BHEL Artisan Exam Date 2026 Out: Check Exam Schedule and Admit Card Date at careers.bhel.in
BHEL Artisan Exam Date 2026 is out for 660 Grade-IV posts. The Computer-Based Exam will be held on December 11, 2026. Check the admit card and exam city slip download date in the article below.
Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has officially announced the exam schedule for the Artisan Grade-IV Recruitment 2026 under the advertisement number 01/2026. As per the official notice on the official website, the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will be conducted across India on Friday, December 11, 2026, in a single morning shift from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Registered candidates can check their advance exam city intimation slip by December 2, 2026, while the provisional BHEL Artisan Admit Card 2026 will be released on the official recruitment website at careers.bhel.in by December 9, 2026.
The recruitment drive aims to fill 660 Artisan Grade-IV vacancies across seven ITI trades: Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, and Foundryman, which will be spread over nine BHEL manufacturing units.
BHEL Artisan Exam Date 2026 Key Highlights
Given below are the BHEL Artisan Exam Date 2026 key highlights for the candidates to know:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Body
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Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)
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Advertisement Number
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Artisan Grade-IV (01/2026)
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Total Vacancies
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660 Posts across 9 manufacturing Units
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City Intimation Slip Release Date
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December 2, 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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By December 9, 2026
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CBE Exam Date
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December 11, 2026
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Exam Shift Timings
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9:00 AM to 10:30 AM
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Gate Closing Time
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8:30 AM
Candidates must note that the entry gate at exam centres will close strictly at 8:30 AM, 30 minutes before the start of the 90-minute test. No latecomers will be permitted inside under any circumstances.
Also check, BHEL Artisan Syllabus 2026: Check Exam Pattern & Trade-Wise Important Topics Here
BHEL Artisan CBE Exam Pattern and Selection Process 2026
The selection process comprises two stages, which are a Computer-Based Exam followed by a qualifying Skill Test and Document Verification (DV). The CBE paper will include 120 objective multiple-choice questions carrying 120 marks across three sections:-
- Trade-Related Questions:- 70 Questions
- Engineering/Calcuations:- 30 Questions
- Reasoning Ability:- 20 questions
Once the admit card link is activated on December 9, 2026, candidates can download their admit cards from the official website, that is careers.bhel.in, by logging in with their Application Number and Date of Birth.
Also check, Gujarat Police Recruitment 2026: Lokrakshak Vacancies Increased to 12,752; 241 PSI Posts Announced
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.