Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has officially announced the exam schedule for the Artisan Grade-IV Recruitment 2026 under the advertisement number 01/2026. As per the official notice on the official website, the Computer-Based Examination (CBE) will be conducted across India on Friday, December 11, 2026, in a single morning shift from 9:00 AM to 10:30 AM. Registered candidates can check their advance exam city intimation slip by December 2, 2026, while the provisional BHEL Artisan Admit Card 2026 will be released on the official recruitment website at careers.bhel.in by December 9, 2026.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 660 Artisan Grade-IV vacancies across seven ITI trades: Fitter, Welder, Turner, Machinist, Electrician, Electronics Mechanic, and Foundryman, which will be spread over nine BHEL manufacturing units.