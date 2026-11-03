Telangana Graduate MLC Voter Registration Latest Updates: Deadline Extended After Portal Glitches, Check Eligibility And How To Apply
Telangana has extended the Graduate MLC voter registration deadline following technical glitches on its online portal. Eligible graduates can apply using Form 18 until the final nomination date. Check the eligibility criteria, required documents and online registration process.
Telangana Graduate MLC Voter Registration: The MLC elections have been a part of the highlights recently. The MLC elections for four major Indian states have been completed. Now, Telangana is moving towards its MLC elections.
The voter enrollment drive for the upcoming Graduate Legislative Council (MLC) elections in Telangana has started. But according to reports and data, the registration is witnessing a slow response. This is not a turnout problem; it is a glitch in the online registration process. This is keeping many eligible voters facing difficulties and disruptions. This is the main reason behind the slow response.
With the initial November 6, 2026, deadline approaching, technical disruptions on the Election Commission's registration portal have added to applicants' concerns.
Looking into it, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudharsan Reddy announced on November 3 that eligible graduates can continue submitting their applications. The deadline has been extended until the final date of filing nominations for the MLC elections.
The clarification provides additional time for applicants seeking inclusion in the electoral rolls for the two Graduate Constituencies.
Also Read: Uttar Pradesh MLC Election Results 2026: Check Full List Of Winners For All 11 Seats And Candidate Profiles
What Is The Last Date To Apply For Telangana Graduate MLC Voter Registration?
Initially, November 6, 2026, was the last date for Graduate MLC voter registration. But following technical glitches and server disruptions from November 1, Telangana CEO C. Sudharsan Reddy clarified on November 3 that eligible graduates can submit Form 18 until the final date of filing nominations for the elections.
Which Constituencies Are Covered Under The Registration Drive?
The ongoing voter enrolment drive covers two Graduate MLC constituencies in Telangana:
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Mahabubnagar–Rangareddy–Hyderabad: Eligible graduates residing within this constituency can apply.
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Warangal–Khammam–Nalgonda: Eligible graduates residing within this constituency can register to vote in the respective Graduate MLC elections.
Who Is Eligible To Register As A Graduate MLC Voter?
According to the eligibility guidelines issued by the CEO Telangana office, applicants must fulfil the following conditions:
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Eligibility Criteria
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Details
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Educational Qualification
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Applicants must have completed their graduation on or before October 31, 2023, meeting the minimum three-year qualification requirement as of November 1, 2026.
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Residency
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Applicants must be ordinary residents within the territorial limits of the respective Graduate MLC constituency.
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Fresh Registration
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The electoral rolls are being prepared afresh (de novo). Therefore, even graduates registered during previous MLC elections must submit a fresh application using Form 18.
How To Apply Online For Telangana Graduate MLC Elections?
Eligible graduates can complete their registration by following these steps:
- Step 1: Visit The Official Website, Visit the CEO Telangana website.
- Step 2: Select Form 18, Navigate to the Graduate Constituency voter registration section and select Form 18.
- Step 3: Enter Your Details, Fill in the required personal, residential and educational details.
- Step 4: Select Your Constituency, Choose the correct Graduate MLC constituency based on your residence.
- Step 5: Upload Documents, Upload your passport-size photograph, graduation certificate and address proof.
- Step 6: Submit Your Application, Submit the completed form and save the generated Application ID.
- Step 7: Track Your Application, Use the Application ID to track your registration status through the official portal.
Telangana Graduate MLC Voter Registration Latest Updates
November 6 marks the initial registration deadline, but graduates still have opportunities to submit Form 18 during subsequent phases. Meanwhile, election officials face a significant verification backlog, with 82.27% of 4,67,538 applications pending. Draft rolls will be published on November 25, followed by final rolls on December 30.
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