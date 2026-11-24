TIFR GS 2027 Admit Card: Hall Ticket Releasing Soon, Check Official Release Date, Direct Link
The TIFR GS 2027 admit card will be released on the official website tifr.res.in. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 13, 2026. Check the official release date and direct link to download the admit card.
The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) is expected to release the admit card for the Graduate School (GS) 2027 national-level entrance examination soon. Candidates who have registered for the examination, scheduled to be held on December 13, 2026 (Sunday), will be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, tifr.res.in.
The TIFR GS 2027 examination will be conducted across 57 cities in two sessions. Classes for the selected candidates are scheduled to commence on August 1, 2027.
TIFR GS Admit Card 2027: Official Release Date
According to the official TIFR website, the admit card for the GS 2027 examination was scheduled to be released by mid-November 2026. However, the TIFR institute later posted an update on the admit card:
"The hall ticket has been delayed by a few days due to a technical issue. You will receive an email notification as soon as the hall ticket is available for download," the notice read.
TIFR GS Admit Card 2027: Direct Download Link
The TIFR GS 2027 admit card download link will be activated on the official website once the hall tickets are released. Candidates will be able to access their admit cards through the link provided below.
TIFR GS 2027 Admit Card Direct Download Link – 'Click Here'
TIFR GS 2027 Examination Schedule
The TIFR GS 2027 entrance examination will be conducted on December 13, 2026 (Sunday), in two sessions – morning and afternoon.
The morning session will include Science Education from 9 am to 12 noon and Mathematics (PhD at CAM) from 9 am to 11 am.
The afternoon session will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. It will include Physics, Chemistry, Computer Science and Learning, Information and Data Sciences, Biology (JGEEBILS), and Mathematics (all other programmes).
TIFR GS 2027 Exam Pattern
The TIFR GS 2027 examination will be conducted as a computer-based screening test. The question pattern and marking scheme may vary depending on the subject.
For the Physics screening test, Section A will have 25 questions and Section B will contain 15 questions. Each correct answer in Section A will carry three marks, while one mark will be deducted for every incorrect response. In Section B, each correct answer will carry five marks, with no negative marking.
Candidates who qualify in the screening test may be shortlisted for further admission stages, including written examinations and interviews, depending on the subject and programme.
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.