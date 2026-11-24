Who is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi? Check Age, Parents, Cricketing Career, and Record (Updated)
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is the youngest batter who has etched his name in IPL history for eclipsing Yusuf Pathan in the list of the fastest 100 and positioned himself in the #2 rank, scoring 100 runs in just 35 balls. He is currently the centre of attention in the 2026 U19 World Cup final against England. As of February 6, 2026, the 14-year-old prodigy has lit up the Harare Sports Club, reaching an unbeaten 110 runs off 58 balls.
Key Points
- 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi hit the fastest IPL century in just 35 balls.
- He debuted for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in IPL 2025 after being signed for 1.1 Crore INR.
- Holds multiple "youngest" records in Indian cricket across various formats.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Biography: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 14-year-old left-hand batter who has recently become the youngest batter in IPL history to crack the fastest 100 in just 35 balls.
In the 2026 U-19 World Cup final, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made headlines against England. On February 6, 2026, the 14-year-old scored a quick fifty from just 32 balls at the Harare Sports Club.
This strong performance comes after his match-winning 68 from 33 balls in the semi-final against Afghanistan, which helped India achieve the tournament’s highest successful run chase. He is now India’s top run-scorer in the competition.
Let’s know more about this left-handed batter and slow left-arm orthodox bowler.
Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi? The Youngest Ever Centurion in Men's T20 cricket
Born on 27 March 2011, in Tajpur, Bihar, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is a 14-year-old cricketer who started playing cricket at the age of four, when children just learn how to talk and walk properly.
After that, he was initially coached by his father before he joined a cricket academy in Samastipur at the age of nine. Vaibhav played the Vinoo Mankad Trophy for Bihar's under-19 team when he was 12 years old.
He made his first-class debut for Bihar against Mumbai in January 2024, when he was merely 12 years and 284 days old. He is the youngest Indian List A debutant and the youngest to debut in the Indian Premier League.
Key Points
- Became the youngest cricketer to play in the Ranji Trophy for Bihar and the 4th youngest overall.
- At the time of his Ranji Trophy debut, he was the youngest player in the modern era, surpassing Yuvraj Singh's record.
- Sooryavanshi holds the overall record for the youngest Indian first-class debutant.
- In November 2024, he became the youngest T20 cricketer at 13 years and 241 days, debuting for Bihar against Rajasthan.
- In December 2024, he became the youngest Indian to play List A cricket at 13 years and 269 days for Bihar against Madhya Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
- In 2023, he represented the India B under-19 side, scoring 177 runs in six innings with two half-centuries in a quadrangular series.
- Made his debut for India under-19 in September 2024 against Australia under-19s.
- Scored the fastest century (in 58 balls) for India under-19 on his under-19 Test debut, finishing with 104 runs.
- His under-19 Test century was the second-fastest in under-19 international cricket.
- At the 2024 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup, he scored 76 off 46 balls against the UAE under-19s.
- Also scored 67 runs off 36 balls against Sri Lanka in the semi-final of the 2024 ACC Under-19 Asia Cup.
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Cricket Stats
Sanskaar 🙏💗 pic.twitter.com/gybySEUQDO— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 29, 2025
T20 Stats
|
Tournament
|
Team
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
High Score
|
100s
|
50s
|
4s
|
6s
|
IPL
|
RR
|
7
|
7
|
252
|
101
|
1
|
0
|
18
|
24
Career Stats
|
Format
|
Matches
|
Inns
|
Runs
|
HS
|
100s
|
50s
|
4s
|
6s
|
First-class
|
8
|
12
|
207
|
93
|
0
|
1
|
29
|
6
|
List A
|
8
|
8
|
353
|
190
|
1
|
1
|
37
|
23
|
T20s
|
18
|
18
|
701
|
144
|
3
|
1
|
53
|
62
Career Statistical Breakdown
Based on his recent career trajectory through 2024 and 2025, here is a breakdown of his performance metrics:
|
Category
|
Career Overview (2024-2025)
|
vs Australia U-19
|
vs England U-19
|
Matches
|
6
|
4
|
2
|
Innings
|
10
|
6
|
4
|
Total Runs
|
331
|
241
|
90
|
High Score
|
113
|
113
|
56
|
Average
|
33.10
|
40.16
|
22.50
|
Strike Rate
|
136.77
|
141.76
|
125.00
|
100s / 50s
|
2 / 1
|
2 / 0
|
0 / 1
|
Boundaries (4s/6s)
|
38 / 16
|
25 / 13
|
13 / 3
Note: Data reflects his career span leading into the 2026 World Cup final.
Youngest Player in International Cricket: Sooryavanshi’s Franchise Career
- In November 2024, at the age of 13, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player to secure an IPL contract, signing with the Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.1 crore.
- On April 19, 2025, at 14 years and 23 days old, he became the youngest player to debut in the IPL, playing for the Rajasthan Royals against the Lucknow Super Giants.
- He is the first IPL player born after the tournament's establishment in 2008.
- In his debut IPL match, he scored 34 runs off 20 balls, including a six on his very first delivery.
- On April 28, 2025, at the age of 14 years and 32 days, Sooryavanshi became the youngest player in IPL history to score a century, achieving this against the Gujarat Titans.
- His century was also the second-fastest in IPL history and the fastest by an Indian player (35 balls).
- He holds the record for the youngest player to score a half-century in the IPL.
- He is the youngest player to achieve a score of 50 or more in all forms of T20 cricket.
- He holds the record for the most sixes hit by an Indian player in an IPL innings (11), a record he shares with Murali Vijay.
- He also holds the record for the fastest century by an Indian player in the IPL (35 balls).
How Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Performed in the 2026 U19 World Cup?
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi delivered a record-breaking performance in the 2026 U19 World Cup final against England. As of February 6, 2026, the 14-year-old left-hander has smashed an unbeaten 175 off 80 balls with 15 sixes and 15 fours.
He has officially hit the most sixes in a single U19 World Cup campaign. This follows his blistering 68 in the semi-final against Afghanistan and solidifies his position as India’s leading run-scorer in the tournament with over 300 runs.
What are his Major Cricketing Achievements Recently?
Beyond the World Cup, Sooryavanshi has had a historic year. In late 2025, he became the youngest player to score a century in List A cricket (190 runs) and the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He also made history as the youngest debutant and centurion in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals.
For these unprecedented feats, including breaking records previously held by icons like AB de Villiers, he was recently honored with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar by the President of India.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Harshita Singh is an education and general knowledge journalist with over 5 years of experience in educational writing. Specializing in US affairs and GK, Harshita has a track record of breaking down intricate geopolitical and historical subjects into clear, digestible insights for learners. Her strong background in text analysis, coupled with a Bachelor of Arts (Hons) in English from the University of Delhi, helps her produce authoritative, thoroughly researched content that empowers readers to engage confidently with global current affairs. For inquiries or academic insights, you can reach out to her directly at harshita.singh@jagrannewmedia.com.