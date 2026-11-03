TSPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 Out: Download Assistant Executive Engineer Hall Ticket PDF Link Active
TSPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) for the Assistant Executive Engineer examination for Civil & Electrical posts on its official website. Candidates can download the TSPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 till November 05, 2026. Check hall ticket download steps and more details here.
TSPSC AEE Admit Card 2026: The Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Assistant Executive Engineer examination for Civil & Electrical posts on its official website. Candidates can download the TSPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 after using their login credentials through the link till November 05, 2026 at https://websitenew.tgpsc.gov.in.
Candidates are hereby advised to download Hall Tickets well in advance to avoid last-minute rush. Candidates are directed to follow the Guidelines and instructions as provided in the Hall Ticket. You will have to carry the hall ticket with a valid Photo Identity card and other documents at the exam venue.
TGPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2026 Download Link
The Telangana Public Service Commission has activated the hall ticket download link for the Assistant Executive Engineer examination for Civil & Electrical posts on its official website. To download the TGPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2026, candidates will have to provide their login details, such as TGPSC ID, date of birth, and the required verification details. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
|TGPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2026
|Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket
TGPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2026 Key Highlights
All those candidates who have applied for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) in Transport, Roads & Buildings Department can download their Hall Ticket till November 05, 2026, up to 11.59 PM on the Commission’s website-https://www.tgpsc.gov.in. Candidates must note that, at the time of downloading the Hall Ticket, they will have to submit their live photo.
|Particulars
|Details
|Conducting Authority
|Telangana Public Service Commission (TGPSC)
|Department
|Road & Buildings Department
|Post Name
|Assistant Executive Engineer (CIVIL/Electrical)
|Notification Number (Civil)
|01/G/RB/2026
|Notification Number (Electrical)
|02/G/RB/2026
|Total Vacancies
|271
|Hall Ticket Status
|Out
|Login details required
|TGPSC ID, date of birth, and the required verification details
|Examination Date
|6 & 7 November 2026
|Exam Mode
|Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|Official Website
|www.tgpsc.gov.in
TGPSC AEE Hall Ticket 2026: Live Photograph Submission Mandatory
If you are going to download the TSPSC AEE Admit Card 2026 for the Assistant Executive Engineer examination for Civil & Electrical posts, you will have to be aware that the commission has instructed candidates to submit a live photograph while downloading their hall tickets. As per the detailed notification released, this is an important step during downloading the hall ticket. You are advised to check that your browser has the necessary camera permissions and ensure that the photograph submission process is completed successfully, as it is mandatory to capture the live photograph of the candidates while downloading the hall ticket.
TGPSC AEE Examination 2026: Exam Day Instructions
Candidates set to appear in the written exam can download the TGPSC AEE hall ticket 2026 and follow all the guidelines mentioned on the same. Candidates must carry a printed copy of their hall ticket and a valid photo identity card to the examination centre. You will have to read and follow the instructions mentioned on the admit card. Before reporting to the examination centre, candidates should ensure that they have the following documents:
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A printed copy of the TGPSC AEE hall ticket 2026.
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A valid photo identity proof.
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Any additional documents mentioned in the hall ticket instructions.
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