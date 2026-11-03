TSPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Assistant Executive Engineer Hall Ticket PDF Link Active

TSPSC AEE Admit Card 2026: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Assistant Executive Engineer examination for Civil & Electrical posts on its official website. Candidates can download the TSPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 after using their login credentials through the link till November 05, 2026 at https://websitenew.tgpsc.gov.in.

Candidates are hereby advised to download Hall Tickets well in advance to avoid last-minute rush. Candidates are directed to follow the Guidelines and instructions as provided in the Hall Ticket. You will have to carry the hall ticket with a valid Photo Identity card and other documents at the exam venue.

TGPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link

The Telangana Public Service Commission has activated the hall ticket download link for the Assistant Executive Engineer examination for Civil & Electrical posts on its official website. To download the TGPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2026, candidates will have to provide their login details, such as TGPSC ID, date of birth, and the required verification details. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-