Netflix Layoffs 2026: Over 1,000 Jobs Under Threat; Will Indian Employees Be Affected? Check The Departments And Reasons Behind The Job Cut

Netflix Layoff: In another episode of big layoff news, we have Netflix updates today. It is not only the tech giants, but now Netflix is in line.

According to reports, Netflix is cutting off approximately 6% of its global workforce. This will affect around 1,000 employees in its biggest layoff round since 2022.

This move comes as the streaming platform giant is evaluating its spending amid the changing scenario of viewer habits. As competition gets tougher between streaming platforms, Netflix calls for a restructuring to keep itself intact.

Netflix cuts about 6% of jobs in biggest layoff since 2022 https://t.co/2WUtmhNbDM https://t.co/2WUtmhNbDM — Reuters (@Reuters) October 14, 2026

Despite reporting strong quarterly profits, Netflix faces a familiar business challenge. The challenge is how to keep audiences hooked when YouTube and TikTok are competing for their screen time. As we all know, people these days prefer short-duration content rather than three-hour-long movies.