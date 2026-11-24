2️⃣8️⃣-ball HUNDRED 💯 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with the fastest century ever in List A cricket 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6Vwvc5BnWQ #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE https://t.co/PH0gz2Ylci

With India chasing 251 runs in Doha, Qatar, Sooryavanshi took charge single-handedly, smashing the ball all around the park. Check out Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's innings highlights, the list of fastest centuries in List A cricket and more details.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has once again rewritten the record books with a blistering century in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 on Tuesday. In India A's clash against the UAE, Sooryavanshi smashed a century off just 28 balls, registering the fastest century in List A cricket history and going past some legendary names from around the world.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Innings Highlights

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed his early intent right from the very first over, smashing 3 sixes against UAE bowler Zahid Ali. He then continued the assault as India A's opening partnership gathered momentum.

Sooryavanshi continued the onslaught as India A completed the 50-run mark in just 5 overs, with the youngster contributing almost 95% of the runs. He then went on to complete his half-century in just 16 balls.

The biggest moment came when Sooryavanshi etched his name in the history books by completing his century in just 28 balls. His sensational innings included 14 sixes and 4 fours, at a strike rate of 375.86.

His 28-ball century became the fastest hundred in List A cricket history, surpassing the previous record held by Jake Fraser-McGurk.