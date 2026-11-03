(OUT) PFRDA Grade A Result 2026 at pfrda.org.in: Download Assistant Manager Result PDF Link Active
PFRDA Grade A Result 2026 has been released by the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) for the posts of Officer Grade 'A' (Assistant Manager) - 2026. The Phase II exam for the Assistant Manager posts is scheduled on November 20, 2026. Check all details here.
PFRDA Grade A Result 2026: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has been released the PFRDA Grade A Result 2026 on November 4, 2026, for the posts of Officer Grade 'A' (Assistant Manager) - 2026. The Phase 1 exam for the Assistant Manager was held on October 15, 2026, across the country. Candidates who will be shortlisted in the Stage I round will be able to appear for the Stage II phase exam. It is noted that the PFRDA is set to conduct the Assistant Manager Grade A Phase II exam on November 20, 2026.
All those candidates who appeared in the Phase I exam can download the result PDF through the official website-https://www.pfrda.org.in, once uploaded.
PFRDA Grade A Result 2026 Date
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has officially announced the result for posts of Officer Grade 'A' (Assistant Manager) - 2026. As per the detailed notification released, the exam authority is set to conduct the Phase II exam on November 20, 2026. It is noted that the Phase 1 exam for the Assistant Manager posts was held on October 15, 2026, across the country. Candidates who appeared in the Phase I exam can download the result pdf from the official website.
|PFRDA Grade A Result 2026
|Check Here
PFRDA Grade A Phase II Exam Pattern
Those candidates shortlisted in Phase I can appear for the Phase II round, which will be held on November 20, 2026. The Phase II online examination will consist of two papers of 100 marks each. Check the details of the exam pattern given below-
PFRDA Grade A 2026 Exam: Key Highlights
The PFRDA Grade A Recruitment Notification was released on 03rd September 2026 for a total of 30 vacancies. Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in Phase I, Phase II followed by an interview round. Check the details of the key points given below-
|Organisation Name
|Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA)
|Exam Name
|PFRDA Grade A
|Post
|Grade A (Assistant Manager)
|Number of Posts
|30
|Selection Process
|Phase 1, Phase 2 & Interview
|Mains Exam Date
|November 20, 2026
|Result status
|OUT
|Official Website
|pfrda.org.in
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.