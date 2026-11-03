The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Ministry of Home Affairs, has released the result for the recruitment of the Head Constabl (Ministerial)-2020 under the advertisement number 338/RC/SSB/HC (Min)/2020). Candidates who took the Computer-Based Written Exam (CBT) on July 7, 2026 for 115 vacancies can check their marks status and prepare for the next stage of the selection process, that is the Skill or Typing Test. Following the released of the candidate’s individual CBT scores on the official recruitment website, the board has formally issued the exam date notice for the Skill test which will be held on November 16 and November 18, 2026, across the designated exam centres in India. The total number of the candidates who were shortlisted were 1725.

SSB HC Ministerial Result 2026 Key Highlights

The 1725 shortlisted candidates who qualified the computer-based test will now have to appear for the skill test. The SSB HC Ministerial 2020 skill or typing test will be conducted on November 16 and November 18, 2026 at the designated centres across India. Given below are some of the important key highlights of the SSB HC Ministerial 2020 CBT result 2026:-