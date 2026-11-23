The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC CHSL Tier 1 City Intimation Slip 2026 today, November 23, 2026, on its official website, i.e., ssc.gov.in. Originally, the awaited date for the release of the city slip was November 22, 2026; the exam city slip link will likely be activated shortly for the candidates who have registered for the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Exam 2026. The Tier 1 Computer-Based Test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted across various exam centres in India from November 30 to December 31, 2026, to fill the 2436 tentative vacancies across Lower Division Clerk (LDC), Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), and Data Entry Operator (DEO) Posts.

SSC CHSL City Slip 2026 Key Highlights

Given below are some of the important key highlights of the SSC CHSL City intimation slip 2026, which is expected to be released today:-

Particulars Details Conducting Body Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Posts Covered LDC, JSA, DEO, and DEO Grade ‘A’ Total Number of Vacancies 2536 (Tentative) City Slip Release Date Expected Today (November 23, 2026) Tier 1 Admit Card Release Date Expected to be released 2- 3 days before the exam date Exam Date November 30 to December 31, 2026.

Candidates should note that the city intimation slip is an advance travel planning document which includes information about the allotted exam city, state, and scheduled exam date and shift timings. It does not guarantee any entry pass for the exam centre. The admit card, which will be issued 2-3 days before the exam, will have details like the exact exam address, exam date, shift timings, etc.

Also check, SSC CHSL Syllabus 2026: Check Tier 1 & Tier 2 Exam Pattern & Download Subject-Wise Syllabus PDF Here

How to Download SSC CHSL Tier 1 City Intimation Slip 2026 Online?

Once the Commission activates the online link for the SSC CHSL Tier 1 city intimation slip, use the following steps:-

Go to the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in

Click on the Login or Register button in the homepage.

Enter the registration number (username), password, and the displayed security captcha code to sign in.

Look for the Combined Higher Secondary (10 + 2) Level Exam 2026 tab on the candidate dashboard.

Click on the Check City Intimation Slip link to check the allotted exam city and date, and then save a copy for reference.

Also check, SSC CHSL Salary 2026: Check In-Hand Salary, Pay Scale, Allowances and Career Growth