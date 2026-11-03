Jharkhand Board Exam 2027: JAC Matric, Intermediate Applications from Nov 12
Jharkhand Board has released the Class 10 and 12 exam forms for regular, private and ex-students. Students must download the exam form from the website and submit them through their respective schools
Jharkhand Academic Council has released the Class 10 and Class exam forms for 2027. As per the schedule released, the online application process will begin on November 12, 2026. Students appearing for the Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th exams can submit their applications through their respective schools or colleges. The last date to submit the applications is November 26, 2026.
The JAC 10th and 12th Exam form 2027 is available for download on the official website. Students can download and submit the filled application form before the deadline provided. It must be noted that separate forms are available for private and ex-students.
As per the notification provided, the photograph to be pasted should not be more than 3 months old. The photograph and signature should not exceed beyond the boxed aread.
Any change in details is not allowed. In case of modification, students are required to contact the council.
Candidates are also required to get a printed copy of the checklist from the schools and look through the details provided.
Students are also advised to inform the headmistress. Headmaster if there are any mistakes. It must be noted that corrections will be allowed once the exam form is submitted online.
Candidates must note that the registration number can also be filled by the school/ college itself from the checklist available on the portal.
How to fill JAC Class 10, 12 exam forms 2027
The link for students to download the JAC 10th and 12th exam form 2027 is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the PDF
Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand Academic Council
Step 2: Click on Downloads and Notification
Step 3: Click on the Download Secondary/ Intermediate Exam Form link
Step 4: The exam form will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
Jharkhand Board Exam 2027 Schedule
Jharkhand Board will be announcing the schedule for Class 10 and Class 12 examinations 2027. The exam dates will be announced on the official council website. Students preparing for their matric and intermediate examinations must visit the official website to check the exam dates. The dates for both theory and practical exams will be issued.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.