CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2027 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Marks Distribution
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2027: Check the latest marking scheme, unit-wise and topic-wise marks distribution, theory and project marks, important topics, question paper pattern and preparation tips for the CBSE Board Exam 2027.
The CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2027 is based on the syllabus and Sample Question Paper (SQP) released for the 2026-27 academic session. Business Studies (Subject Code 054) carries 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for project work, making the total assessment 100 marks. The theory examination will be conducted for three hours.
Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027 should understand the unit-wise weightage, question paper structure and marking scheme before starting their final revision.
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2027: Highlights
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Particulars
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Details
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Board
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Central Board of Secondary Education
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Class
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12
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Subject
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Business Studies
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Subject Code
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054
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Academic Session
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2026-27
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Board Exam
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2027
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Theory Marks
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80
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Project Work
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20
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Total Marks
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100
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Exam Duration
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3 Hours
Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: Business Studies
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Marks Distribution 2027
The Business Studies syllabus is divided into Part A: Principles and Functions of Management and Part B: Business Finance and Marketing. The theory paper carries 80 marks, while one project is assessed for 20 marks.
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Part
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Units
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Marks
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Part A
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Principles and Functions of Management
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50
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Part B
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Business Finance and Marketing
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30
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Theory Total
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80
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Project Work
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One Project
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20
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Grand Total
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100
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Topic-wise Marks Distribution
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Unit
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Topics
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Marks
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1
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Nature and Significance of Management
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16*
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2
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Principles of Management
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3
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Business Environment
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4
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Planning
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14*
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5
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Organising
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6
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Staffing
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7
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Directing
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8
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Controlling
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20*
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Part A Total
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Principles and Functions of Management
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50
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9
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Financial Management
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15*
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10
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Financial Markets
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11
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Marketing Management
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15*
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12
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Consumer Protection
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Part B Total
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Business Finance and Marketing
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30
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Project Work
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20
Important: The marks shown with grouped units are group-wise weightages, not fixed chapter-wise marks. CBSE groups certain chapters together for assessment, so students should not assume that exactly 16 marks, for example, will come exclusively from Unit 1.
Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Question Paper Pattern 2027
The official sample paper should be treated as the primary reference for understanding the question types, internal choices and distribution of marks in the 2027 board examination. CBSE has specifically released the Business Studies SQP and its Marking Scheme for the 2026-27 session.
The sample paper includes objective questions as well as descriptive and application-based questions. Students should therefore prepare for questions that require them to identify concepts, explain principles, interpret business situations and apply management concepts to case studies.
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Important Topics
Part A: Principles and Functions of Management
Part A carries the highest overall weightage of 50 marks. It includes eight units:
- Nature and Significance of Management
- Principles of Management
- Business Environment
- Planning
- Organising
- Staffing
- Directing
- Controlling
Important areas include Fayol's principles of management, Taylor's scientific management, dimensions of business environment, planning process, organisational structures, delegation, decentralisation, recruitment and selection, motivation, leadership, communication and controlling.
Part B: Business Finance and Marketing
Part B carries 30 marks and covers four units:
- Financial Management
- Financial Markets
- Marketing Management
- Consumer Protection
Students should particularly revise financial decisions, capital structure, working capital, money and capital markets, SEBI, marketing mix, branding, labelling, packaging, pricing, promotion and consumer rights.
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Marking Scheme 2027
The official Marking Scheme is useful for understanding how marks are awarded for individual answers. Students should focus on writing concept-specific answers using appropriate Business Studies terminology rather than filling answers with unnecessary information.
The marking scheme for the 2026-27 sample paper demonstrates that marks are allocated to specific answer components. For example, several three-mark questions award one mark for each correctly explained point.
CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Preparation Tips for 2027
Students preparing for the board examination should:
- Read the NCERT Business Studies textbooks thoroughly.
- Learn important definitions and concepts using the correct terminology.
- Practise case-study and application-based questions.
- Revise Fayol's principles and Taylor's techniques carefully.
- Practise questions based on management functions.
- Prepare short, point-wise answers for 3- and 4-mark questions.
- Use headings and subheadings in long answers.
- Solve the official sample paper within three hours.
- Check answers against the official Marking Scheme.
- Revise all units because the grouped weightage does not guarantee a fixed chapter-wise distribution.
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