Mumbai Airport to Suspend All Flight Operations for 6 Hours on November 19: Check Timings and Passenger Advisory

Passengers travelling through Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on November 19, 2026, should check their flight schedules in advance. The airport will temporarily suspend flight operations for six hours to carry out its annual post-monsoon runway maintenance. Both runways at the airport will remain non-operational from 11 am to 5 pm on Thursday, November 19. The scheduled maintenance will affect domestic and international flight operations during this period. Keep reading to know in detail. Mumbai Airport Closure on November 19 Particulars Details Airport Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai Date November 19, 2026 Day Thursday Closure duration 6 hours Closure begins 11:00 am IST Closure ends 5:00 pm IST Runways affected RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32 Reason Annual post-monsoon runway maintenance Airport operator Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) Flights affected Domestic and international arrivals and departures scheduled during the closure

Why Will Mumbai Airport Remain Closed for Six Hours? The temporary suspension is part of CSMIA’s annual post-monsoon runway maintenance programme. The exercise is conducted to inspect and maintain runway infrastructure after the monsoon season. Which Mumbai Airport Runways Will Be Closed on November 19? Both intersecting runways at CSMIA will remain temporarily non-operational during the six-hour maintenance period. Runway Status on November 19 Closure Timings RWY 09/27 Temporarily non-operational 11 am to 5 pm RWY 14/32 Temporarily non-operational 11 am to 5 pm What Maintenance Work Will Be Carried Out at Mumbai Airport? The maintenance exercise will cover runway inspections, surface repairs and technical checks of important airport infrastructure. Maintenance Activity What Will Be Done? Runway surface inspection Checking runway conditions and identifying areas requiring attention Asphalt repairs Repairing damaged or worn-out sections of the runway Friction testing Assessing surface grip to support safe aircraft movement Rubber deposit removal Removing rubber deposits left by aircraft tyres Runway lighting checks Inspecting lighting systems used during aircraft operations Drainage clearance Checking and clearing runway drainage channels Runway markings Inspecting and renewing runway markings where required

The work is scheduled to be completed within the six-hour closure window. Will Domestic and International Flights Be Affected? Both domestic and international flights scheduled to arrive at or depart from Mumbai airport between 11 am and 5 pm may be affected. However, the closure does not mean that all flights scheduled on November 19 will be cancelled. The suspension is limited to the announced six-hour maintenance period. Flight Category Expected Impact Domestic departures Flights scheduled during the closure may be rescheduled Domestic arrivals Arrivals during the closure may be retimed or adjusted International departures Airlines may revise departure schedules International arrivals Arrivals during the closure may be adjusted Flights before 11 am Check the airline’s latest schedule Flights after 5 pm Check for possible changes to the revised schedule