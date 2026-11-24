The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) is expected to release the admit card for the Graduate School (GS) 2027 national-level entrance examination soon. Candidates who have registered for the examination, scheduled to be held on December 13, 2026 (Sunday), will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, tifr.res.in⁠.

The TIFR GS 2027 examination will be conducted across 57 cities in two sessions. Classes for the selected candidates are scheduled to commence on August 1, 2027.

TIFR GS Admit Card 2027: Official Release Date

According to the official TIFR website, the admit card for the GS 2027 examination was scheduled to be released by mid-November 2026. However, the TIFR institute later posted an update on the admit card:

"The hall ticket has been delayed by a few days due to a technical issue. You will receive an email notification as soon as the hall ticket is available for download," the notice read.