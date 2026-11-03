ISC Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF, Check All Chapters, Key Topics and Marks Distribution
Check the complete ICSE Class 11 Physics syllabus 2026-27, including all 10 units, important topics, theory and practical marks, project work and exam pattern.
The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) includes Physics as an important subject in the ISC Class 11 curriculum. The subject helps students understand how things work in the world around them, from the movement of objects to heat, sound, gravity and energy.
The ISC Class 11 Physics syllabus is divided into 10 major units. It covers basic concepts of Physics as well as topics that require mathematical calculations, diagrams and numerical problems. Students also have to complete practical experiments and project work during the academic year.
According to the CISCE syllabus, the subject carries a total of 100 marks, including theory, practical examinations, project work and the practical file. Here is a detailed look at the syllabus and its examination pattern.
Also read: ISC Class 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF for Board Exam
ISC Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27
Before checking the chapter-wise topics, students should understand how marks are divided in the Physics examination.
|Examination Component
|Duration
|Marks Allotted
|Theory Examination
|3 hours
|70
|Practical Examination
|3 hours
|15
|Project Work
|—
|10
|Practical File
|—
|5
|Total
|100
The theory paper carries the highest weightage, with 70 marks. The practical examination carries 15 marks, while project work and the practical file carry 10 and 5 marks, respectively.
ISC Class 11 Physics Chapter-Wise Marks Distribution
The theory syllabus contains 10 units. CISCE has divided the 70 marks among four groups of units.
|Unit Group
|Chapters Covered
|Marks Allotted
|Group 1
|Physical World and Measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion
|23
|Group 2
|Work, Energy and Power, Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body, Gravitation
|17
|Group 3
|Properties of Bulk Matter, Heat and Thermodynamics, Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases
|20
|Group 4
|Oscillations and Waves
|10
|Total
|10 Units
|70
These marks are given for groups of chapters, not separately for every individual chapter. Students should prepare all the topics rather than depend only on the weightage.
Detailed ISC Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27
Here is a simple explanation of all 10 units and the important topics students need to study.
1. Physical World and Measurement
This unit introduces students to the basic concepts of Physics and the importance of measurement in scientific studies.
Important topics include:
|Core Concept Category
|Important Topics
|Systems of Units
|Units and systems of measurement Fundamental and derived units SI units and their symbols
|Measurement & Errors
|Measurement of length, mass, and time Errors in measurement Significant figures
|Dimensions & Analysis
|Dimensional formulae Dimensional analysis and its applications
Students will learn how scientists measure different physical quantities and check whether mathematical formulas are correct.
2. Kinematics
Kinematics deals with the motion of objects without studying the forces responsible for that motion.
Important topics include:
|Core Sub-Topic
|Important Covered Topics
|Motion in a Straight Line
|Distance and displacement Speed and velocity Acceleration Position-time and velocity-time graphs Motion under gravity
|Motion in a Plane & Vectors
|Motion in a plane Scalars and vectors
|Two-Dimensional Motion
|Projectile motion Uniform circular motion
For example, the movement of a ball thrown into the air can be understood through projectile motion.
3. Laws of Motion
This unit explains why objects move, stop or change their direction. Students learn about Newton's three laws of motion and their applications.
Important topics include:
|Core Sub-Topic
|Important Covered Topics
|Laws, Force & Momentum
|Newton's three laws of motion Force and inertia Momentum and impulse Conservation of linear momentum Equilibrium of forces
|Friction
|Static and kinetic friction Rolling friction
|Dynamics of Circular Motion
|Centripetal force Circular motion and banking of roads
Students will also solve numerical questions based on force, acceleration, friction and momentum.
4. Work, Energy and Power
This chapter explains the relationship between work, energy and power. It helps students understand how energy is used and transferred from one form to another.
Important topics include:
|Core Sub-Topic
|Important Covered Topics
|Work & Power
|Work done by constant and variable forces
Power
|Energy & Theorems
|Kinetic energy and potential energy
Work-energy theorem
Conservation of mechanical energy
Conservative and non-conservative forces
|Collisions
|Elastic and inelastic collisions
5. Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body
This unit focuses on the movement of groups of objects and solid bodies. Students learn how objects rotate and how forces affect their movement.
Important topics include:
|Core Sub-Topic
|Important Covered Topics
|Center of Mass & Balance
|Centre of mass
Centre of gravity
Equilibrium of rigid bodies
|Rotational Dynamics
|Rotational motion
Torque or turning effect of force
Angular momentum
Conservation of angular momentum
|Moment of Inertia
|Moment of inertia
Radius of gyration
Parallel and perpendicular axes theorems
6. Gravitation
Gravitation explains the force that attracts objects towards each other. Students learn about the Earth's gravity and the movement of planets and satellites.
Important topics include:
|Core Sub-Topic
|Important Covered Topics
|Gravitational Laws & Fields
|Kepler's laws of planetary motion Newton's universal law of gravitation Acceleration due to gravity Variation of gravity with height and depth
|Potential & Energy
|Gravitational potential and potential energy
|Satellite Motion & Dynamics
|Escape velocity Orbital velocity Geostationary satellites Weightlessness
7. Properties of Bulk Matter
This unit explains how solid and liquid materials behave under different conditions. It covers the properties of solids and fluids.
Important topics include:
|Core Sub-Topic
|Important Covered Topics
|Elastic Properties of Matter
|Elasticity and Hooke's law Stress and strain Young's modulus Bulk modulus and shear modulus
|Fluid Statics
|Pressure in fluids Pascal's law Archimedes' principle
|Fluid Dynamics
|Viscosity Bernoulli's theorem Streamline and turbulent flow
|Surface Properties
|Surface tension
8. Heat and Thermodynamics
This unit deals with heat, temperature and the way heat moves from one place to another.
Important topics include:
|Core Sub-Topic
|Important Covered Topics
|Thermal Properties of Matter
|Temperature and heat
Thermal expansion
Specific heat capacity
Calorimetry
Change of state and latent heat
|Heat Transfer
|Conduction, convection, and radiation
Thermal conductivity
|Thermodynamics & Heat Engines
|Laws of thermodynamics
Isothermal and adiabatic processes
Heat engines and Carnot's cycle
9. Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases
This chapter explains how gases behave and how their tiny molecules move. Students learn how temperature, pressure and volume are related.
Important topics include:
|Core Sub-Topic
|Important Covered Topics
|Gas Laws & Equations
|Equation of state of a perfect gas Avogadro's number
|Kinetic Theory & Pressure
|Kinetic theory of gases Pressure of gases Root mean square (RMS) speed
|Molecular Dynamics & Energy
|Degrees of freedom Law of equipartition of energy Specific heat capacity of gases Mean free path
10. Oscillations and Waves
The final unit explains repeated movements and the transfer of energy through waves.
Important topics include:
|Core Sub-Topic
|Important Covered Topics
|Oscillations & SHM
|Periodic motionSimple harmonic motion (SHM) Time period and frequency Amplitude and phase
|Oscillatory Systems
|Oscillations of a spring Simple pendulum
|Wave Mechanics
|Transverse and longitudinal waves Wave motion and wave speed
|Acoustics & Sound Waves
|Standing waves Organ pipes and strings Beats and harmonics
How Should Students Prepare for ISC Class 11 Physics?
Students should first understand the basic concepts of each chapter before moving towards difficult numerical questions. Regular practice is important because several topics involve mathematical calculations and the use of formulas.
They should also pay attention to diagrams, graphs, definitions and derivations. Practical experiments should not be ignored, as they form an important part of the overall assessment.
Students are advised to maintain their practical files throughout the academic year and complete the assigned project work on time. They should also revise important formulas regularly and solve questions based on different topics.
Where to Check the Official Syllabus?
Students can visit the official CISCE website to check the prescribed Physics syllabus and download the subject PDF.
- Official website: CISCE official website
- Direct syllabus PDF: ISC Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27
Read more:
ISC Class 11 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27
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