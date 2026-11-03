SSB Head Constable Result 2026 OUT: Download Ministerial Scorecard and Cut Off at recruitment.ssb.gov.in
SSB Head Constable Result 2026: SSB has announced the HC Ministerial 2020 CBT marks and released the official Skill Test dates through an official notification on the official website. Check the exam dates, category-wise cutoff marks, and other important details in the article below.
Key Points
- SSB released CBT results for Head Constable (Ministerial)-2020 on November 2, 2026.
- 1725 candidates shortlisted from July 7, 2026 CBT for the next selection stage.
- Skill/Typing Tests for shortlisted candidates are scheduled for Nov 16 & 18, 2026.
The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs, has released the result for the recruitment of the Head Constabl (Ministerial)-2020 under the advertisement number 338/RC/SSB/HC (Min)/2020). Candidates who took the Computer-Based Written Exam (CBT) on July 7, 2026 for 115 vacancies can check their marks status and prepare for the next stage of the selection process, that is the Skill or Typing Test. Following the released of the candidate’s individual CBT scores on the official recruitment website, the board has formally issued the exam date notice for the Skill test which will be held on November 16 and November 18, 2026, across the designated exam centres in India. The total number of the candidates who were shortlisted were 1725.
SSB HC Ministerial Result 2026 Key Highlights
The 1725 shortlisted candidates who qualified the computer-based test will now have to appear for the skill test. The SSB HC Ministerial 2020 skill or typing test will be conducted on November 16 and November 18, 2026 at the designated centres across India. Given below are some of the important key highlights of the SSB HC Ministerial 2020 CBT result 2026:-
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Particulars
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Details
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Recruitment Body
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Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs
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Post name
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Head Constable (Ministerial)
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Advertisement Number
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338/RC/SSB/HC (Min)/2020
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Total Vacancies
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115 posts
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CBT Exam Dates
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July 7, 2026
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Skill or Typing Test Date
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November 16 and November 18, 2026
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Category-Wise Shortlisted Candidates
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Category-Wise Cutoff Marks
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Official Website
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recruitment.ssb.gov.in
SSB HC Ministerial Result 2026 Notice
The SSB released the result for the HC Ministerial 2020 CBT 2026 on November 2, 2026, through an official notification. The notification includes details like the total number of shortlisted candidates, category-wise cutoff marks, skill or typing test exam dates and the important instructions related to it. Candidates can check the complete the notice from the official notification PDF given below:-
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SSB HC Ministerial Result 2026
SSB HC Ministerial Scorecard 2026 Direct Link
Along with the results SSB has also released the scorecard for the HC Ministerial 2020 CBT stage. Candidates will be able to check their scorecard using their SSB roll numbers and password and carefully filling in the CAPTCHA code given on the screen. We have provided the direct link below for the candidates to check their SSB HC Ministerial 2020 CBT Scorecard 2026:-
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SSB HC MinisterialScorecard 2026
How to Download SSB HC Ministerial 2026 Skill/Typing Test Notice From Official Website?
Given below are simple steps that the candidates can use to download and check the SSB HC Ministerial 2026 skill or typing test notice on the official website:-
- Go to the official website at recruitment.ssb.gov.in
- In the Latest Circulars or Notice section, look for the link titled information regarding the Skill/ Typing Test for the post of the Head Constable (Min)-2020.
- Download and open the official PDF schedule to check the Skill/Typing Test dates and read the instructions carefully.
SSB HC Ministerial Skill or Typing Test Important Guidelines 2026
Given below are some important guidelines for the SSB HC Ministerial Skill or Typing Test 2026 which is to be conducted on November 16 and November 18, 2026:-
- Candidates will have to type a minimum of 35 words per minutes (wpm) on computer for the english typing test.
- A minimum of 30 words per minutes (wpm) on computer for the hindi typing test.
- The typing test in strictly qualifying in nature and no numerical marks from this stage are added to the final merit ranking. However, failing to achieve the required speed will lead to immediate disqualification regardless of high written CBT scores.
- The final appointment list will be prepared strictly based on the aggregate marks scored in the Computer-Based Written Exam (CBT), subject to qualifying the Typing Test, Documentation verification and other stages.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.