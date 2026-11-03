Telangana Graduate MLC Voter Registration: The MLC elections have been a part of the highlights recently. The MLC elections for four major Indian states have been completed. Now, Telangana is moving towards its MLC elections.

The voter enrollment drive for the upcoming Graduate Legislative Council (MLC) elections in Telangana has started. But according to reports and data, the registration is witnessing a slow response. This is not a turnout problem; it is a glitch in the online registration process. This is keeping many eligible voters facing difficulties and disruptions. This is the main reason behind the slow response.

With the initial November 6, 2026, deadline approaching, technical disruptions on the Election Commission's registration portal have added to applicants' concerns.

Looking into it, Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) C. Sudharsan Reddy announced on November 3 that eligible graduates can continue submitting their applications. The deadline has been extended until the final date of filing nominations for the MLC elections.