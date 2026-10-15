Netflix Layoffs 2026: Over 1,000 Jobs Under Threat; Will Indian Employees Be Affected? Check The Departments And Reasons Behind The Job Cut
Netflix is reportedly cutting around 1,000 jobs amid rising competition and changing viewer habits. Explore the main reasons behind the layoffs, affected departments, reported executive exits, and whether employees in India could be impacted by the global restructuring.
Netflix Layoff: In another episode of big layoff news, we have Netflix updates today. It is not only the tech giants, but now Netflix is in line.
According to reports, Netflix is cutting off approximately 6% of its global workforce. This will affect around 1,000 employees in its biggest layoff round since 2022.
This move comes as the streaming platform giant is evaluating its spending amid the changing scenario of viewer habits. As competition gets tougher between streaming platforms, Netflix calls for a restructuring to keep itself intact.
Netflix cuts about 6% of jobs in biggest layoff since 2022 https://t.co/2WUtmhNbDM https://t.co/2WUtmhNbDM— Reuters (@Reuters) October 14, 2026
Despite reporting strong quarterly profits, Netflix faces a familiar business challenge. The challenge is how to keep audiences hooked when YouTube and TikTok are competing for their screen time. As we all know, people these days prefer short-duration content rather than three-hour-long movies.
The restructuring is expected to affect corporate and entertainment divisions. The company is shifting resources towards live programming, gaming and artificial intelligence, signalling that even a streaming giant must regularly rethink its next big act.
Also Read: Amazon Layoffs 2026: Why Amazon Is Cutting Corporate Jobs And Hiring AI Talent? Around 1,000 Jobs Cut Across India, US And UK
Netflix Layoffs 2026: List of Departments and Positions Affected
Although Netflix has not disclosed a complete list of employees affected by the layoffs. Few media reports indicate that product, technology, legal, HR and entertainment divisions have been impacted.
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Department
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Reported affected positions / executives
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Product
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Product team employees
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Technology
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Technology and engineering team employees
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Legal
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Legal department employees
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Human Resources (HR)
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HR team employees
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Film Division
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Doug Belgrad -Vice President of Film
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Television
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Carolina Garcia -Director of Original Series; Lisa Lang McMullen -Director of Overall Deals and Series; James Oh -Director of Drama Series; Andrew McQuinn -Director of Original Series
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Animation and TV Management
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Jason Pan -Manager of Original Series; Aaron Davidson -Manager of Adult Animation Comedy; Dan Evans -Manager of Original Animation
What Is The Main Reason Behind The Netflix Layoff?
Netflix’s layoffs are showing us the data of how the user viewership span is changing every day. Where tech giants are under AI pressure, the streaming platforms are under viewership pressure. These layoffs are under pressure to sustain audience engagement, manage spending and compete in the rapidly changing streaming market.
Despite strong quarterly profits, the company is reassessing its workforce and investment priorities.
This strategy focuses on improving efficiency and aims to direct resources towards growth opportunities, including advertising, live programming, gaming and artificial intelligence.
5 Main Reasons for Netflix Layoffs
- Slowing Audience Engagement and Growth
- Growing Competition From YouTube and TikTok
- Financial Pressure Despite Strong Profits
- Failed Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition Bid
- Resource Reallocation Towards High-Impact Areas
Also Read: Oracle Layoff 2026: What Was In The '6 AM Email'? Thousands Hit By Job Cuts; India To Face The Next Wave
Netflix Layoffs 2026: Are Indian Employees Affected?
Netflix’s global layoffs may also affect employees in India, as the workforce reductions extend across the company. However, Netflix has not released a country-specific breakdown confirming how many jobs have been cut in its Indian offices. The exact impact on Indian employees remains unclear.
Disclaimer: This article is intended for educational and informational purposes only. It draws on information reported by Reuters and other media sources. The details presented are based on available reports and may change as further information becomes available.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Aishwarya Samant is a journalist with over 4 years of experience navigating the fast-paced corporate media landscape. She specializes in decoding business news, world economy, personal finance, and stock market trends, often adding a subtle touch of political perspective to keep things interesting.
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