden opportunity to go past Brian Lara's iconic 400-run mark.
Since then, Wiaan Mulder has been a key part of the Proteas' Test lineup, contributing with both bat and ball repeatedly.
Who is Wiaan Mulder?
Wiaan Mulder was born on February 19, 1998, in Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa. He developed an interest in cricket during the early days of his life and gradually made his way into professional cricket. Mulder is a right-handed batter and right-arm medium-fast bowler who plays as an all-rounder.
He made his international debut for South Africa in 2016. Below are some key details about the South African all-rounder.
Wiaan Mulder: Key Details
|
Details
|
Information
|
Full Name
|
Wiaan Willem Adriaan Mulder
|
Date of Birth
|
February 19, 1998
|
Age
|
28 Years
|
Birthplace
|
Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa
|
Nationality
|
South African
|
Batting Style
|
Right-handed
|
Bowling Style
|
Right-arm medium-fast
|
Playing Role
|
All-rounder
|
International Debut
|
2016
Wiaan Mulder International Cricket Stats
Wiaan Mulder has represented South Africa in all 3 international formats: Test, ODI and T20I cricket. Below are his batting and bowling statistics across different formats, including the IPL.
Wiaan Mulder Batting Career Summary
|
Batting Stats
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
IPL
|
Matches
|
29
|
30
|
15
|
1
|
Innings
|
47
|
24
|
12
|
1
|
Runs
|
1,540
|
338
|
152
|
9
|
Balls
|
2,768
|
398
|
145
|
11
|
Highest Score
|
367
|
64
|
36
|
9
|
Average
|
36.67
|
18.78
|
15.20
|
9
|
Strike Rate
|
55.64
|
84.93
|
104.83
|
81.82
|
Not Out
|
5
|
6
|
2
|
0
|
Fours
|
181
|
33
|
11
|
1
|
Sixes
|
24
|
5
|
6
|
0
|
Ducks
|
6
|
2
|
3
|
0
|
50s
|
1
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
100s
|
5
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
200s
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
300s
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
400s
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Wiaan Mulder Bowling Career Summary
|
Bowling Stats
|
Test
|
ODI
|
T20I
|
IPL
|
Matches
|
29
|
30
|
15
|
1
|
Innings
|
50
|
29
|
14
|
1
|
Balls
|
2,751
|
944
|
174
|
6
|
Runs
|
1,333
|
994
|
272
|
16
|
Maidens
|
107
|
2
|
0
|
0
|
Wickets
|
56
|
26
|
13
|
0
|
Average
|
23.80
|
38.23
|
20.92
|
0.00
|
Economy
|
2.91
|
6.32
|
9.38
|
16.00
|
Strike Rate
|
49.13
|
36.31
|
13.38
|
0.00
|
Best Bowling (Innings)
|
7/31
|
3/25
|
2/10
|
0/16
|
Best Bowling (Match)
|
8/46
|
3/25
|
2/10
|
0/16
|
4-Wicket Hauls
|
3
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5-Wicket Hauls
|
1
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
10-Wicket Hauls
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
Source: Cricbuzz
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Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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