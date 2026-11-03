(OUT) PFRDA Grade A Result 2026 at pfrda.org.in: Download Assistant Manager Result PDF Link Active

PFRDA Grade A Result 2026: The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has been released the PFRDA Grade A Result 2026 on November 4, 2026, for the posts of Officer Grade 'A' (Assistant Manager) - 2026. The Phase 1 exam for the Assistant Manager was held on October 15, 2026, across the country. Candidates who will be shortlisted in the Stage I round will be able to appear for the Stage II phase exam. It is noted that the PFRDA is set to conduct the Assistant Manager Grade A Phase II exam on November 20, 2026.

All those candidates who appeared in the Phase I exam can download the result PDF through the official website-https://www.pfrda.org.in, once uploaded.

PFRDA Grade A Result 2026 Date

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has officially announced the result for posts of Officer Grade 'A' (Assistant Manager) - 2026. As per the detailed notification released, the exam authority is set to conduct the Phase II exam on November 20, 2026. It is noted that the Phase 1 exam for the Assistant Manager posts was held on October 15, 2026, across the country. Candidates who appeared in the Phase I exam can download the result pdf from the official website.