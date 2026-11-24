Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Biography: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 14-year-old left-hand batter who has recently become the youngest batter in IPL history to crack the fastest 100 in just 35 balls.

In the 2026 U-19 World Cup final, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made headlines against England. On February 6, 2026, the 14-year-old scored a quick fifty from just 32 balls at the Harare Sports Club.

This strong performance comes after his match-winning 68 from 33 balls in the semi-final against Afghanistan, which helped India achieve the tournament’s highest successful run chase. He is now India’s top run-scorer in the competition.

Let’s know more about this left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler.

Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi? The Youngest Ever Centurion in Men's T20 cricket

Born on 27 March 2011, in Tajpur, Bihar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 14-year-old cricketer who started playing cricket at the age of four, when children just learn how to talk and walk properly.