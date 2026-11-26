South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder wrote his name in the history books with a special feat the cricketing world has never seen before. He became the first-ever cricketer to score a triple century and register a seven-wicket haul in Test cricket.

Mulder scored a triple century in 2025 and followed it up with a sensational 7 wicket haul against Bangladesh in November 2026. With his brilliant bowling performance, he also earned the Player of the Match award for his contribution to South Africa's victory.

Check out more details about his historic achievement, career and statistics.

A look at the seven wickets that Wiaan Mulder picked up to bowl South Africa to a massive win in Centurion 🎯 https://t.co/5CYVzEUE7b — Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) November 26, 2026

What Did Wiaan Mulder Achieve?

In the second Test against Bangladesh in November 2026, South Africa elected to field first and did a phenomenal job with the ball, bowling out the visitors for just 91 runs.