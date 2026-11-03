Jharkhand Board Exam 2027: JAC Matric, Intermediate Applications from Nov 12

News

Jharkhand Academic Council has released the Class 10 and Class exam forms for 2027. As per the schedule released, the online application process will begin on November 12, 2026. Students appearing for the Jharkhand Board 10th and 12th exams can submit their applications through their respective schools or colleges. The last date to submit the applications is November 26, 2026. The JAC 10th and 12th Exam form 2027 is available for download on the official website. Students can download and submit the filled application form before the deadline provided. It must be noted that separate forms are available for private and ex-students. As per the notification provided, the photograph to be pasted should not be more than 3 months old. The photograph and signature should not exceed beyond the boxed aread.