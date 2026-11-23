The ISC Class 11 Physics exam 2026-27 carries 100 marks, including 70 marks for the theory paper and 30 marks for practical assessment. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed a three-hour duration for the theory exam. The practical component includes a 15 mark practical examination, 10 marks for project work and 5 marks for the practical file. Students appearing for the upcoming final exam should familiarise themselves with the paper structure and unit-wise weightage before beginning their preparation. Understanding how marks are distributed across the syllabus can help candidates prioritise topics, allocate revision time and prepare for both theoretical and experimental assessments. Check the complete ISC Class 11 Physics exam pattern, marking scheme and marks distribution in this article below.

ISC Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview The Physics assessment for ISC Class 11 is divided into two main papers: Theory and Practical. While the theory paper evaluates students' understanding of concepts, numerical applications and fundamental principles, the practical assessment focuses on experimental skills and project-based learning. Candidates can check the exam structure in the table below. Examination Component Duration Maximum Marks Paper I: Theory 3 hours 70 Paper II: Practical 3 hours 15 Project Work As prescribed 10 Practical File — 5 Total 100 ISC Class 11 Physics Theory Paper: Unit-Wise Marks Distribution The ISC Class 11 Physics theory paper carries 70 marks and covers 10 units. CISCE has divided the syllabus into four groups for marks distribution. The weightage varies across these groups, with the first three units carrying the highest combined allocation of 23 marks. The complete unit-wise marks distribution is provided below.The first group of units carries 23 marks,

S. No. Units Marks 1. Physical World and Measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion 23 2. Work, Energy and Power, Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body, Gravitation 17 3. Properties of Bulk Matter, Heat and Thermodynamics, Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases 20 4. Oscillations and Waves 10 Total 70 ISC Class 11 Physics Practical Exam Pattern 2026-27 Practical assessment carries 30 marks in the overall Physics examination. It is divided into three components: the practical examination, project work and practical file. The assessment structure is as follows: Practical Component Marks Practical Examination 15 Project Work 10 Practical File 5 Total 30 Important Topics to Prepare for ISC Class 11 Physics 2026-27

The ISC Class 11 Physics syllabus includes topics from mechanics, thermodynamics, properties of matter and waves. Students should build a clear understanding of fundamental concepts before moving on to numerical problems and more complex applications. The 10 units prescribed for the examination are: Physical World and Measurement Kinematics Laws of Motion Work, Energy and Power Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body Gravitation Properties of Bulk Matter Heat and Thermodynamics Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases Oscillations and Waves Candidates should cover the prescribed topics from every unit and regularly revise formulas, derivations, definitions and numerical applications. Practising experiments alongside theoretical preparation can also help students become familiar with the practical assessment requirements.

Preparation Tips for ISC Class 11 Physics Examination Physics requires a combination of conceptual understanding, mathematical accuracy and regular practice. Students can follow these preparation strategies to manage the syllabus effectively: Understand fundamental concepts: Study the basic principles and laws before attempting complex numerical questions.

Study the basic principles and laws before attempting complex numerical questions. Practise numerical problems: Solve questions regularly to improve calculation skills and understand how formulas are applied.

Solve questions regularly to improve calculation skills and understand how formulas are applied. Revise important derivations: Learn the reasoning behind each derivation instead of relying entirely on memorisation.

Learn the reasoning behind each derivation instead of relying entirely on memorisation. Maintain a formula notebook: Record important equations, physical quantities, SI units and related concepts for quick revision.

Record important equations, physical quantities, SI units and related concepts for quick revision. Follow the unit-wise weightage: Use the prescribed marks distribution to organise study time while ensuring that all units are covered.

Use the prescribed marks distribution to organise study time while ensuring that all units are covered. Give equal attention to practicals: Practise laboratory experiments, understand procedures and maintain the practical file as instructed by the school.

Practise laboratory experiments, understand procedures and maintain the practical file as instructed by the school. Complete project work on time: Select a suitable topic and follow the prescribed guidelines for preparing and submitting the project.