ISC Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27: Download PDF, Check All Chapters, Key Topics and Marks Distribution

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) includes Physics as an important subject in the ISC Class 11 curriculum. The subject helps students understand how things work in the world around them, from the movement of objects to heat, sound, gravity and energy. The ISC Class 11 Physics syllabus is divided into 10 major units. It covers basic concepts of Physics as well as topics that require mathematical calculations, diagrams and numerical problems. Students also have to complete practical experiments and project work during the academic year. According to the CISCE syllabus, the subject carries a total of 100 marks, including theory, practical examinations, project work and the practical file. Here is a detailed look at the syllabus and its examination pattern. Also read: ISC Class 11 Subject-Wise Syllabus 2026-27: Download Free PDF for Board Exam

ISC Class 11 Physics Exam Pattern 2026-27 Before checking the chapter-wise topics, students should understand how marks are divided in the Physics examination. Examination Component Duration Marks Allotted Theory Examination 3 hours 70 Practical Examination 3 hours 15 Project Work — 10 Practical File — 5 Total 100 The theory paper carries the highest weightage, with 70 marks. The practical examination carries 15 marks, while project work and the practical file carry 10 and 5 marks, respectively. ISC Class 11 Physics Chapter-Wise Marks Distribution The theory syllabus contains 10 units. CISCE has divided the 70 marks among four groups of units. Unit Group Chapters Covered Marks Allotted Group 1 Physical World and Measurement, Kinematics, Laws of Motion 23 Group 2 Work, Energy and Power, Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body, Gravitation 17 Group 3 Properties of Bulk Matter, Heat and Thermodynamics, Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases 20 Group 4 Oscillations and Waves 10 Total 10 Units 70

These marks are given for groups of chapters, not separately for every individual chapter. Students should prepare all the topics rather than depend only on the weightage. Detailed ISC Class 11 Physics Syllabus 2026-27 Here is a simple explanation of all 10 units and the important topics students need to study. 1. Physical World and Measurement This unit introduces students to the basic concepts of Physics and the importance of measurement in scientific studies. Important topics include: Core Concept Category Important Topics Systems of Units Units and systems of measurement Fundamental and derived units SI units and their symbols Measurement & Errors Measurement of length, mass, and time Errors in measurement Significant figures Dimensions & Analysis Dimensional formulae Dimensional analysis and its applications

Students will learn how scientists measure different physical quantities and check whether mathematical formulas are correct. 2. Kinematics Kinematics deals with the motion of objects without studying the forces responsible for that motion. Important topics include: Core Sub-Topic Important Covered Topics Motion in a Straight Line Distance and displacement Speed and velocity Acceleration Position-time and velocity-time graphs Motion under gravity Motion in a Plane & Vectors Motion in a plane Scalars and vectors Two-Dimensional Motion Projectile motion Uniform circular motion For example, the movement of a ball thrown into the air can be understood through projectile motion. 3. Laws of Motion This unit explains why objects move, stop or change their direction. Students learn about Newton's three laws of motion and their applications.

Important topics include: Core Sub-Topic Important Covered Topics Laws, Force & Momentum Newton's three laws of motion Force and inertia Momentum and impulse Conservation of linear momentum Equilibrium of forces Friction Static and kinetic friction Rolling friction Dynamics of Circular Motion Centripetal force Circular motion and banking of roads Students will also solve numerical questions based on force, acceleration, friction and momentum. 4. Work, Energy and Power This chapter explains the relationship between work, energy and power. It helps students understand how energy is used and transferred from one form to another. Important topics include: Core Sub-Topic Important Covered Topics Work & Power Work done by constant and variable forces

Power Energy & Theorems Kinetic energy and potential energy

Work-energy theorem

Conservation of mechanical energy

Conservative and non-conservative forces Collisions Elastic and inelastic collisions

5. Motion of System of Particles and Rigid Body This unit focuses on the movement of groups of objects and solid bodies. Students learn how objects rotate and how forces affect their movement. Important topics include: Core Sub-Topic Important Covered Topics Center of Mass & Balance Centre of mass

Centre of gravity

Equilibrium of rigid bodies Rotational Dynamics Rotational motion

Torque or turning effect of force

Angular momentum

Conservation of angular momentum Moment of Inertia Moment of inertia

Radius of gyration

Parallel and perpendicular axes theorems 6. Gravitation Gravitation explains the force that attracts objects towards each other. Students learn about the Earth's gravity and the movement of planets and satellites. Important topics include: Core Sub-Topic Important Covered Topics Gravitational Laws & Fields Kepler's laws of planetary motion Newton's universal law of gravitation Acceleration due to gravity Variation of gravity with height and depth Potential & Energy Gravitational potential and potential energy Satellite Motion & Dynamics Escape velocity Orbital velocity Geostationary satellites Weightlessness

7. Properties of Bulk Matter This unit explains how solid and liquid materials behave under different conditions. It covers the properties of solids and fluids. Important topics include: Core Sub-Topic Important Covered Topics Elastic Properties of Matter Elasticity and Hooke's law Stress and strain Young's modulus Bulk modulus and shear modulus Fluid Statics Pressure in fluids Pascal's law Archimedes' principle Fluid Dynamics Viscosity Bernoulli's theorem Streamline and turbulent flow Surface Properties Surface tension 8. Heat and Thermodynamics This unit deals with heat, temperature and the way heat moves from one place to another. Important topics include: Core Sub-Topic Important Covered Topics Thermal Properties of Matter Temperature and heat

Thermal expansion

Specific heat capacity

Calorimetry

Change of state and latent heat Heat Transfer Conduction, convection, and radiation

Thermal conductivity Thermodynamics & Heat Engines Laws of thermodynamics

Isothermal and adiabatic processes

Heat engines and Carnot's cycle

9. Behaviour of Perfect Gases and Kinetic Theory of Gases This chapter explains how gases behave and how their tiny molecules move. Students learn how temperature, pressure and volume are related. Important topics include: Core Sub-Topic Important Covered Topics Gas Laws & Equations Equation of state of a perfect gas Avogadro's number Kinetic Theory & Pressure Kinetic theory of gases Pressure of gases Root mean square (RMS) speed Molecular Dynamics & Energy Degrees of freedom Law of equipartition of energy Specific heat capacity of gases Mean free path 10. Oscillations and Waves The final unit explains repeated movements and the transfer of energy through waves. Important topics include: Core Sub-Topic Important Covered Topics Oscillations & SHM Periodic motionSimple harmonic motion (SHM) Time period and frequency Amplitude and phase Oscillatory Systems Oscillations of a spring Simple pendulum Wave Mechanics Transverse and longitudinal waves Wave motion and wave speed Acoustics & Sound Waves Standing waves Organ pipes and strings Beats and harmonics