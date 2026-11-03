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Mumbai Airport to Suspend All Flight Operations for 6 Hours on November 19: Check Timings and Passenger Advisory

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 3, 2026, 10:37 IST

Mumbai’s CSMIA will suspend flight operations for six hours on November 19, 2026, for runway maintenance. Check the closure timings, affected runways and passenger advisory.

Mumbai Airport to Suspend All Flight Operations for 6 Hours on November 19: Check Timings and Passenger Advisory
Mumbai Airport to Suspend All Flight Operations for 6 Hours on November 19: Check Timings and Passenger Advisory

Passengers travelling through Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on November 19, 2026, should check their flight schedules in advance. The airport will temporarily suspend flight operations for six hours to carry out its annual post-monsoon runway maintenance. Both runways at the airport will remain non-operational from 11 am to 5 pm on Thursday, November 19. The scheduled maintenance will affect domestic and international flight operations during this period. Keep reading to know in detail.

Mumbai Airport Closure on November 19

Particulars Details
Airport Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai
Date November 19, 2026
Day Thursday
Closure duration 6 hours
Closure begins 11:00 am IST
Closure ends 5:00 pm IST
Runways affected RWY 09/27 and RWY 14/32
Reason Annual post-monsoon runway maintenance
Airport operator Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL)
Flights affected Domestic and international arrivals and departures scheduled during the closure

Why Will Mumbai Airport Remain Closed for Six Hours?

The temporary suspension is part of CSMIA’s annual post-monsoon runway maintenance programme. The exercise is conducted to inspect and maintain runway infrastructure after the monsoon season.

Which Mumbai Airport Runways Will Be Closed on November 19?

Both intersecting runways at CSMIA will remain temporarily non-operational during the six-hour maintenance period.

Runway Status on November 19 Closure Timings
RWY 09/27 Temporarily non-operational 11 am to 5 pm
RWY 14/32 Temporarily non-operational 11 am to 5 pm

What Maintenance Work Will Be Carried Out at Mumbai Airport?

The maintenance exercise will cover runway inspections, surface repairs and technical checks of important airport infrastructure.

Maintenance Activity What Will Be Done?
Runway surface inspection Checking runway conditions and identifying areas requiring attention
Asphalt repairs Repairing damaged or worn-out sections of the runway
Friction testing Assessing surface grip to support safe aircraft movement
Rubber deposit removal Removing rubber deposits left by aircraft tyres
Runway lighting checks Inspecting lighting systems used during aircraft operations
Drainage clearance Checking and clearing runway drainage channels
Runway markings Inspecting and renewing runway markings where required

The work is scheduled to be completed within the six-hour closure window.

Will Domestic and International Flights Be Affected?

Both domestic and international flights scheduled to arrive at or depart from Mumbai airport between 11 am and 5 pm may be affected. However, the closure does not mean that all flights scheduled on November 19 will be cancelled. The suspension is limited to the announced six-hour maintenance period.

Flight Category Expected Impact
Domestic departures Flights scheduled during the closure may be rescheduled
Domestic arrivals Arrivals during the closure may be retimed or adjusted
International departures Airlines may revise departure schedules
International arrivals Arrivals during the closure may be adjusted
Flights before 11 am Check the airline’s latest schedule
Flights after 5 pm Check for possible changes to the revised schedule

Is Mumbai Airport Completely Closed on November 19?

Mumbai airport will not remain closed throughout the day. The temporary suspension of flight operations is scheduled from 11 am to 5 pm on November 19. Both runways will be unavailable during these six hours. Flight operations are expected to resume after the scheduled maintenance is completed and the airport is cleared to reopen.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 3, 2026, 10:37 IST
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