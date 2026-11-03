SSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Check Complete Schedule for CGEPT & Delhi Police SI at ssc.gov.in

SSC Exam Calender 2026 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice for the schedule of upcoming examinations in November 2026. The Commission will conduct the Coast Guard Enrolled Persons Test (CGEPT) on 17 and 18 November, followed by the Annual Departmental Typing Test and Stenographer Skill Test on 20 and 21 November. The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Paper-II exam will be held on 28 November. Candidates preparing for these exams should check the dates carefully and plan their final revision. This article covers the exam schedule, mode of each exam, and what candidates should do next.

SSC Exam Calendar 2026 Complete Schedule

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the notice on 2 November 2026 with the dates of three examinations to be held this month. All three exams fall within 12 days, so candidates should check their exam name, mode, and date carefully.