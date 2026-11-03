NEET UG CBT Mode Only by 2028, Complete Report of Task Force Expected by Jan Next Year

News

As per media reports, officials have stated that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Undergraduate Medical courses may continue to be conducted in the pen-and-paper mode in 2027. Reports suggest that contrary to the announcement made earlier this year, a full transition to the CBT mode is highly unlikely before 2028. This comes as the Centre extends the tenure of the Nandan Nilekani-led examination reform task force until January 27, 2027. The tenure has been extended amid reservations from southern states, especially Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, over infrastructure gaps, transparency, state representation in the NTA and the impact of online exams on candidates from rural areas. The states have also reportedly flagged concerns over the weightage given to school board marks and disparities among different education boards while submitting suggestions to the high-powered task force.

As per media reports, the ministry, NTA and education ministry can decide on their own how they will conduct the exam in 2027 after assessing infrastructure and other requirements. The task force is unlikely to suggest any changes in the method for NEET UG 2027 as it will take time to prepare the report and finalise the same for submission. The six-member task force, chaired by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, was formed after the resignation of former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET UG 2026 paper leak. As per reports, the task force recommendations are likely to be implemented from 2028 since the next NEET Exam will be conducted in May 2027. In an affidavit, the Centre has told the Supreme Court that the panel held 18 meetings and more than 40 consultations with ministers and departments and was on track to submit its reports. The task force also received more than 54.000 suggestions and feedback from stakeholders. The task force has now been provided with an extension until January 2027 to complete the consultations with states and build consensus on exam-related reforms.

Southern States Vouch for Medical Admissions Based on Class 12 Marks States like Kerala and Tamil Nadu have raised concerns regarding the proposed transition of the exam to CBT mode and its implications for rural and marginalised students, the weightage given to school board marks and equivalence among different state boards. Tamil Nadu, in its submission to the task force, has reportedly shared its findings from the 2021 Justice AK Ranjan committee report on the impact of NEET in the state. The report has highlighted that NEET admissions disproportionately disadvantaged students from Tamil medium backgrounds, government schools and state board institutions and candidates from disadvantaged groups. Greater consideration for school board scores and mechanisms to ensure equivalence across boards have also been sought. Concerns have also been raised regarding students from non-CBSE boards who are at a disadvantage due to national-level entrance exams like NEET largely following an NCERT-aligned curriculum.

The state has consistently opposed NEET and sought the restoration of states' power to conduct medical admissions. The state legislative assembly has also passed a resolution in August asking to do away with the common entrance exam. The state government has reiterated its position that medical admissions must be conducted based on Class 12 marks. Karnataka has also called for the involvement of the state in medical admissions and exam-related decisions. According to reports, Karnataka had been a pioneer in conducting engineering and medical allotments since 1992 and should be involved in any proposed overhaul. Officials have reportedly stated that the system was working fine and if the centre wants to change anything, they should involve the state government. States had neither been consulted nor given representation in the NTA. The government has reportedly mentioned that the NTA should be made a statutory body and states must be given their place in the exam-conducting body. Officials have also flagged the logistical challenges of conducting the exams across multiple CBT sessions, including preparing different question papers and ensuring comparable difficulty levels.