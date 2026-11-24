Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Creates History With Fastest List A Century: Check Innings Highlights and Complete List
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashes a record-breaking century against UAE in just 28 balls. Check innings highlights and the list of fastest centuries in List A cricket.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has once again rewritten the record books with a blistering century in the Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026 on Tuesday. In India A's clash against the UAE, Sooryavanshi smashed a century off just 28 balls, registering the fastest century in List A cricket history and going past some legendary names from around the world.
With India chasing 251 runs in Doha, Qatar, Sooryavanshi took charge single-handedly, smashing the ball all around the park. Check out Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's innings highlights, the list of fastest centuries in List A cricket and more details.
2️⃣8️⃣-ball HUNDRED 💯 Vaibhav Sooryavanshi with the fastest century ever in List A cricket 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/6Vwvc5BnWQ #TeamIndia | #RisingStarsAsiaCup | #INDAvUAE https://t.co/PH0gz2Ylci— BCCI (@BCCI) November 24, 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Innings Highlights
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi showed his early intent right from the very first over, smashing 3 sixes against UAE bowler Zahid Ali. He then continued the assault as India A's opening partnership gathered momentum.
Sooryavanshi continued the onslaught as India A completed the 50-run mark in just 5 overs, with the youngster contributing almost 95% of the runs. He then went on to complete his half-century in just 16 balls.
The biggest moment came when Sooryavanshi etched his name in the history books by completing his century in just 28 balls. His sensational innings included 14 sixes and 4 fours, at a strike rate of 375.86.
His 28-ball century became the fastest hundred in List A cricket history, surpassing the previous record held by Jake Fraser-McGurk.
Fastest Centuries in List A Cricket History
|
Rank
|
Player
|
Balls
|
Runs
|
Team
|
Opposition
|
1
|
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
|
28
|
|
India A
|
UAE
|
2
|
Jake Fraser-McGurk
|
29
|
125
|
South Australia
|
Tasmania
|
3
|
AB de Villiers
|
31
|
149
|
South Africa
|
West Indies
|
4
|
Sakibul Gani
|
32
|
128
|
Bihar
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
5
|
Ishan Kishan
|
33
|
125
|
Jharkhand
|
Karnataka
|
6
|
Anmolpreet Singh
|
35
|
115*
|
Punjab
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
7
|
Corey Anderson
|
36
|
131
|
New Zealand
|
West Indies
|
8
|
Graham Rose
|
36
|
110
|
Somerset
|
Devon
Also READ: Four Indians in the Top 7, Led by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi: Who Are the Top 10 Batters With the Fastest List A Centuries
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Stuns Cricketing World With 52-Ball Double Century in Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026: Check Fastest 200s, 150s and 100s in List A
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
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