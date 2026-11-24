JioStar Layoff 2026: It is one of India's biggest entertainment companies under Reliance Holdings. The company is now moving towards restructuring, and according to reports, it is also preparing to lay off its employees. The reports suggest that it is going to affect around 150 employees this week, as the fresh round of restructuring hits. The restructuring is not because of any constraint, but because of its merger with Viacom18 and Star India. The company is looking to streamline operations and control costs. While mergers create bigger businesses, they can also bring overlapping roles that need reshuffling. JioStar has confirmed the restructuring, and according to industry sources, the final number of affected employees could be a bit higher. JioStar Layoffs 2026 To Affect Around 150 Employees

1. Around 150 Employees to Be Affected: According to an exclusive Exchange4Media report dated November 24, JioStar is preparing to lay off approximately 150 employees this week. 2. Fresh Restructuring Drive: The workforce reduction is part of the company's ongoing restructuring and portfolio-rebalancing exercise. 3. Multiple Departments Impacted: The layoffs are expected to affect employees across marketing, production, studios and other operational functions. 4. Final Count Could Be Higher: Industry sources suggest that the actual number of affected employees could exceed the initial estimate of 150. 5. No Official Headcount Confirmation: While JioStar has acknowledged that restructuring is underway, it has not disclosed the exact number of employees who will be affected. What Severance Package Will JioStar Offer Employees?