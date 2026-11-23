ISC Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Marking Scheme, Paper Structure and Marks Distribution
Check the ISC Class 11 Physics exam pattern 2026-27, including the 70-mark theory paper, practical assessment, project work and unit-wise weightage.
The ISC Class 11 Physics exam 2026-27 carries 100 marks, including 70 marks for the theory paper and 30 marks for practical assessment. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has prescribed a three-hour duration for the theory exam. The practical component includes a 15 mark practical examination, 10 marks for project work and 5 marks for the practical file.
Students appearing for the upcoming final exam should familiarise themselves with the paper structure and unit-wise weightage before beginning their preparation. Understanding how marks are distributed across the syllabus can help candidates prioritise topics, allocate revision time and prepare for both theoretical and experimental assessments. Check the complete ISC Class 11 Physics exam pattern, marking scheme and marks distribution in this article below.
ISC Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27: Overview
The Physics assessment for ISC Class 11 is divided into two main papers: Theory and Practical. While the theory paper evaluates students' understanding of concepts, numerical applications and fundamental principles, the practical assessment focuses on experimental skills and project-based learning. Candidates can check the exam structure in the table below.
|
Examination Component
|
Duration
|
Maximum Marks
|
Paper I: Theory
|
3 hours
|
70
|
Paper II: Practical
|
3 hours
|
15
|
Project Work
|
As prescribed
|
10
|
Practical File
|
—
|
5
|
Total
|
100
ISC Class 11 Physics Theory Paper: Unit-Wise Marks Distribution
The ISC Class 11 Physics theory paper carries 70 marks and covers 10 units. CISCE has divided the syllabus into four groups for marks distribution. The weightage varies across these groups, with the first three units carrying the highest combined allocation of 23 marks. The complete unit-wise marks distribution is provided below.The first group of units carries 23 marks,
|
S. No.
|
Units
|
Marks
|
1.
|
Physical World and Measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion
|
23
|
2.
|
Work, Energy and Power, Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body, Gravitation
|
17
|
3.
|
Properties of Bulk Matter, Heat and Thermodynamics, Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases
|
20
|
4.
|
Oscillations and Waves
|
10
|
Total
|
70
ISC Class 11 Physics Practical Exam Pattern 2026-27
Practical assessment carries 30 marks in the overall Physics examination. It is divided into three components: the practical examination, project work and practical file. The assessment structure is as follows:
|
Practical Component
|
Marks
|
Practical Examination
|
15
|
Project Work
|
10
|
Practical File
|
5
|
Total
|
30
Important Topics to Prepare for ISC Class 11 Physics 2026-27
The ISC Class 11 Physics syllabus includes topics from mechanics, thermodynamics, properties of matter and waves. Students should build a clear understanding of fundamental concepts before moving on to numerical problems and more complex applications. The 10 units prescribed for the examination are:
- Physical World and Measurement
- Kinematics
- Laws of Motion
- Work, Energy and Power
- Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
- Gravitation
- Properties of Bulk Matter
- Heat and Thermodynamics
- Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases
- Oscillations and Waves
Candidates should cover the prescribed topics from every unit and regularly revise formulas, derivations, definitions and numerical applications. Practising experiments alongside theoretical preparation can also help students become familiar with the practical assessment requirements.
Preparation Tips for ISC Class 11 Physics Examination
Physics requires a combination of conceptual understanding, mathematical accuracy and regular practice. Students can follow these preparation strategies to manage the syllabus effectively:
- Understand fundamental concepts: Study the basic principles and laws before attempting complex numerical questions.
- Practise numerical problems: Solve questions regularly to improve calculation skills and understand how formulas are applied.
- Revise important derivations: Learn the reasoning behind each derivation instead of relying entirely on memorisation.
- Maintain a formula notebook: Record important equations, physical quantities, SI units and related concepts for quick revision.
- Follow the unit-wise weightage: Use the prescribed marks distribution to organise study time while ensuring that all units are covered.
- Give equal attention to practicals: Practise laboratory experiments, understand procedures and maintain the practical file as instructed by the school.
- Complete project work on time: Select a suitable topic and follow the prescribed guidelines for preparing and submitting the project.
Where to Download the ISC Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27?
Students can access the official Physics syllabus through the website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations. The document provides the prescribed units, theory marks distribution and practical assessment details. To check the syllabus, follow these steps:
- Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org
- Navigate to the publications or regulations and syllabuses section.
- Look for the ISC Physics syllabus applicable to the 2026-27 academic session.
- Open the Class XI section to check the prescribed units and assessment structure.
- Download the PDF for future reference.
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