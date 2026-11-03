CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2027 with Marking Scheme and Topic-wise Marks Distribution

The CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2027 is based on the syllabus and Sample Question Paper (SQP) released for the 2026-27 academic session. Business Studies (Subject Code 054) carries 80 marks for theory and 20 marks for project work, making the total assessment 100 marks. The theory examination will be conducted for three hours. Students appearing for the CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2027 should understand the unit-wise weightage, question paper structure and marking scheme before starting their final revision. CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Exam Pattern 2027: Highlights Particulars Details Board Central Board of Secondary Education Class 12 Subject Business Studies Subject Code 054 Academic Session 2026-27 Board Exam 2027 Theory Marks 80 Project Work 20 Total Marks 100 Exam Duration 3 Hours

Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Sample Paper: Business Studies CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Marks Distribution 2027 The Business Studies syllabus is divided into Part A: Principles and Functions of Management and Part B: Business Finance and Marketing. The theory paper carries 80 marks, while one project is assessed for 20 marks. Part Units Marks Part A Principles and Functions of Management 50 Part B Business Finance and Marketing 30 Theory Total 80 Project Work One Project 20 Grand Total 100 CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Topic-wise Marks Distribution Unit Topics Marks 1 Nature and Significance of Management 16* 2 Principles of Management 3 Business Environment 4 Planning 14* 5 Organising 6 Staffing 7 Directing 8 Controlling 20* Part A Total Principles and Functions of Management 50 9 Financial Management 15* 10 Financial Markets 11 Marketing Management 15* 12 Consumer Protection Part B Total Business Finance and Marketing 30 Project Work 20

Important: The marks shown with grouped units are group-wise weightages, not fixed chapter-wise marks. CBSE groups certain chapters together for assessment, so students should not assume that exactly 16 marks, for example, will come exclusively from Unit 1. Also Read l CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Syllabus 2026-27 CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Question Paper Pattern 2027 The official sample paper should be treated as the primary reference for understanding the question types, internal choices and distribution of marks in the 2027 board examination. CBSE has specifically released the Business Studies SQP and its Marking Scheme for the 2026-27 session. The sample paper includes objective questions as well as descriptive and application-based questions. Students should therefore prepare for questions that require them to identify concepts, explain principles, interpret business situations and apply management concepts to case studies.

CBSE Class 12 Business Studies Important Topics Part A: Principles and Functions of Management Part A carries the highest overall weightage of 50 marks. It includes eight units: Nature and Significance of Management

Principles of Management

Business Environment

Planning

Organising

Staffing

Directing

Controlling Important areas include Fayol's principles of management, Taylor's scientific management, dimensions of business environment, planning process, organisational structures, delegation, decentralisation, recruitment and selection, motivation, leadership, communication and controlling. Part B: Business Finance and Marketing Part B carries 30 marks and covers four units: Financial Management

Financial Markets

Marketing Management

Consumer Protection Students should particularly revise financial decisions, capital structure, working capital, money and capital markets, SEBI, marketing mix, branding, labelling, packaging, pricing, promotion and consumer rights.