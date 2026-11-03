SSC Exam Calendar 2026 OUT: Check Complete Schedule for CGEPT & Delhi Police SI at ssc.gov.in
SSC Exam Calender 2026: The Staff Selection Commission has announced three major exam dates for November 2026. Candidates can check this article to get the complete schedule for CGEPT and Delhi Police SI examination 2026.
Key Points
- The Coast Guard Enrolled Persons Test (CGEPT) will be conducted on 17-18 November 2026.
- Annual Departmental Typing Test & Stenographer Skill Test are set for 20-21 November 2026.
- Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Paper-II exam is scheduled for 28 November 2026.
SSC Exam Calender 2026 OUT: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an important notice for the schedule of upcoming examinations in November 2026. The Commission will conduct the Coast Guard Enrolled Persons Test (CGEPT) on 17 and 18 November, followed by the Annual Departmental Typing Test and Stenographer Skill Test on 20 and 21 November. The Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Paper-II exam will be held on 28 November. Candidates preparing for these exams should check the dates carefully and plan their final revision. This article covers the exam schedule, mode of each exam, and what candidates should do next.
SSC Exam Calendar 2026 Complete Schedule
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) issued the notice on 2 November 2026 with the dates of three examinations to be held this month. All three exams fall within 12 days, so candidates should check their exam name, mode, and date carefully.
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S. No.
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Name of Examination
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Tier/Mode
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Exam Date
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1
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Coast Guard Enrolled Persons Test (CGEPT) – Batches 01/2027 & 02/2027
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CBE
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17–18 November 2026
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2
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Annual Departmental Typing Test (English/Hindi) & Stenographer Skill Test (English/Hindi) Examination, 2025
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Skill Test
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20–21 November 2026
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3
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Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and CAPFs Examination, 2025 (Paper-II)
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Paper-II (CBE)
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28 November 2026
SSC Exam-wise Details 2026
Each exam has a different mode and date, so here is what the notice says about each one.
- CGEPT (Batches 01/2027 & 02/2027): This is a Computer-Based Examination (CBE) and will run for two days, 17 and 18 November 2026.
- Typing Test and Stenographer Skill Test: This is a skill test in English and Hindi. It will be held on 20 and 21 November 2026.
- Delhi Police and CAPFs SI Paper-II: This is a CBE and will be held on a single day, 28 November 2026.
How to Check the SSC Exam Calendar 2026 Notice
The SSC publishes all exam schedules on its official website. Candidates can read the full notice there instead of relying on third-party pages. Here is how to find it:
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Visit the official SSC website at ssc.gov.in.
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Go to the Notices or Latest News section on the homepage.
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Look for the Important Notice dated 02.11.2026.
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Click on the notice to open it in PDF format.
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Check the exam name, tier/mode and date, and save or download the PDF for reference.
What Candidates Should Do Before the SSC Exams
With the exam dates now out, candidates have only a few weeks left. The CGEPT begins on 17 November, so the final days should go into revision and getting exam-ready. Here are some steps to follow.
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Keep checking the official website: Visit ssc.gov.in regularly for the exam city slip and admit card, as these are usually released a few days before the exam.
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Revise with mock tests: For the CBE exams (CGEPT and SI Paper-II), practise online mock tests to get used to the computer-based format and manage time better.
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Practise typing speed: Candidates appearing for the Typing Test and Stenographer Skill Test should practise daily in the language they have chosen, English or Hindi.
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Keep documents ready: Keep a valid photo ID and a printout of the admit card ready for the exam day.
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Plan your travel: Check the exam centre location in advance and reach early on the day of the exam.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com